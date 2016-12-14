The Caw: New Video Of Ronnie Stanley's Adorable Adopted Dog

Dec 14, 2016 at 08:35 AM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

14_Caw_news.jpg


We all fell in love with the story of Ravens rookie left tackle Ronnie Stanley adopting the dog nobody else wanted in June.

Well, we've got an update for you.

Lola, a six-year-old female pit bull, is still stinking adorable and seems happier than ever.

Stanley isn't just willing to protect quarterback Joe Flacco's blindside. He joined forces with PETA to release a video sharing his story and to advocate for the ethical treatment of animals.

"She likes to be protected and feel protected, and feel close and feel loved," Stanley said. "She likes to know people are there for her."

According to PETA, more than 6 million dogs and cats end up in U.S. animal shelters every year, and half of them have to be euthanized because there aren't enough good homes willing to take them in.

"Adopting Lola was one of the most rewarding things I've ever done, and I encourage everyone looking for a dog to consider an older one who might otherwise never get that chance," Stanley said. "There's no better feeling than knowing that Lola's hard days are behind her because she's safe with me."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

J.K. Dobbins Knows His Father Would Be Proud

Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins honors his late father by reaching the NFL and wearing the same number his father wore in high school.
news

Watch Lamar Jackson Play Wide Receiver and Cornerback With Kids

It was a no-no growing up, but MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson tried out some new positions with kids in Pompano Beach, Fla.
news

Bad Lip Reading Hilariously Features Marcus Peters, Mark Ingram, John Harbaugh

The 2020 version of 'Bad Lip Reading' is out and it's one of its best yet.
news

Earl Thomas Truly Believes Ravens Fell Victim to Drake Curse

The Ravens safety pointed the finger at Drake immediately after Baltimore's stunning loss, and he's sticking to it at the Pro Bowl.
news

Matthew Judon Has Taco Bell Cleats at the Pro Bowl

Matthew Judon's body was built by Taco Bell and now his feet will be led by them at the Pro Bowl.
news

Wink Martindale Offered Wink Martindale Ravens Tickets

Ravens Defensive Coordinator Don Martindale has had the nickname 'Wink' since college.
news

Before Claiming Title Belt, Gervonta Davis Rocked a Lamar Jackson Jersey

World champion boxer Gervonta Davis showed Lamar Jackson some love, then dished out some pain.
news

Bradley Bozeman And His Wife Live in an RV

Bradley Bozeman has taken over the Ravens' starting left guard job this year and progressively gotten better.
news

Al Pacino: Lamar Jackson Is an Inspiration to Actors

In an oral history about 'Any Given Sunday,' Al Pacino compares Lamar Jackson to the character of quarterback Willie Beaman.
news

Ravens Open Pop-Up Shop With Exclusive Merchandise

The Official Ravens Pop-up Shop will feature the largest selection of men's, women's and youth merchandise, including Lamar Jackson jerseys.
news

Pope Francis Now Has a Lamar Jackson Jersey

Baltimore Archbishop William E. Lori is in Rome for the 'ad limina' visit, and presented Pope Francis with a custom jersey autographed by John Harbaugh and Lamar Jackson.
news

Trace McSorley Got Baptized at the Ravens Training Facility

Backup quarterback Trace McSorley chose to be baptized by Team Chaplain Johnny Shelton in a recovery pool.
Vote Now
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising