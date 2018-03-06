The Caw: A 58-Year-Old 'Bald-Headed, Fat Guy' Tried Out to Be a Ravens Cheerleader

With the help of the other male stunt team tryouts, Granofsky learned how to do a "shoulder sit," which is exactly what it sounds like. He didn't attempt a "toss and extension," which is balancing a cheerleader above your head by the bottom of her foot. He also didn't do a double backflip, or floor routine, like the guy who performed right after him.

Granofsky was partnered with Allison, who sat on his right shoulder for the judges before Real Fan Dan let her down and performed his chant. The judges ate it up.

"Oh man, he was great," Entertainment & Events Coordinator Rob Tune said. "Ultimately, he's a part of the team, but in a different capacity. He's our cheerleader in the stands."

After Granofsky's first performance, Ravens Cheerleaders Director and Coach Tina Galdieri asked Real Fan Dan to come out for one more bonus performance of his chant. This time, he gave the full nekkid show before running off to a shower of high-fives.