The Caw: New Video Of Ronnie Stanley's Adorable Adopted Dog

Stanley isn't just willing to protect quarterback Joe Flacco's blindside. He joined forces with PETA to release a video sharing his story and to advocate for the ethical treatment of animals.

"She likes to be protected and feel protected, and feel close and feel loved," Stanley said. "She likes to know people are there for her."

According to PETA, more than 6 million dogs and cats end up in U.S. animal shelters every year, and half of them have to be euthanized because there aren't enough good homes willing to take them in.