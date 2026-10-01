Transcript: Press Conferences (10/1/26)

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR DECLAN DOYLE

On the seven-second play, how often do you guys run that? When it looked like you had that amount of time, was it kind of like it clicked in that that was the play you knew you were going to go with? (Jamison Hensley) "We try to go through things situationally every week. You cannot run through everything that is going to happen in the game because obviously there are so many variables. I would say the last time we did that one probably would have been like two weeks ago in a walkthrough setting. Guys have talked about the importance of walkthrough and why you need to be locked in, but there is a moment that — if two weeks ago we did not go through that, they probably do not know what to do quite as well and they are not able to execute it at a really high level. But that is stuff that we go into every game — we kind of have a plan for the things that could come up. That was a call that we felt really good about, and obviously seven seconds to go, we know what the call is. The players know what the call is going to be, but they still have to go execute it, and on top of it, you have to be ready to transition quickly into overtime thought or whatever you have to do. I was really happy with how we executed that in the moment. I think it goes to show you that the guys were ready to handle a situation like that and then had a lot of awareness. I was able to talk to Lamar [Jackson] kind of as we were leading up there. You did not know what was going to happen. Obviously if they score a touchdown, then we are looking for chunk plays real fast, and so we are kind of reviewing what we might call there. And then when they tie it and leave seven seconds on the clock, it was like, 'Hey, why don't we take a shot here?' If we can get down there, we can kick it and we trust our field goal unit; otherwise, we will go and keep playing ball. But they did a good job."

How did the multiple changes at center impact your game planning as the game went on? (Cordell Woodland) "I mean, game planning is done once you are in it. The bullets you go in with are the bullets you have. Obviously, when that stuff happens, it has to change the way you call it a little bit, and at the same point, the mentality throughout the week is, whoever that second, third wave of guys are, you have to be ready to step in, and we have to be able to call the game accordingly. We had it at a couple different spots during the game, and I thought they did a really good job of handling it. Same thing — Vega [Ioane] has not taken that many snaps at center other than him being out here with quarterback-center exchange, and for him in a really a go-ahead touchdown drive to be able to go in there and execute, move from guard and pop in, [and for] us [to] bring guys off the bench and be able to handle it, I thought they did a really good job. But obviously, not a situation you want to be in, not one that you could even predict where you are going to lose two centers in the matter of 10, 15 plays. Then, you are still trying to make sure that you are giving our guys things that they can execute, but you want to give them a schematic advantage as best you can. When they are ready for that, I think it allows you to continue to play ball."

Obviously, you and all the offensive players are still learning each other, but do you learn something more about QB Lamar Jackson in particular when you have one of those situations in the clutch — not just the seven-seconds play but the preceding drive where you need to go down and score a touchdown? (Jeff Zrebiec) "Yes, I mean, he is a gamer. He has shown it throughout the league [and] throughout his entire career. When the lights are the brightest, that is when he shows up. It is fun when he is on your side and you are able to call plays for him, and he is able to create. There are things that go wrong on any given play, and he is one of those guys — he is an eraser. He is able to pocket move and find throws and be able to use his legs and all those things that make him himself. But to your point, you are learning everybody. You are learning the wideouts. You are learning the O-line. Everything changes week to week. You have to handle the problems of the week. But, to be able to feel what it is like to be with him in a high-scoring affair where we have to go back and forth and we have to respond — his response to the rest of the players and how he led that group, I thought was really impressive."

What are you guys doing to address some of the difficulties that you had in short yardage? With the tush push in particular, what are your feelings on having that sort of be a part of the repertoire? (Childs Walker) "I think that having the ability to sneak in some sort of way always needs to be within your offense. But specifically, it starts with myself and looking at the plan and schematically [saying], 'Were we asking our guys to do things that fit the defense? Were we asking them to do things that fit what they are capable of? How did we execute those things at each spot?' You kind of go through that process as soon as we get on the plane [when] we are going through the tape. Any time that we go down there and we do not score on a run play or four run plays, I feel like I failed as a coach. I feel like our staff feels like we failed our players. I feel like our players feel like they failed [in] execution. Everybody has a hand in it. But it is really about the problem solving moving forward. As we have game planned this upcoming game, just really making an emphasis on — just to Jeff [Zrebiec]'s point a second ago — you are learning your players as you go. We are learning what our guys do well, who might be in those different situations, and where we can put them in places where we feel like they can have success."

