The Caw: Ronnie Stanley Poses With His Pooch For Good Cause

Ronnie Stanley will have to grapple with the teeth of Buffalo Head Coach Rex Ryan's blitzes in his first NFL regular-season game Sunday.
Before doing that, the Ravens' rookie left tackle had to fend off the tongue of his adopted pooch, Lulu.
Stanley is the latest Raven to post for the "Show Your Soft Side" campaign, which combats animal abuse in communities across the country and has been particularly vigilant in Baltimore.
Stanley adopted Lulu from the BARCS Animal Shelter in June when he asked for the dog that nobody else wanted. Looks like they're getting along swimmingly.
The campaign and the Ravens have a longstanding relationship. Former players such as Torrey Smith, Brendan Ayanbadejo and more posed for pictures with their pets in years past.
"Show Your Soft Side" has also recruited Ravens rookie offensive lineman Alex Lewis, rookie receiver Chris Moore, center Jeremy Zuttah, defensive end Lawrence Guy, long snapper Morgan Cox, defensive tackles Brandon Williams and Carl Davis and more.