The Caw: Brandon Williams Has A New Son, Nash

Aug 11, 2016 at 11:07 AM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

11_Caw_WilliamsBaby_news.jpg


Don't expect Ravens nose tackle Brandon Williams to be in the house for tonight's preseason opener.

Williams' 2016 season kicked off with the birth of his son, Nash, on Wednesday.

It shouldn't come as a surprise that it's a really big dude. Nash Calhoun Williams (awesome name, by the way) tips the scales at a whopping 10 pounds, three ounces.

The family had a little early surprise when Williams' fiancée, Alyssa, had pre-term contractions on June 16 during minicamp. It's the second baby boy for Williams and family. Their other son, Ryder, is 4 years old.

Congrats Brandon and Alyssa!

Pretty soon, I'll be a father of two

A post shared by Brandon Williams (@brandonw_66) on