What's the scene with coaches behind the scenes of getting OL Vega Ioane ready to play center? Also, I know it's been one practice, but C Andre James, what do you see from him and what he could become in this offense? (Ryan Mink) "Obviously on the sideline, 'Led' [run game coordinator/offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford] and 'Flats' [assistant offensive line coach Shawn Flaherty] have to do a really good job of getting him ready. He is going in. It is not even like they have a lot of time. They are cutting the gloves off of him and he is going to snap. So within that drive, there was not a lot of talking going on. After that, he comes out and they are able to kind of go through and make sure that he is prepared for going back out and handling it. But I think they did an outstanding job — the staff communication and things like that. That has been a huge emphasis, especially any time you are in Year 1, to try to make sure that we have clear lines of communication. They did a really good job of that. I would say this — those players are constantly being evaluated. We are one day in, so it is hard to evaluate anybody in one day. But we have guys in the building that we feel good about being able to problem solve and handle and make sure that we have the best five out there. That will kind of continue with whoever comes in or out, any of that stuff. They are always being evaluated."

Is it a ton of extra time with OL Vega Ioane this week to prepare for this game? (Ryan Mink) "Absolutely. It takes what it takes. You have to spend extra time with the centers. You have to spend extra time with the guys who might be playing that have not played as much. Making sure that they understand the plan, they are able to communicate. That is the other part, Vega [Ioane] has to go in there, and that is a very cerebral position where he has to communicate well. We have to try to put guys around him that also know what to do that can kind of cover those blind spots as best we can."

Because of that, is it fair to say that QB Lamar Jackson would be putting even more on his shoulders before the snap considering there just isn't that body of work with OL Vega Ioane at the center? (Jonas Shaffer) "Yes, in some ways, absolutely. But I think that my message to the players was this yesterday: We are going with a guy who has never really played center at a high level yet. Everybody else has to lift their communication [and] their level of play. We all are responsible to cover for where the shortcomings are. Whether that is Lamar [Jackson], whether that is myself and being able to ask him to do things that he can handle, or the rest of the players elevating their play, we all have a hand in picking each other up and trying to make sure that what we put out there on Sunday is something that is our brand that we are proud of."

QB Lamar Jackson and RB Derrick Henry were both talking about how they've been stepping up as vocal leaders. I just want to know how you think that helps the rest of the team to have them step up in that way? (Samantha Croston) "I think it helps tremendously. Any time you have guys on the team that are leading, that want to provide an example and then be able to be vocal about that, hold their teammates accountable — I think all great teams are player-led. It starts coach-led, and that is kind of the message and the direction. But by the time you get down the road, you want the team to be led by the players. You want it to be led by the standard and them holding each other accountable. At the end of the day, the coaching staff, we can do whatever we want all week [but] we do not get a helmet on Sunday. They are the ones who have to go do it. I think that both of those guys have stepped up. They have been really good. You watch Lamar [Jackson] in the locker room with our players, he was able to say some words to the team the night before. I thought his message was excellent. Derrick [Henry] has provided a huge role for our offense just vocally [as] a guy with pelts on the wall that has done it at a really high level that the young guys can look at. Every day he comes out and works. And so it is not only a guy who is just saying things, but he is backing it up with his action. That becomes easy to get behind and to kind of fall in line."

Given the moving pieces in the middle of — across the offensive line, how do you view the challenge of preparing for a DT Jeffery Simmons-like talent? (Josh Tolentino) "I think it is really challenging. I think Jeffery Simmons is a really good player. Every week in this job, you basically try to solve the problems of the week. They change every week. This is one of those times where obviously we have a little bit of inexperience in the interior. It is a strength of theirs, and so schematically we are trying to create an advantage as best we can. That goes through the game-planning process of Wednesday all the way to Saturday, making sure that not only are we putting good plays in, but then evaluating how our guys execute them, because we are seeing them do it for the first time in some cases, and being able to throw plays out and add plays in that we feel like they can execute well. But that is a week-long process all the way up until the kickoff. My job, obviously, is to call the plays off the sheet and make sure that I am asking them to do things that they can execute at a high level."

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR ANTHONY LEVINE SR.

When K Tyler Loop hits that 56-yarder, we see everybody running. Where were you in the midst of the celebration? (Jamison Hensley) "Man, I was trying to catch [Tyler Loop], but I can't run as fast as I used to. But I was running. As soon as he made it, I am looking for him, and you just see everybody just rush the field. I am running toward where he was, and all of a sudden, I just see everybody do this — like everybody was going this way, and everybody was doing that. So, I put my foot in the ground and started running that way. Then, when I finally [saw] him, I ran to him and gave him a big hug. [I was] so happy [for him]. It was a great moment."

