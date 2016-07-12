The Caw: Jeremy Zuttah's Dog Was A Groomsman At His Wedding

Ace went for some extra training at Downtown Dog, then walked down the aisle with Jeremy's brother.

"He's awesome," Heran said of Ace. "I just could not imagine getting married without him. He's with us every day everywhere we go. I thought everyone was crazy about their dog like I am."

Heran and Jeremy have long been an advocates for dogs and adoption. Jeremy is one of many Ravens who have been involved with the "Show Your Soft Side" campaign.

The couple met in college at Rutgers and have laid roots down in Hoboken, N.J., but wanted to get married in Baltimore.

Many of Jeremy's Ravens teammates attended the wedding, including quarterback Joe Flacco, wide receiver Steve Smith Sr., guard Marshal Yanda, running back Justin Forsett, kicker Justin Tucker and safety Lardarius Webb.

"We decided to get married in Baltimore because it's been the headlines recently for not great things, which we think is a shame because the city is beautiful and the people are beautiful," Heran said. "This is a great city that people should not knock down."