The Caw: Fake Ray Lewis Is Back With Pump-Up Speech To Stop Ezekiel Elliott

Well, he's back this week with a motivational speech for the Ravens defense as it prepares for the NFL's leading rusher, rookie Ezekiel Elliott, and the Dallas Cowboys offense.

"Turn your linebacker Bibles to Ezekiel 2:1. 'Son of man, stand up on your feet and I will speak to you," Fake Ray Lewis says.

"Translation: Somebody just got knocked out!"

What's amazing about this is 21 is Elliott's jersey number, and that [literally is the Bible verse](https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Ezekiel 2:1) from Ezekiel 2:1.

"A running back is only as good as his confidence dictates," Fake Ray Lewis continues. "That confidence is amplified by the protection around him. Take away the foundation, eliminate the threat."