Obviously, a great team win, so that is satisfying. But did you take a moment just to think about it from a personal level for a guy that has been as highly scrutinized as any player in this building over the last several months? (Jeff Zrebiec) "Of course. The highs are the highs. The lows are the lows, but that is why I sprinted over there, because it was a great kick [and] a great win, but for [Tyler Loop] to do that in that moment and to come up clutch like that like he did — it was just like, sometimes you just have to get it off your back. I was so happy for him, and I am running to him, and that is what I am telling him when I gave him a big hug. I was like, 'Man, I am happy for you.' It is very good to see somebody that works so hard all the time to go out there and execute and do what he has been doing in practice. It is great to see."

The blocked field goal was obviously a big play in a close game. How did you guys spring S Keondre Jackson? Was it just a great individual effort? Is it the combination of movements? How did he get in there? (Childs Walker) "You want to know what is crazy? When you see plays that happen like that, you look at the guy that actually made the play. What we talk about [are] guys that make the play without making the play. So, everybody is so keyed on Keondre [Jackson] making the play, but the reason why Keondre could make the play is because of Keyon Martin. If you look at Keyon, every field goal, every field goal, every field goal, you will see Keyon. He is anticipating and he is seeing it, and every time he gets closer and closer and closer, and then when it came to that one, Keyon Martin, as soon as that ball moved, he moved. What happened in the end [is that] they got so focused on Keyon, because had he stayed and tried to block Keondre, then Keyon would have gotten it. So, it was really Keyon that made the play, and it was Keondre that got the block. So, Keyon made the play without actually making the play."

I think pretty early on in that game there was a field goal and extra point, but CB Keyon Martin seemed like he came very, very close to blocking them. Does something like that kind of set the basic groundwork for what can come next? (Jonas Shaffer) "Yes, that is how it happened — it happened just because Keyon [Martin] is very quick. He can really get off the spot. He is probably one of our quickest guys on the team. With him, when he is able to time it up, when he is able to get his timing down and go, it is really good to see. So, with him being able to keep doing that, I think it will help us in the future, but that is what led to that."

Could you kind of explain your viewpoint of CB Keyon Martin and S Keondre Jackson's relationship and how their chemistry kind of translates onto the field for such a critical and big moment like that? (Josh Tolentino) "So, [do] you watch TV shows? I am just going to go off a TV show. I don't know how it is in real life. But, [have] you ever seen Rob & Big? That is Keondre [Jackson] and Keyon [Martin]. They [are] like Rob & Big. They are brothers, man. They are always together. If you see Keyon and you don't see Keondre, you are definitely going to hear him, and it is vice versa. They are always together. Anytime you come out here, you are going to see Keyon, [and] you are going to see Keondre. You see Keondre, [and] you see Keyon. So, they really [are] like brothers. They are always with each other, they are always pushing each other, they are always challenging each other and they are always there for each other. It is just that bond that they have created. So, it is good to see."

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR ANTHONY WEAVER

There has been a lot of talk about defensive pass interference in the league and how to teach that. How challenging are the calls that are being made throughout the league — not just in your game — to teach and coach up corners especially, how to defend without being penalized? (Jamison Hensley) "You're constantly walking that line of trying to be aggressive enough, but not overly aggressive where you're going to obviously bring attention to yourself. Every crew I think is a little bit different, so you have to adjust to how the game is being called. But ultimately for us, we want to make sure we're trying to cover guys with our feet. We know we have that five-yard window where we can be aggressive and use our hands. But outside of that, you're putting yourself at risk if you do anything otherwise. I think our guys do a tremendous job of it. Some of those calls, I think, are up for debate. But ultimately, it's our job — whatever happens — to play the next play and try to get guys off the field."

You sometimes hear the former defensive guys who are analysts on television talk about how just the way the game is called now, it makes it harder to play defensive football than at least as you guys learned to play it. Do you ever feel that way in the big picture? (Childs Walker) "Yes. I would have much rather had this role in 1998 where you can hit guys all over the field and attack quarterbacks and intimidate through violence. But I understand the safety rules that have been instituted to protect players, which I think are obviously important. You just adjust and adapt, right? You adjust and adapt. It's certainly more challenging. I think fans probably appreciate the 34-31 game more than a 6-3 game; I'm sure that has something to do with it. But regardless, it always comes down to how we play defensively. Regardless of what the rules are, we'll play within the rules. But our effort, how we play in terms of striking blocks, getting off blocks, tackling, which is obviously huge — it's universal. It's a universal timeless truth to defensive football."

