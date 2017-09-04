The Caw: Tavon Young Staying Active Helping Youth Despite Injury

Sep 04, 2017
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ravens cornerback Tavon Young won't play football this season, but he's making sure others will.

According to Sports Agents Blog, Young personally helped fund this year's Champion Road Scholars (CRS) bus tour. The tour helps high school athletes get scholarships by getting them exposure to college football coaches.

CRS has netted more than $6 million worth of scholarships for more than 250 kids that have used its mentoring program, bus tour and referral service to skill position and fitness trainers over the past eight years.

Young, a local product from Oxon Hill, Md., personally drew the attention of his alma mater, Temple, while on a bus tour. After becoming a fourth-round pick of the Ravens last year, Young wanted to give back to the organization that helped him get his start.

The CRS program is also funded by Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby, Under Armour and a few other private sponsors.

Young tore his ACL during Ravens Organized Team Activities, and is already well into his rehabilitation as he figures to be a big part of Baltimore's defense in the years to come.

