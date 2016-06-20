The Caw: Watch A Few Ravens Freak Out Over LeBron, Cavs Title Win

Perhaps just like around your water cooler, there are few topics debated more in the Ravens locker room than LeBron James and the NBA.
There are plenty of LeBron fans in purple and black, the loudest being outside linebacker Terrell Suggs, inside linebacker Zachary Orr and wide receiver Michael Campanaro.
As you can imagine, they absolutely lost their minds last night when the Cavaliers pulled off an improbable championship comeback to win Game 7 over Steph Curry and the record-setting Warriors.
Here are some of the best reactions, led by Orr's freak out:
Not a Cavs fan by any means but that boy Kyrie a dog, and Lebron put on tonight. Gotta respect it. — Keenan Reynolds (@kreynolds_19) June 20, 2016