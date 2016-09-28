The Caw: Joe Flacco's Fourth Baby, And First Daughter, Has Arrived

Things are definitely going to change around the Flacco household too.

"I'm sure there will be a ton of pink flooding into our house," Flacco said. "It will be interesting to see how the boys handle her."

The Flaccos always wait to find out the sex of their baby. They like the surprise. But even two years ago, before the birth of Francis, Flacco talked about his desire to welcome a girl to the family. This time, the stakes were even higher.

"I was keeping my fingers crossed," Flacco said Wednesday. "You hear fathers getting scared about not having boys, but I was starting to get to the point that I was scared about not having a little girl. It's just something I wanted."

Now that the Flaccos are a family of six, they're starting to resemble Joe's family growing up.

Flacco grew up as the oldest of six children in New Jersey. There's Joe, Mike, Brian, John, Tom and Stephanie. Yeah, just one girl with all those boys.

Of course, there could be more girls on the way. From the sounds of it, the Flaccos aren't getting out of the baby business.