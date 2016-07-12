The Caw: Jeremy Zuttah's Dog Was A Groomsman At His Wedding

When Ravens center Jeremy Zuttah got married last month, he required more than his best man at his side.
He also needed man's best friend.
Zuttah and new wife, Heran Zuttah, included their dog, Ace, as one of the groomsmen.
"He wasn't the best man because he can't speak," Heran joked. "You have to do a speech at the reception."
Haile didn't grow up planning her dream wedding. She was happy getting married at City Hall. But when the couple went to the government building, they wouldn't allow Ace in.
So instead, the beautiful couple changed venues to 10 Light Street in downtown Baltimore. It's an Under Armour Performance Center gym that was incredibly converted into a wedding venue.
Ace went for some extra training at Downtown Dog, then walked down the aisle with Jeremy's brother.
"He's awesome," Heran said of Ace. "I just could not imagine getting married without him. He's with us every day everywhere we go. I thought everyone was crazy about their dog like I am."
Heran and Jeremy have long been an advocates for dogs and adoption. Jeremy is one of many Ravens who have been involved with the "Show Your Soft Side" campaign.
The couple met in college at Rutgers and have laid roots down in Hoboken, N.J., but wanted to get married in Baltimore.
Many of Jeremy's Ravens teammates attended the wedding, including quarterback Joe Flacco, wide receiver Steve Smith Sr., guard Marshal Yanda, running back Justin Forsett, kicker Justin Tucker and safety Lardarius Webb.
"We decided to get married in Baltimore because it's been the headlines recently for not great things, which we think is a shame because the city is beautiful and the people are beautiful," Heran said. "This is a great city that people should not knock down."
Check out the video of Ace walking down the aisle and beautiful photos below:
Congratulations to Jeremy Zuttah and his beautiful bride, Heran, who wed in June with their faithful pit bull, Ace, by their side.