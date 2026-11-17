HEAD COACH JESSE MINTER

Opening Statement: "[I give] credit to the [Los Angeles] Chargers. When you play a game like that, and you can't run the ball, and they can run the ball, and you don't get any turnovers, and then we turn it over a couple times, that's a formula for losing a game like that. So that's what we did. [There are] a lot of things to look at [with] some good [and] some bad. We didn't start off the game great. Then [we were] just not able to run the football on offense and them being able to run the football between the running backs some and the quarterback a couple times, where [we] felt like we had [Justin Herbert] hemmed up, or had him in the pocket, [and] he made some nice plays. So that's what happened."

When you lose to a previously winless team, what's kind of the message to the team going forward? (Jamison Hensley) "I just really told the team, like, honestly, we have a two-game stretch before our bye to stay alive. That's really where it's at, from a numbers standpoint [and] from a postseason standpoint, and then also just [that] you're evaluating everything, and that's just the nature of this game, and so that's where we're at."

Why couldn't you guys get anything going on the ground? What's your early impression? (Luke Jones) "I'll have to look at the tape, but again, [I] give their [defensive line] credit. Whatever it was, [whether it was] just penetration [or] angles, they were cutting off a lot of our wide zone plays. I thought Jacoby [Brissett], for his timing of everything, did some good stuff. I'm sure like anything, there's a play or two he'd like to have back, but for him to come in here and kind of give us a chance [and] play the way that he played, [I] give him a lot of credit. But we have to find a way to be able to run the football, and obviously, we have got to play the run better defensively, so those two things."

You talked all week kind of about this being a reset coming off that 10-day break. How frustrating is it to come off that break and kind of do the same things that you guys have been doing? (Brian Wacker) "I thought there were some things that were improved, but overall, [it was] just not enough. The line of scrimmage, the ability to run the football and stop the run, which is what we want to be built on, which is what we want our identity to be, which is what this organization's been built on. It was not good enough. It starts with me [and] starts with everybody on down. That's what I would say."

There were three three-and-outs to start the game for your offense. Then the Los Angeles Chargers go down and score. They've had a ton of trouble scoring touchdowns this year. Do you feel like you guys came out a little flat today? (Kyle Goon) "I don't know that we came out flat. I mean, we let the quarterback scramble and make a play, so [those are] just things that you can't do to win games like that. And you want to get off to a good start, you're playing at home in front of a great crowd – [I give] credit to our fans. And so, yes, I certainly would've liked to have started the game better. Offensively, with a new quarterback, I didn't know that it would take three three-and-outs, but you thought it may take a minute for [Jacoby Brissett] to get in rhythm with our guys. Once he did, we moved the ball a little bit. But [there were] just too many missed chances in the run game on both sides of the ball."

What do you say to WR Zay Flowers? He's one of your best players, but had a costly fumble at the end of the game? (Jamison Hensley) "It's obviously a critical play. Zay [Flowers is] a playmaker. He's been that way for us all year. He's made some huge plays. You want the ball in his hands, but you also want to understand the situation [and] understand what they're going to be trying to do. [It's important to] know when the journey's over and know when you're fighting for extra yards. [I give] credit to – I think it was Tarheeb Still for making that play."

Do you have any indication that the injuries to G Vega Ioane or DL Nnamdi Madubuike are serious? (Kyle Goon) "I don't have the information yet."

You talked about not coming out the way that you wanted to. Did that kind of shock you based on what you had seen in the preparation for this game? Did you feel like you guys were where you wanted to be at the end of the week? (Childs Walker) "Yes, but I would say we're working through a lot of new things offensively, so I wasn't – I don't know what my expectation was. I thought Jacoby [Brissett] would operate, and we'd get going. I thought we'd be able to run the ball a little better early. [On their] first drive, we let them off the hook a couple times, and that's what happens. [We had] poor rush lanes and let the quarterback scramble. We let them off the hook."

