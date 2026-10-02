Transcript: Press Conference (10/2/26)

HEAD COACH JESSE MINTER

Opening Statement: "I just want to really start off [by saying] we had such a cool opportunity today with the Crucial Catch game this week. I think we had like 45-plus kids get a chance to draw a design. We had eight of them out here today. Mira — I love this sweatshirt. This is one of hers. She is a big Ravens fan. It is just always great, and especially for our players, to see what other people are going through in real life and adversity. It hits home. Then you have got kids like that age — so, just tons of love and respect for them. [I] appreciate them coming out today. We were able to have a good Friday practice. Just one announcement, Trey Hendrickson will be out this week. We were able to get the finger fixed. We think it will be very, very short-term, but just in a quick way to get that fixed and get him back, I think that is going to be best for us moving forward long-term. [I'm] excited about the opportunity that presents for other guys and look forward to the challenge coming in this week and playing at home."

So OLB Trey Hendrickson had a procedure done? (Jamison Hensley) (nods yes)

We did not see T Ronnie Stanley out there today, but he practiced Wednesday and Thursday. How did he do with that? Was this more of a rest day? (*Lu*ke Jones)** "I think he had a really good two days. I think he's in a good position, but we'll kind of see — just to make sure he feels — later today and tomorrow, just to make sure how he's feeling. But I do think he was able to get a good amount of work in, and we wanted to kind of give him the best opportunity going into the game."

With OLB Trey Hendrickson out, what do you think about the other guys in the pass rush stepping up? (Jamison Hensley) "I am excited about it. I think it's always opportunity. We may get Ethan Burke playing a little bit of defense this week. Anytime you get a guy fresh and first time playing, you just get really excited for the player and the work that they've put in. Other guys obviously may [get] a few more snaps. [I'm] excited about where that's at and look forward to those guys playing the way we need them to play to be successful."

T Ronnie Stanley, obviously, we will see how that goes, but what did you see out of T Carson Vinson last week? (Brian Wacker) "Carson [Vinson] is one of our much-improved players. [He has] played well. I thought he did well really in both phases, the run and pass. First start, there are probably plays that you'd like to have back. But overall, to hold up in that game where we don't give up any sacks, and we were able to run the ball — maybe not as consistently effective as we would have liked — but overall, the yardage and things like that added up to a good rushing game. I thought he played well for our offense to play and score the amount of points that [they] did. A lot of that goes [to] how your left tackle plays, so kudos to him for how he played. I think that just builds us more and more depth as we keep going through this long season."

G Andrew Vorhees was a full-time starter last year. What have you seen from him over the course of the summer and early this season? (Ryan Mink) "I thought we were very fortunate to get him back. I think now [it adds] tons of experience. I think [Andrew Vorhees] had a really good camp, and [I am] excited to see him maybe get more of an opportunity this game. You love to have guys like that that have played. It's not just going to be a bunch of new guys that haven't played. You've got guys that have played a lot of snaps, been in the huddle with Lamar [Jackson], been in the huddle with the other guys. I am excited. I think he'll play really well."

What do you think about how G Vega Ioane has handled having a whole week now to kind of let the dust settle and know he is going to be playing Sunday? (Luke Jones) "I think he's handled it really well. Again, kudos to him really just for the mentality and willingness. It's a lot to throw on a player, and he's handled it really well. He's put in, I don't want to say extra time because he puts in a really good amount of time every week, but more [of] a different type of preparation, maybe, playing that position. I think it's really on everybody to help him out. When you've got a guy playing a new spot, [the question] is — can everybody lift up just a little bit to take some of those added weights and pressures off of him? But, I expect him to play really well this game."

With Tennessee Titans DL Jeffery Simmons and the impact he can have, and how they reshuffle things, how challenging does that make it? (Brian Wacker) "It's a huge challenge. He's a dominant player. [I have] always had a ton of love and respect for how that guy plays the game and how impactful he can be. It's obviously a major part of when you're looking at them, regardless of who you have, he has the ability to wreck the game. I think it's about having a good plan and handling him in different ways and giving him different looks to try to slow those guys down, and [I] feel like our offense has a good plan in place. It's just going to come down to down after down. He may make a couple plays, and [it's about] not getting frustrated and bouncing back and sticking to the game plan and sticking with what we're trying to do."

The OL Vega Ioane that we have gotten to know is kind of the strong-and-silent type. Have you had to push him out of his comfort zone communication-wise, with everything that is on his plate before the snap? (Jonas Shaffer) "I think I would probably say that, between the lines, he's been a willing and able communicator. He has kind of this quieter persona just as a rookie, I think he really was humble coming in here to really try to earn everybody's trust and respect. He's done that with just how he operates. He's done a really good job having to communicate a little bit more. I think Lamar [Jackson] [and] all the guys help him in that regard. We want to boost him up. We want him to feel really confident to do that. We trust him [to] just go out there and be himself. If he does that, I think he'll play really well."