Back to the penalty and the corner question — how do you think CB Nate Wiggins held up in his last two or three reps there? (Josh Tolentino) "Amazing, amazing. It's one of those situations we're always talking about controlling your response. Something happens, control your response so you can get the outcome that you want, and I thought [Nate Wiggins] did just that, particularly at that position. It's one thing if you're a defensive lineman and you get reached, nobody really knows. Like, you're a linebacker out of your gap, they probably blame the D-line. But that corner position, the spotlight's on you, and when you make a mistake, if you don't have the mental fortitude and mental toughness to bounce back from that, then it just continues to domino. We have corners that don't flinch. Guys are good in this league — they're going to make plays. It's our job to line up next, put the chin strap back on and find a way to stop them."

The last couple of weeks, we asked, week after week — how's DL Nnamdi Madubuike look? Is he ready? Is he getting closer? To see him finally get out there, just what did you make of how he did and how he felt? (Sam Cohn) "Oh, I thought it was great. [Nnamdi Madubuike]'s leadership and his production. [He] knocked some rust off early, probably in that first drive, but after that, he looked like the Nnamdi we've all known and loved for years. [I am] so happy for the kid that he's back out there. I know how much he missed the game. We're happy he's back out there and just expect him to be arrow up from here on out."

With DL Calais Campbell — obviously, we know his story and all — what impact does he have on the field and, secondly, in the locker room for this defensive group? (Brian Wacker) "[Calais Campbell is] still a high-level player in this league, even at his age. I think he was — I mean, we were milliseconds away from sacking Dak [Prescott] four or five times. I think he had three quarterback [hits] in particular that come to mind. So, on the field, you definitely feel his presence. I know it hasn't shown up in terms of sack numbers, but quarterbacks know he's out there. In the locker room, it's like having another coach on staff. He's constantly reinforcing the messaging that we're all delivering all the time, because he knows essentially the sacrifice that we all have to make in order to get what we want, both on the field and off. So, I don't even think I do it justice sitting up here talking about it. If you haven't been around him and you're not in it, you don't quite realize the true impact that he has. Even when I was trying to get him to Miami, I was trying to explain it to those guys, and they didn't quite grasp it till he was in the building. But when people say force multiplier, it couldn't be truer than when talking about him."

What is it like, as a player, to have another player who can reinforce those things as opposed to a coach saying it or whatnot? (Brian Wacker) "It's huge, it's huge, because coaches — as much as we try — at some point I think the messaging needs to be reinforced and come from the guys in the locker room. The good teams I've been a part of, when that's happening and players ultimately take ownership of that, that's when you take a jump, and that's what we're constantly reaching for here."

Earlier this week, head coach Jesse Minter said something to the effect of tackling is an art and you guys have not been detailed enough in that art at certain times. Just curious what you make of the tackling, sort of overall. (Sam Cohn) "Yes, it's something you're constantly preaching on defense, particularly in today's league, where you really don't get an opportunity to tackle that much in the preseason or really even in the regular season in practice. Most of the time you actually bring guys to the ground is in-game. So, you're constantly trying to preach the little things in practice in terms of angles and approach, not slowing down and just shooting your gun when the opportunity presents itself. Then you just try to make sure that in-game you're constantly getting better and growing throughout the season. I don't think we've been terrible. We've just had, in some critical moments, we've missed tackles, particularly on third down, that could have gotten us off the field. So, if we can improve there — which we will, because our guys care and they work at it. Again, I only see us growing and continuing to get better each and every game."

There's so much attention on the late-game defensive series in late-game moments. Nobody wants to allow a guy to get behind them in a key spot, but would you like to see more aggressiveness at times if guys trust in what they're seeing, kind of breaking on balls and doing different things? (Jeff Zrebiec) "Yes, and again, I have to give the other team a little bit of credit there, too, right? They have a tremendous quarterback and two really good skill players, and they went out there and made some plays. But some of those plays they made — I thought our guys like 'Marlo' [Marlon Humphrey] and Nate [Wiggins] and 'Chido' [Chidobe Awuzie] — they were there. They were there. They were bang-bang plays, and the guys made great catches. Ultimately, you just want the guys to trust their technique and everything they've done throughout the week. And if they beat you on a play, then God bless them. But repetition is the mother of skill. So, let's just make sure we're doing the right things out here, and then when you get out there, trust your training and don't make stuff up, [which] is what we talk about. Usually as long as you're doing that, yes, they may make a play, but you're going to win more than you lose. But when you're out there kind of freestyling and freelancing, guessing more than anticipating, that's when bad things happen. That did not happen on that play. Hats off to them — they made a good play."

