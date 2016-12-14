The Caw: New Video Of Ronnie Stanley's Adorable Adopted Dog

We all fell in love with the story of Ravens rookie left tackle Ronnie Stanley adopting the dog nobody else wanted in June.
Well, we've got an update for you.
Lola, a six-year-old female pit bull, is still stinking adorable and seems happier than ever.
Stanley isn't just willing to protect quarterback Joe Flacco's blindside. He joined forces with PETA to release a video sharing his story and to advocate for the ethical treatment of animals.
"She likes to be protected and feel protected, and feel close and feel loved," Stanley said. "She likes to know people are there for her."
According to PETA, more than 6 million dogs and cats end up in U.S. animal shelters every year, and half of them have to be euthanized because there aren't enough good homes willing to take them in.
"Adopting Lola was one of the most rewarding things I've ever done, and I encourage everyone looking for a dog to consider an older one who might otherwise never get that chance," Stanley said. "There's no better feeling than knowing that Lola's hard days are behind her because she's safe with me."