The Caw: Here's What Happened to the Thursday Night Football Cat

Yogi had been looking to adopt a new cat for a few months, but none seemed quite right.
That is until a kitten ran into M&T Bank Stadium, made her way into the stands, jumped onto the field, showed off some moves and became perhaps the most beloved star of Thursday Night Football.
After all that, she scampered straight into Yogi's heart.
The well-respected stadium employee officially adopted the stray cat Friday morning, after getting the thumbs up from his wife, and named her "Rae" – short for Ravens.
It's a pretty heartwarming story.
Yogi had been looking for a cat because his 17-year-old tabby, Mrs. Prissypants, went to the big litter box in the sky about six months ago. Rae is a near identical twin to Mrs. Prissypants.
"I'm ecstatic to have a new addition to my family," Yogi said. "We've been looking for quite a while now and just hadn't found the right one. This one is so loving. She's going to be a perfect fit."
Yogi also has an 85-pound chocolate labradoodle who adores cats.
"They're going to be like two peas in a pod," he said.
Nobody knows exactly how Rae got into M&T Bank Stadium, but it's not all that surprising considering it's an open-air venue. Animals come in frequently.
However, word on the street is that in the Ravens' 22 years of existence, no animal (other than a bird) had ever scampered around on the field during a game like that.
"I just call it fate," Yogi said.
Former Cowboys quarterback turned CBS analyst Tony Romo had a good time calling the play-by-play action of Rae's scamper up the Dolphins sideline with about two minutes left in the game.
"Look at this, Jim [Nantz], this is like how you ran in high school," Romo said. "Perfect form, extension, and doesn't even get fazed that there's people around. Look at the change of direction!"
An employee from the Maryland Stadium Authority caught Rae before anything bad could happen, and a manager immediately thought of Yogi.
After the game ended with a 40-0 Ravens win and a bunch of snuggles, a stadium employee made a late-night run to get food and kitty litter, and Rae remained at the stadium under supervision and care.
Yogi will take her home today to introduce her to the rest of the family. What a puuurrr-fect ending (couldn't help myself)!