Are there any kind of commonalities among some of the Cowboys' explosive runs against you guys on Sunday? (Jonas Shaffer) "Oh, man. I thought we started slowly. A couple of times, I thought our guys had more of a pass mentality up front, and they were able to get some push off the ball. One of the things particularly, and again, this is not an excuse, we do not live in that world. But when you have a couple of walkthrough practices, particularly up front, you have to make sure, early — really in warm-ups — that you're setting your pads and you're playing with low pad level. It's like human nature to play a little bit higher, and I thought early in that game in particular they came out and they were lower than us, and they were knocking us off the ball, which can't happen. We adjusted — there was about a four- or five-series stretch that we played better. We're just chasing consistency throughout, making sure we start fast, and we finish stronger. And again, to me, that's a build each and every season."

S Kyle Hamilton took that big shot on the pass rush at the end of the game briefly. Do you guys have to think about how often you use him in that capacity in terms of the punishment he might take, given that he's not built like a front-seven player? Do you have to think about it in the course of a game or not? (Childs Walker) "Yes, for sure. [Kyle Hamilton]'s one of those guys where you're constantly just figuring out the best ways to get him around the ball. Sometimes that's through pressure, and sometimes that's in coverage. I think we're all cognizant of the amount of hits he does take, but he is built a little bit like a sandbagger back there, right? If there's anybody built to endure some of the hits that he takes, it's him. We're certainly cognizant of it, but that guy — I remember his rookie year, there was about a four- or five-game stretch there where he was down and you're like, 'Oh my God, we're never getting him back,' and then he's back in the game two plays later. We're not worried about it. We're just cognizant of it."

Offensive coordinator Declan Doyle said that he thinks that the best teams are player-led. I'm just wondering if there's anybody on the defense who you think has stepped up as a vocal leader or who has helped in that mission? (Samantha Croston) "I think we have a bunch of guys. I don't even know that I could really just single anybody out. You have Roquan [Smith]. You certainly have Kyle [Hamilton] and Calais [Campbell]. I think they're all trying to pick their spots [of] when [it's] best to lead, and there's a balance. There's an art to that, as well. But what you want to do — and I told this to the guys today — if somebody is falling short of our standards, you have to get to a point where I'm not the one sitting here in the meeting room addressing it. It needs to be addressed in real-time, and you need to go to them and be like, 'Hey, that's not how we do things here.' And when that happens, that's usually when you go from good to great."

WR ZAY FLOWERS

How likely are you to go back to Brazil? I heard you wanted to go in your spare time. "Very likely. I might be a resident at some point, at some point in time."

You liked Brazil that much? What was it that you loved about it? "Everybody was chill. I cannot speak what they speak, but it was good for the most part. I went to Copacabana Beach [and] had some dinner there. It was nice."

How many times have you re-watched that final seven seconds of the game? "Personally, I have not gone and searched it or looked at it, but it is on my timeline, so you would just see it scrolling down your timeline. I never really clicked it to re-watch, honestly."

Do you feel like when you came back on the field, the offense brought a different element? It felt like things sparked up when you came back on the field. "I think it can bring some energy. I would say I bring a lot of energy to the offense, but I think the explosive [element] is still there with or without me. 'Dec' [offensive coordinator Declan Doyle] is a great play-caller. The plays, I feel like, will happen. It is just a different energy, I feel like."

Head coach Jesse Minter mentioned that with your hamstring, he feels like there are probably not too many limitations for you. Would you agree with that? "I think so. I think we will be good. I think we will be all right."

I know last year it was kind of the running joke going into the year, you said no more kind of going east-west after the catch. Do you feel like you are doing a better job of that this year after the catch? "I think so. I feel like I have more space, too, to just be able to make a move and go instead of having more people around me in the area. I feel like I am in space with one or two people, and that gives me more confidence to just go."

To that point, I think you mentioned you put on about 8 pounds this offseason. Have you noticed the difference on the field? "Yes. Definitely. I feel more explosive. I feel like [I am] a little bit harder to tackle. It just worked out perfect. I did exactly what I wanted to do."

