The Caw: Benjamin Watson Donates Funds To Help Build Home For Paralyzed Player

Benjamin Watson continues to spread goodwill wherever he can.
The Ravens tight end donated $10,000 of his own money to help build an accessible home for a paralyzed college football player.
Devon Gales, who played at Southern University in Baton Rouge, La., fractured his C6 vertebrae while covering a kick at Georgia in September 2015.
The two football programs have been linked since. Georgia's players visited him in the hospital, and the university announced last weekend that it is aiming to raise $500,000 as part of the "Drive to Build a Dawg House" for Gales and his family.
Watson, who played at Georgia from 2001-2003, tweeted about his $10,000 donation, and tagged other NFL stars and former Bulldogs in an effort to get them to also contribute.
The list includes Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green, Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins, Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis, L.A. Rams running back Todd Gurley, New England Patriots wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell and Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Chris Conley.
Gales, who is still fighting and overcoming challenges from the injury, took notice of Watson's donation.