The Caw: Watch 5-Year-Old Leukemia Patient Run For A Touchdown At Ravens Practice

Little 5-year-old Jack Kirkbride visited Ravens practice, fresh from a clinical appointment. He is battling a rare form of leukemia at John's Hopkins Hospital.

Jack has a sidekick brother, Ryan, who is 17 months younger, but his favorite football player is quarterback Joe Flacco.

Flacco handed Jack the ball and he weaved his way behind tight end Dennis Pitta and through some falling tacklers all the way into the end zone, much to the delight of the entire team.

After scoring, Jack broke the team huddle with a "Go Joe!" call.

"That puts things in perspective quite nicely," smiling Head Coach John Harbaugh said.