What do you attribute to you having more space out there? "I could say the play calling allows me to have more freedom and find more space in areas."

Do you feel like that win could be the start of something? QB Lamar Jackson said the season starts now after the game. Do you feel like that win could end up being a big momentum boost for you guys? "Oh, it definitely can, but we have to go out there and prove it every week. We just cannot let that one win say that and not go improve it. We have to start this week with the [Tennessee] Titans. [Then] next week, [go] 1-0, like Lamar [Jackson] said."

How about trying to get the crowd into this game and try to get back on the winning track at home? "I think we make some plays, [and] we will get the crowd back into it."

Looking at some of the charts on yards per route run, there is everybody else, and then you are in a totally different category. Does this feel like where you felt like you belonged this whole time, to be one of the most productive receivers in the game? "Honestly, I do not know what that is, but I feel good. I want to have a good year. The team wants to have a good year. [We need to] just be explosive. That is the offense — make plays. [Offensive coordinator Declan Doyle] said he is going to get his ball players the ball, so that is what we have been doing."

S KYLE HAMILTON

You kind of spoke post-game in Rio to the defense's standard and not feeling like you guys lived up to it. I know you get tired of talking about it every week, but when you go back and you look at it, especially this particular season, is anything standing out through three weeks of why you feel that way and why there have been some stretches? "Yes, I think we have had good stretches in every game. It is just a matter of putting them all together. We started slow in a couple of them. I think we came out kind of good against the [New Orleans] Saints, and then everything just kind of dwindled throughout the game. But I think there were like four or five plays that really determined the outcome of that game. That game could have been 30-17, or they had an opportunity to win at the end. I also think we made a lot of great plays in the low red zone and kept them out of the end zone a few times. We were put in some tough positions on short fields, but that is what defense is for. We are supposed to defend the end zone even if the ball is on the 1-yard line or on their 1-yard line. So, I think it is just little things that we have addressed this week and hopefully got fixed."

How much do you think missed tackles are a part of this? "I mean, I don't remember one specific [instance] – there were a couple of plays where yards leaked, but it is more of just a doing-your-job [thing]. I mean, that entails tackling too, but if you want to harp on one thing, missed tackles are the thing that you are going to harp on for sure. But I think in here, we are more so just worried about playing good defense."

When you look at the Tennessee Titans' offense, what do you feel like you have to key on when you watch those guys? "Yes, I think the quarterback is talented, and they have young guys on the outside that are really good, two great backs [and] the offensive line is decent too. They fly off the ball. So it is up to us to — nameless, faceless opponents – it doesn't matter their record, doesn't matter their past history. They are grown men who are more than capable enough of coming in here and beating us. They are the best players in the world over there as well. I think that is something that in this league can be lost at times. You watch college football, and you see these big Power Four schools playing against smaller teams. There is none of that going on in the NFL. Every single week there is somebody that can beat you one-on-one, and there is a team that can beat you across the ball. So we have to have the utmost respect for our opponents, which we do, and I think we have a good mentality coming into this game."

There's been a lot of talk coming into this season about CB Nate Wiggins and his potential to become a No. 1 top-flight corner in this league. Obviously, he made a huge play off the goal line on that last defensive series. What have you seen in Nate Wiggins as he steps into that role? "Yes, I think it is just kind of opening [Nate Wiggins]'s vision, and like obviously focusing on his job and what he needs to do, but at the same time kind of seeing what the offense is giving him, identifying the formation and what that may mean on a play-to-play basis. But at the end of the day, all that stuff is fine and dandy, but it is just a matter of winning your one-on-ones and locking up the dude in front of you, which I think he excels at. So, all the other stuff is a surplus and added benefit, but at the end of the day, if you put him in front of somebody, he does his job and he is going to get everything that comes to him."

Can an ending like last week's momentum roll over, whether it's the goal-line stand on defense, QB Lamar Jackson and WR Zay Flowers' connection, or K Tyler Loop making the field goal? Do those moments matter to carry with you just as much as, say, a bad moment? "Yes, I think so. I think they are little touchpoints to look back on, especially the positive ones. But it is such a week-to-week league that I hope by now nobody is thinking of Brazil. That was a fun experience. It was a great time. We got a huge win, and [it] made the flight back a lot better. But we are all in on the [Tennessee] Titans right now. We play in a couple of days now, so it is on to the next, and I feel like it has been that way kind of every week."