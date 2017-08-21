The Caw: John Harbaugh Likes 'Renegade,' But Not 'Who Let the Dogs Out'

Aug 21, 2017 at 06:09 AM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

21_theCaw_BahaStyx_news.jpg


The Ravens won't travel to Pittsburgh until Dec. 10, but the song that gets Heinz Field rocking – "Renegade" by Styx – was blaring at Ravens practice Sunday morning.

So is Baltimore already readying itself?

"No, that's a long way away; we have a lot of games before that," Harbaugh said. "We enjoy that song."

Yup, we're learning a little bit more about Harbaugh's musical taste during this year's training camp.

"Styx is a fine group – always loved them," Harbaugh said. "It might be their best song, but they had a couple really good songs though. The ones that I like are always on the [practice] playlist. That's on the rotation."

Any player can make a suggestion for songs to play at practice, but they ultimately go through Harbaugh and his assistant, Dan Parsons.

The Steelers typically play "Renegade" when they need a big stop on defense. The stadium will sometimes sway because fans go berserk. Funny thing is the Ravens have adopted the song as their own.

One man who's been on both sides is wide receiver Mike Wallace, who was a Steeler from 2009-2012. He said he still gets Pittsburgh flashbacks when it's played.

"I love that song, honestly. Everybody loves it. I think our team loves it," Wallace said.

"I don't think it really works for [the Steelers] as well anymore, because everybody likes the song. I think other teams like the song. I think everybody gets hyped. … I don't think it gives them an advantage on their side."

Another AFC North rival's song, however, is not on Harbaugh's playlist.

When the Ravens held their "Burn, Brunch & Bark" practice at M&T Bank Stadium on Aug. 12, hundreds of dogs came out to the event. Thus, the DJ for the day put on a classic dog track, "Who Let the Dogs Out" by Baha Men.

"I can't believe you played it. I knew it was coming," Harbaugh said with a laugh. "You ran out of dog songs? We had to stoop to 'Who Let the Dogs Out.' That is the Browns' song!"

P.S.: I think I know what's behind Harbaugh's tastes. Styx rocks and Baha Men do not. End of story.

P.P.S.: Why does "Who Let the Dogs Out" not have a question mark in it? Did somebody named "Who" let the dogs out?

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

J.K. Dobbins Knows His Father Would Be Proud

Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins honors his late father by reaching the NFL and wearing the same number his father wore in high school.

news

Watch Lamar Jackson Play Wide Receiver and Cornerback With Kids

It was a no-no growing up, but MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson tried out some new positions with kids in Pompano Beach, Fla.

news

Bad Lip Reading Hilariously Features Marcus Peters, Mark Ingram, John Harbaugh

The 2020 version of 'Bad Lip Reading' is out and it's one of its best yet.

news

Earl Thomas Truly Believes Ravens Fell Victim to Drake Curse

The Ravens safety pointed the finger at Drake immediately after Baltimore's stunning loss, and he's sticking to it at the Pro Bowl.

news

Matthew Judon Has Taco Bell Cleats at the Pro Bowl

Matthew Judon's body was built by Taco Bell and now his feet will be led by them at the Pro Bowl.

news

Wink Martindale Offered Wink Martindale Ravens Tickets

Ravens Defensive Coordinator Don Martindale has had the nickname 'Wink' since college.

news

Before Claiming Title Belt, Gervonta Davis Rocked a Lamar Jackson Jersey

World champion boxer Gervonta Davis showed Lamar Jackson some love, then dished out some pain.

news

Bradley Bozeman And His Wife Live in an RV

Bradley Bozeman has taken over the Ravens' starting left guard job this year and progressively gotten better.

news

Al Pacino: Lamar Jackson Is an Inspiration to Actors

In an oral history about 'Any Given Sunday,' Al Pacino compares Lamar Jackson to the character of quarterback Willie Beaman.

news

Ravens Open Pop-Up Shop With Exclusive Merchandise

The Official Ravens Pop-up Shop will feature the largest selection of men's, women's and youth merchandise, including Lamar Jackson jerseys.

news

Pope Francis Now Has a Lamar Jackson Jersey

Baltimore Archbishop William E. Lori is in Rome for the 'ad limina' visit, and presented Pope Francis with a custom jersey autographed by John Harbaugh and Lamar Jackson.

news

Trace McSorley Got Baptized at the Ravens Training Facility

Backup quarterback Trace McSorley chose to be baptized by Team Chaplain Johnny Shelton in a recovery pool.

Find Tickets
Find Tickets Here
Advertising