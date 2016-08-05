The Caw: Eric Weddle's Cousin Is An Olympic Weightlifter

Robles has an interesting backstory. She was a top-ranked shot putter in high school but made the transition to Olympic-style lifts in 2008, which meant forgoing her college scholarships. Leading up to the 2012 Olympics, she was living on less than $400 a month.

She did this all despite having an abnormality in her arm known as Madelung's deformity, which is a malformed wrist and wrist bones that makes lifting quite painful. She'll be making a big comeback in Rio, as she recently endured a two-year sanction from the International Weightlifting Federation for testing positive for a prohibited substance.

Weddle and Robles grew up together. She's his first cousin.

"She's just an amazing individual," Weddle said. "I look up to her in a lot of ways – the way she's grown up, the hardships she's gone through. She's overcome them and now it's her second time in the Olympics. It's pretty awesome."