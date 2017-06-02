The Caw: Justin Tucker Watches Local National Spelling Bee Kid

Saketh, 11, spelled four words correctly in the finals, according to NBC 4 in Washington. The Mayfield Woods Middle School student's first word was "surimi," which is a paste made from fish often used in Asian dishes.

He also correctly spelled "definiendum," "cunette" and "dacryocyst" in subsequent rounds. I have no idea what any of those words are, nor would I know how to spell them. Betchya Tucker wouldn't either.

Saketh's run ended when he misspelled the word "tules." It's always the short words that trip you up!