The Caw: Justin Tucker Watches Local National Spelling Bee Kid

He didn't take home the trophy, but Saketh Sundar got a new famous fan.
The sixth-grader from Elkridge, Md., reached the Scripps National Spelling Bee finals, televised by ESPN, where it was revealed that he's a big fan of Ravens kicker Justin Tucker.
Well, Tucker was watching …
Saketh, 11, spelled four words correctly in the finals, according to NBC 4 in Washington. The Mayfield Woods Middle School student's first word was "surimi," which is a paste made from fish often used in Asian dishes.
He also correctly spelled "definiendum," "cunette" and "dacryocyst" in subsequent rounds. I have no idea what any of those words are, nor would I know how to spell them. Betchya Tucker wouldn't either.
Saketh's run ended when he misspelled the word "tules." It's always the short words that trip you up!
Well done, Saketh! Let's get this kid some tickets!