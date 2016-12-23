The Caw: Joe Flacco Got Ravens Linemen Virtual Reality Sets For Christmas

Flacco didn't even get one for himself, and the only gift in his locker looked to be from a young adoring fan. So what does Flacco get in return? How about no sacks?

"Maybe for one game or so; two games would be nice," Flacco said with a smile. "I always try to look for something that's new that year, and this is what I came across. I thought it would be cool."

Flacco has bought his linemen gift cards before, but that's just not as fun. Last year, he bought them drones. As a kid who always got last year's buzzworthy new game, Flacco likes to treat his teammates to what's hot.

"Every year you've got to do a little something different. It's actually a lot of pressure," he said with a laugh. "I try to get it out of the way earlier and earlier every year and make sure it's just taken care of. That way I can get it off my mind and not think about it anymore."

That's just typical Flacco playing it cool like he doesn't care that much.

Yeah, Flacco has plenty of money to buy his linemen nice gifts. What makes him such an excellent gift-giver is not only the thought he puts into it, but the little things.

Flacco also bought some players little individualized gifts. For example, Flacco ordered some specialty Japanese chalk for Urschel, the Ravens' resident Ph.D. mathematician.