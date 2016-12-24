Steve Smith Has Opened A Family Wellness Clinic In North Carolina

"The wellness center is a safe haven, a place where people can be themselves and go to when they are feeling hopeless – a place to find hope," Smith said.Smith went on to talk about the importance of the building in the Charlotte community and what it means to him.

"It is a building that creates opportunity, an opportunity for families who need the services and also for families that have the need to serve," he said. "It's a legacy, and it gives my kids something they can be proud of. A place where my kids can serve and a place where other families can serve."

When asked if this is the first of many wellness centers, Smith said, "Hopefully, someone else on another team can do the same thing in another city. That's not a challenge to someone, but more of an opportunity for them. An opportunity to ask, 'Hey, how did you guys do this?' And I'll be there to say, 'Well, this is how we did it.'"