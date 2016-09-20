The Caw: The Inside Scoop On The Ravens' Victory Cake

"It gives me an extra reason to root for the Ravens really hard," Gonzalez said. "It's almost like I'm gambling without putting up any money. Every time they win, I win. It's a win-win situation."

Gonzalez opened his small bakery 13 years ago after leaving Classic Catering, which is contracted to provide the Ravens' meals at the Under Armour Performance Center and M&T Bank Stadium. Gonzalez was Classic Catering's pastry chef for 14 years.

When he got the call this year from Classic Catering, asking him if he'd be interested in making the cake, he was overjoyed. It wasn't as much about prestige as it was just reliable business. After all, the Ravens win a lot.

"It was just like, 'Hey, on a Tuesday I'm going to deliver two cakes to the Ravens,'" Gonzalez said. "I greatly appreciate any help this gives our business."

After the Ravens' Week 1 win over Buffalo, Gonzalez and his cake-decorating wife, Julia, whipped up a chocolate cake with chocolate mousse filling and chocolate ganache. It came complete with a fancy Ravens birdie head drawn on top.

Chef Tenille Moore, who is the director of food service for the Ravens, told Gonzalez it was the first time the entire cake was devoured.

"More chocolate never hurts anything," Gonzalez said.

Some players requested red velvet cake, so that's what's coming after the team's Week 2 comeback win over the Browns. And Gonzalez's personal favorite, a banana chocolate chip with chocolate ganache isn't far around the corner.

So, if you're a sweet-toothed fan looking to celebrate like a Raven, stop by Snickerdoodles Bakery & Coffee House and ask what they're sending the Ravens' way.