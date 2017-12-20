The Caw: Darth Sizzle Isn't a Fan of 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

NO SPOILERS AHEAD.

"For a big Star Wars guy, eh, I'm not too happy with it," Suggs said. "But that's another side conversation."

Suggs is definitely a fan of the dark side. Last year, he returned from an Achilles injury as "Darth Sizzle," which he now prefers to his other nicknames.

"T-Sizzle, he was a Jedi knight. He was a good guy," Suggs told The Lounge podcast last year. "Darth Sizzle has obviously crossed over to the dark side, ready to wreak havoc on the NFL universe."

Suggs has accomplished that mission. He's racked up 11 sacks, four forced fumbles and 43 tackles this season and was just named to his seventh Pro Bowl Tuesday night.

"The good guys never have any fun. They go by the book," Suggs said. "All the fun is happening when you're the bad guy."

Suggs has previously assigned his teammates to different Star Wars roles. He said Luke Skywalker would be played by inside linebacker C.J. Mosley. Han Solo would be cornerback Jimmy Smith. Chewbacca is best represented by defensive tackle Brandon Williams.