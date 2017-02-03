The Caw: Watch Ray Lewis Perform 'Hot In Herre' With Nelly

Finally, this meeting happened on Spike TV's "Lip Sync Battle" Thursday night when Lewis squared off against former 17-year NFL tight end Tony Gonzalez.

Early in Lewis' performance, Nelly emerged from the back of the stage to join the beloved linebacker, who was busy working the crowd as he always does.

It was really a convergence of everything that was great from the early 2000s. Lewis and the Ravens won Super Bowl XXXV on Jan. 28, 2001. "Hot in Herre"* *was released on April 16, 2002.

Can we all agree that Lewis crushed it (and Gonzalez's performance of Devo's "Whip It")? The best part may have been Lewis' wide-eyed, jaw-dropping reaction to Gonzalez's choice of song and wardrobe.