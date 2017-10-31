The Caw: Brandon Williams Is Alvin the Chipmunk for Halloween and He's Really, Really Enjoying It

Brandon Williams may have eaten too much candy corn because the dude is straight bouncing off the Under Armour Performance Center walls right now.
Williams reported to work Tuesday in his Halloween costume – Alvin from "Alvin and the Chipmunks."
Well, Williams is a very, very large chipmunk, but he nails the goofball, high-energy personality.
Williams posted an Instagram video featuring cameos from quarterback Joe Flacco (Hey, Joe! Glad you're doing OK!), Offensive Coordinator Marty Mornhinweg, linebacker C.J. Mosley and more.
Just watch for yourself below and be reminded once again how thankful you should be that he re-signed in Baltimore this offseason:
Update: Williams liked the costume so much that he wore it to practice today ...