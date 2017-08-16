The Caw: Bronson Kaufusi Showed His Work Ethic This Summer Helping His Mom Run for Mayor

The 2016 third-round pick out of BYU missed his entire rookie season after fracturing his ankle during the second week of last year's training camp. He's returned a better player than before, more physically matured and knowledgeable.

And then there's that work ethic …

"He's put an amazing amount of work in, in the weight room, in conditioning -- the whole thing," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "I've never seen a guy work harder. He's an A-plus-plus worker, and it showed up in the way he walks around and carries himself, his strength."

"He has a great motor; we knew that when we drafted him," Defensive Coordinator Dean Pees added. "That was the one thing that just stood out on film was that he just played hard all the time. You see it now, and I think the more he gets comfortable, the more he is going to put pressure on other people to play."

Kaufusi still has things to work on, but the potential is there for him to push for a starting job or at least play a role in the Ravens defense alongside Brent Urban.

The pair of giants (Kaufusi is 6-foot-6, 285 pounds and Urban is 6-foot-7, 300 pounds), make for an intimidating duo as they try to replace departed gritty defensive end Lawrence Guy, who is now a New England Patriot.

Both Urban and Kaufusi dominated in the Ravens' preseason opener against the Washington Redskins last Thursday. Urban had four tackles, one sack and two forced fumbles. Playing in his first NFL game, Kaufusi logged two tackles and a sack.