The Caw: A 58-Year-Old 'Bald-Headed, Fat Guy' Tried Out to Be a Ravens Cheerleader

Mar 06, 2018 at 08:11 AM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

06_theCaw_RealFanDan_news.jpg


On a whim, 58-year-old Dan Granofsky sent in his application to be a Ravens Cheerleader last Friday.

Where it asked to input how many years of dance training received, Granofsky scribbled 20.

"I have led R-A-V-E-N-S cheers after Ravens touchdowns since 1998," wrote the man we've all come to know as "Real Fan Dan."

The next morning, Granofsky's wife called him a "nut" and gave him a kiss as he went out the door to join nearly 150 other hopefuls at the Merritt Club Downtown.

While Granofsky's training isn't quite what the judges were looking for (spoiler alert: he didn't make the squad) he and everyone involved sure had a good time with it. And trust me, Granofsky's quite content to keep his spot in the stands.

"I thought I was going to get thrown out during registration and I wouldn't have been mad," Gronofsky said with a big laugh. "I'm a 58-year-old, fat, bald-headed guy. It's OK. I'll get over it."

Many of the cheerleaders immediately recognized him. After all, they see him, shirt off (or nekkid, as he likes to say) on the RavensVision boards at every Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium.

Granofsky's R-A-V-E-N-S cheer, and all the accompanying gags, are just another form of the same job the cheerleaders have: get everyone excited.

"I've been a cheerleader in the stands for 25 years, and I really admire the guys and gals down there," Granofsky said. "I figured I should try out and show my support and appreciation for them. I always wanted to do it, but never had the guts."

You'd think a guy who rips his shirt off in front of 70,000 fans 10 times a year wouldn't be shy. Once he arrived and was warmly welcomed by his other "competitors," who were astonished that he was really trying out, his reservations faded.

With the help of the other male stunt team tryouts, Granofsky learned how to do a "shoulder sit," which is exactly what it sounds like. He didn't attempt a "toss and extension," which is balancing a cheerleader above your head by the bottom of her foot. He also didn't do a double backflip, or floor routine, like the guy who performed right after him.

Granofsky was partnered with Allison, who sat on his right shoulder for the judges before Real Fan Dan let her down and performed his chant. The judges ate it up.

"Oh man, he was great," Entertainment & Events Coordinator Rob Tune said. "Ultimately, he's a part of the team, but in a different capacity. He's our cheerleader in the stands."

After Granofsky's first performance, Ravens Cheerleaders Director and Coach Tina Galdieri asked Real Fan Dan to come out for one more bonus performance of his chant. This time, he gave the full nekkid show before running off to a shower of high-fives.

"The whole place went nuts," Granofsky said. "It was a ball, man."

Inside the Ravens Cheerleader Tryouts

The Merritt Club Downtown was packed with more than 150 hopefuls for this year's squad. Check out the process from start to finish.

No Title
1 / 76
No Title
2 / 76
No Title
3 / 76
No Title
4 / 76
No Title
5 / 76
No Title
6 / 76
No Title
7 / 76
No Title
8 / 76
No Title
9 / 76
No Title
10 / 76
No Title
11 / 76
No Title
12 / 76
No Title
13 / 76
No Title
14 / 76
No Title
15 / 76
No Title
16 / 76
No Title
17 / 76
No Title
18 / 76
No Title
19 / 76
No Title
20 / 76
No Title
21 / 76
No Title
22 / 76
No Title
23 / 76
No Title
24 / 76
No Title
25 / 76
No Title
26 / 76
No Title
27 / 76
No Title
28 / 76
No Title
29 / 76
No Title
30 / 76
No Title
31 / 76
No Title
32 / 76
No Title
33 / 76
No Title
34 / 76
No Title
35 / 76
No Title
36 / 76
No Title
37 / 76
No Title
38 / 76
No Title
39 / 76
No Title
40 / 76
No Title
41 / 76
No Title
42 / 76
No Title
43 / 76
No Title
44 / 76
No Title
45 / 76
No Title
46 / 76
No Title
47 / 76
No Title
48 / 76
No Title
49 / 76
No Title
50 / 76
No Title
51 / 76
No Title
52 / 76
No Title
53 / 76
No Title
54 / 76
No Title
55 / 76
No Title
56 / 76
No Title
57 / 76
No Title
58 / 76
No Title
59 / 76
No Title
60 / 76
No Title
61 / 76
No Title
62 / 76
No Title
63 / 76
No Title
64 / 76
No Title
65 / 76
No Title
66 / 76
No Title
67 / 76
No Title
68 / 76
No Title
69 / 76
No Title
70 / 76
No Title
71 / 76
No Title
72 / 76
No Title
73 / 76
No Title
74 / 76
No Title
75 / 76
No Title
76 / 76
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

J.K. Dobbins Knows His Father Would Be Proud

Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins honors his late father by reaching the NFL and wearing the same number his father wore in high school.

news

Watch Lamar Jackson Play Wide Receiver and Cornerback With Kids

It was a no-no growing up, but MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson tried out some new positions with kids in Pompano Beach, Fla.

news

Bad Lip Reading Hilariously Features Marcus Peters, Mark Ingram, John Harbaugh

The 2020 version of 'Bad Lip Reading' is out and it's one of its best yet.

news

Earl Thomas Truly Believes Ravens Fell Victim to Drake Curse

The Ravens safety pointed the finger at Drake immediately after Baltimore's stunning loss, and he's sticking to it at the Pro Bowl.

news

Matthew Judon Has Taco Bell Cleats at the Pro Bowl

Matthew Judon's body was built by Taco Bell and now his feet will be led by them at the Pro Bowl.

news

Wink Martindale Offered Wink Martindale Ravens Tickets

Ravens Defensive Coordinator Don Martindale has had the nickname 'Wink' since college.

news

Before Claiming Title Belt, Gervonta Davis Rocked a Lamar Jackson Jersey

World champion boxer Gervonta Davis showed Lamar Jackson some love, then dished out some pain.

news

Bradley Bozeman And His Wife Live in an RV

Bradley Bozeman has taken over the Ravens' starting left guard job this year and progressively gotten better.

news

Al Pacino: Lamar Jackson Is an Inspiration to Actors

In an oral history about 'Any Given Sunday,' Al Pacino compares Lamar Jackson to the character of quarterback Willie Beaman.

news

Ravens Open Pop-Up Shop With Exclusive Merchandise

The Official Ravens Pop-up Shop will feature the largest selection of men's, women's and youth merchandise, including Lamar Jackson jerseys.

news

Pope Francis Now Has a Lamar Jackson Jersey

Baltimore Archbishop William E. Lori is in Rome for the 'ad limina' visit, and presented Pope Francis with a custom jersey autographed by John Harbaugh and Lamar Jackson.

news

Trace McSorley Got Baptized at the Ravens Training Facility

Backup quarterback Trace McSorley chose to be baptized by Team Chaplain Johnny Shelton in a recovery pool.

FIND TICKETS
Find Tickets
Advertising