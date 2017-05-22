The Caw: Marlon Humphrey Hung Out With Kevin Spacey at Preakness

Maybe it's just because I'm a huge Kevin Spacey and "House of Cards" fan, but this is way too cool not to write about.

Ravens first-round pick Marlon Humphrey rubbed elbows with Spacey and other celebrities at Preakness on Saturday.

According to The Baltimore Sun, players made their way through tents hosted by Under Armour and The Stronach Group, who owns Pimlico. Spacey made his rounds, "stopping occasionally to indulge requests for photos," but it looks like Humphrey had much more interaction than just a passing handshake and photo.

There was this shot, which Humphrey captioned with, "You know I was actually going to be an actor before I started playing football."

" You know I was actually going to be a actor before I started playing football "

A post shared by Marlon Humphrey (@marlon_humphrey) on

And this one, which he captioned with "Famous people and then myself."

Famous people and then myself😎

A post shared by Marlon Humphrey (@marlon_humphrey) on

As you probably know, "House of Cards" has been filmed right here in Baltimore since the beginning (2013). Spacey has since reportedly purchased a $5.65 million Pier Home at Harborview. Spacey also told Men's Journal that his top spot for late-night lounging is at Metropolitan Kitchen & Lounge in Annapolis.

Yeah, looks like Humphrey is going to fit right in here in Baltimore.

