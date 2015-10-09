 Skip to main content
Advertising
Presented by

The Caw: Indiana Basketball Team Visiting Ravens

Oct 09, 2015 at 08:00 AM
09_Caw_IndianaBball_news.jpg


Ravens players typically aren't allowed to shoot around on the Under Armour Performance Center's basketball hoop. It's reserved for weekend warriors like myself.

But Head Coach John Harbaugh might have to lift the ban for one day Saturday. 

Harbaugh's brother-in-law, Tom Crean, is bringing his Indiana men's basketball team to visit the Ravens' walk-through and will stay for a practice of their own on the half court at the team's indoor training facility.

The Hoosiers are on a little Mid-Atlantic getaway. They're at the Naval Academy today, Owings Mills Saturday, then will attend the Ravens-Browns game at M&T Bank Stadium Sunday.

"The Hoosiers will be here lead by coach Tom Crean – the best coach in college basketball bar none – and we're excited to have them around," Harbaugh said with a big grin.

"I said [to my players], 'Does anybody want to jump in and practice with these guys?' You know what? They all raised their hand. They all think that they should have been a basketball player."

Harbs is absolutely right. I think every player in the locker room thinks he's the world's best baller.

Tyrod Taylor used to be the Ravens' best basketball player, by a landslide, but he's in Buffalo now. So who is the team's best player now?

The shortest guy on the team, running back Justin Forsett, claims he's a three-point shooter who came in second place at an offseason charity three-point event in Baltimore.

"Yes, I may bring it out," Forsett said of his three-point stroke. "If I don't ever get a 10-day contract with a team – professional team – I guess tomorrow, working out with Indiana, that'll be close enough."

I went around the locker room trying to get more answers.

"I don't want to toot my own horn or anything," said 6-foot-5 wide receiver Marlon Brown. "I can ball though. I was a definite baller back in the day."

"It's me," said cornerback Lardarius Webb before scanning his eyes around the locker room. "Yeah, me – most definitely.

"I'm a dog, man. I was a three-year starter, averaged 28.4 points my senior year [of high school]. I averaged 24 my junior year when we went to the state championship. It was a team full of seniors and I was the only junior. I was nominated for the McDonald's All-American. Didn't get it though."

Webb was the only person that did point me in another direction. He said fellow cornerback Kyle Arrington is pretty good and has some major hops. Turns out, Arrington may be the most modest too.

"I dabble in the air a bit," Arrington said. "I might have to check them out. I might have to challenge somebody to a dunk contest. We'll see if Harbs allows that."

And how good is Harbs?

"I came in third in the [charity] three-point contest," Harbaugh said. "I can shoot. Just lay off me. If you stay back and give me some room, I can make shots on you."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

J.K. Dobbins Knows His Father Would Be Proud

Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins honors his late father by reaching the NFL and wearing the same number his father wore in high school.
news

Watch Lamar Jackson Play Wide Receiver and Cornerback With Kids

It was a no-no growing up, but MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson tried out some new positions with kids in Pompano Beach, Fla.
news

Bad Lip Reading Hilariously Features Marcus Peters, Mark Ingram, John Harbaugh

The 2020 version of 'Bad Lip Reading' is out and it's one of its best yet.
news

Earl Thomas Truly Believes Ravens Fell Victim to Drake Curse

The Ravens safety pointed the finger at Drake immediately after Baltimore's stunning loss, and he's sticking to it at the Pro Bowl.
news

Matthew Judon Has Taco Bell Cleats at the Pro Bowl

Matthew Judon's body was built by Taco Bell and now his feet will be led by them at the Pro Bowl.
news

Before Claiming Title Belt, Gervonta Davis Rocked a Lamar Jackson Jersey

World champion boxer Gervonta Davis showed Lamar Jackson some love, then dished out some pain.
news

Bradley Bozeman And His Wife Live in an RV

Bradley Bozeman has taken over the Ravens' starting left guard job this year and progressively gotten better.
news

Ravens Open Pop-Up Shop With Exclusive Merchandise

The Official Ravens Pop-up Shop will feature the largest selection of men's, women's and youth merchandise, including Lamar Jackson jerseys.
news

Pope Francis Now Has a Lamar Jackson Jersey

Baltimore Archbishop William E. Lori is in Rome for the 'ad limina' visit, and presented Pope Francis with a custom jersey autographed by John Harbaugh and Lamar Jackson.
news

Taco Bell Giving Away Free Tacos Thanks to Matthew Judon

Now all of Baltimore can have a 'body built by Taco Bell' on 'Matt Judon Day.'
news

Mark Ingram Surprised By Arrival of His Fourth Child During Bye

No Ravens player had a better weekend than Mark Ingram II, who welcomed baby Mayla into the world during an Alabama national championship 10-year celebration.
news

Check Out This Fan's Awesome Lamar Jackson Jack-O'-Lantern

Josh Crawford has been carving Ravens pumpkins for several years, but he outdid himself this year with his most intricate one yet.
2400x1000-renovations
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Follow Us
Advertising