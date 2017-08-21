The Caw: John Harbaugh Likes 'Renegade,' But Not 'Who Let the Dogs Out'

Any player can make a suggestion for songs to play at practice, but they ultimately go through Harbaugh and his assistant, Dan Parsons.

The Steelers typically play "Renegade" when they need a big stop on defense. The stadium will sometimes sway because fans go berserk. Funny thing is the Ravens have adopted the song as their own.

One man who's been on both sides is wide receiver Mike Wallace, who was a Steeler from 2009-2012. He said he still gets Pittsburgh flashbacks when it's played.

"I love that song, honestly. Everybody loves it. I think our team loves it," Wallace said.

"I don't think it really works for [the Steelers] as well anymore, because everybody likes the song. I think other teams like the song. I think everybody gets hyped. … I don't think it gives them an advantage on their side."

Another AFC North rival's song, however, is not on Harbaugh's playlist.

When the Ravens held their "Burn, Brunch & Bark" practice at M&T Bank Stadium on Aug. 12, hundreds of dogs came out to the event. Thus, the DJ for the day put on a classic dog track, "Who Let the Dogs Out" by Baha Men.

"I can't believe you played it. I knew it was coming," Harbaugh said with a laugh. "You ran out of dog songs? We had to stoop to 'Who Let the Dogs Out.' That is the Browns' song!"

P.S.: I think I know what's behind Harbaugh's tastes. Styx rocks and Baha Men do not. End of story.