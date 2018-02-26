The Caw: Name this Puppy 'Raven' Before It Becomes a Service Dog





If you're not naming an adorable black Labrador Retriever puppy "Raven," then what are you doing?

WBAL-TV 11 News introduced a "Puppy With A Purpose" to viewers during a live national broadcast on NBC's "TODAY Show" Monday morning.

The 8-week-old female will undergo 16 months of training to become a service dog, then will go to a veteran for or first responder with disabilities.