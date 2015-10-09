The Caw: Indiana Basketball Team Visiting Ravens

The shortest guy on the team, running back Justin Forsett, claims he's a three-point shooter who came in second place at an offseason charity three-point event in Baltimore.

"Yes, I may bring it out," Forsett said of his three-point stroke. "If I don't ever get a 10-day contract with a team – professional team – I guess tomorrow, working out with Indiana, that'll be close enough."

I went around the locker room trying to get more answers.

"I don't want to toot my own horn or anything," said 6-foot-5 wide receiver Marlon Brown. "I can ball though. I was a definite baller back in the day."

"It's me," said cornerback Lardarius Webb before scanning his eyes around the locker room. "Yeah, me – most definitely.

"I'm a dog, man. I was a three-year starter, averaged 28.4 points my senior year [of high school]. I averaged 24 my junior year when we went to the state championship. It was a team full of seniors and I was the only junior. I was nominated for the McDonald's All-American. Didn't get it though."

Webb was the only person that did point me in another direction. He said fellow cornerback Kyle Arrington is pretty good and has some major hops. Turns out, Arrington may be the most modest too.

"I dabble in the air a bit," Arrington said. "I might have to check them out. I might have to challenge somebody to a dunk contest. We'll see if Harbs allows that."

And how good is Harbs?