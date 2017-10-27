The Caw: Here's What Happened to the Thursday Night Football Cat

Yogi also has an 85-pound chocolate labradoodle who adores cats.

"They're going to be like two peas in a pod," he said.

Nobody knows exactly how Rae got into M&T Bank Stadium, but it's not all that surprising considering it's an open-air venue. Animals come in frequently.

However, word on the street is that in the Ravens' 22 years of existence, no animal (other than a bird) had ever scampered around on the field during a game like that.

"I just call it fate," Yogi said.

Former Cowboys quarterback turned CBS analyst Tony Romo had a good time calling the play-by-play action of Rae's scamper up the Dolphins sideline with about two minutes left in the game.

"Look at this, Jim [Nantz], this is like how you ran in high school," Romo said. "Perfect form, extension, and doesn't even get fazed that there's people around. Look at the change of direction!"

An employee from the Maryland Stadium Authority caught Rae before anything bad could happen, and a manager immediately thought of Yogi.

After the game ended with a 40-0 Ravens win and a bunch of snuggles, a stadium employee made a late-night run to get food and kitty litter, and Rae remained at the stadium under supervision and care.