Obviously this season hasn't gone the way you'd hoped so far and you lose to a winless team tonight. How do you stop this from maybe spiraling into something more than what it is now? (Cordell Woodland) "You can go back to work, you can hold people accountable, you can tell the truth, but in reality; you're playing on Monday night, and you have another game on Sunday, so it's going to be about getting up off the mat and coming back to work. And I think we have the guys to do that, but we have to do it. We keep talking about things, and [we need] more action."

How differently are other teams defending against RB Derrick Henry when they don't have to worry about QB Lamar Jackson's legs out there? (Tyler Aitken) "I think like any offense – depending on what the quarterback can do in the run game, that's always part of it. But we know that we don't have Lamar [Jackson], so it is what it is."

TE MARK ANDREWS

Just how frustrating was it with you guys and the offense having only one yard rushing at the half and ending with 16 as a team? "Well, it's frustrating. Obviously, we have too much talent and so many guys that really fought hard today, and that's not going to get it done. But I think for it being what it was – the first game with Jacoby [Brissett], I think there were a lot of good things, and the offense progressed in certain ways, but we have to be more efficient at the end of the day. And, we have the guys to do it."

The broadcast mentioned a broken hand that you've been dealing with this year, but going through the last couple of weeks, how's it been on the other side of that now and finding that connection with QB Jacoby Brissett? "It's good. It's good. I felt good today, and [Jacoby Brissett] was a soldier in there, and it was fun to play ball with him and just finding ways to get it and build it."

On that one play, what do you say to a guy like WR Zay Flowers when that happens? "[Zay Flowers] has made plays time and time again, and he's helped this team win a lot of games. He's a guy who's going to learn from his mistakes and get better from this. I think that at the end of the day, we have to have each other's backs and be on one accord. We talk about that and just [to] stay together, and I for sure have his back."

Sorry to go back, but is that report accurate that you were playing with a broken hand since after Week 3? "Yes, yes."

Which hand was it? "My left [hand]."

What's just the message – you've been around a long time – what's your message to these guys to keep things from kind of spiraling after five straight losses? "We have to stay together. We have a big two weeks ahead of us. We will take it one week at a time. I felt like we had a great week of practice last week. Obviously, we weren't able to get it done, but we're going to be fired up and ready to go."

QB JACOBY BRISSETT

You're coming into a challenging situation, and I'm sure adapting to a new team is a challenge in and of itself. What were the difficult parts tonight about trying to get the offense going and what led to some of the success you guys had? (Kyle Goon) "I think it's kind of hard right now without watching the film to see what the actual issue was early in the game, but I think it was mostly like self-inflicted things. So, cleaning that up, and then once we got going, we got going. But, versus any team in the NFL, you have to be ready to start fast from the get-go."

Can you feel the frustration from the locker room on the stretch that they've been on prior to you being here? (Morgan Adsit) "I won't dwell on the past because I wasn't here. So I can't really say that, but it was obviously a frustrating loss, one that we thought that we should have had and just a tough way for this game to go. But, [I] also saw the look in the guys' eyes in that room, and obviously the urge to want to get it right, and obviously [head] Coach [Jesse Minter]'s message in there to us was [that] we have to, like he said in here, get off the mat. That's the truth. It's one week at a time, one day at a time, and I think — obviously I'm new, but it seems like we have the right guys in the locker room to do that."

Can you take us through the play with WR Ja'Kobi Lane that led to that interception? (Jonas Shaffer) "I was trying to anticipate it a little bit. I don't know what happened and it hit off [Ja'Kobi Lane]'s back or something like that."

We saw you took a shot from G Vega Ioane going into your knee. Is that knee brace related to that? (Kyle Goon) "No, I always wear this."

How difficult was it with the run game? How difficult was it having to be so one-dimensional since the run game was struggling? (Jeff Zrebiec) "It's football. No matter if you're running it well or throwing it well, it's always hard. The other side gets paid too, and I thought they did a good job of attacking our run game, and [we have to] find ways to get that going but also make more plays in the pass game when that happens."

It feels like you had an instant connection with TE Mark Andrews. What was it about him being a friendly target for you tonight? (Ryan Mink) "I've obviously been a fan of football, and [Mark Andrews] has been a good player in this league for a long time. I actually told him that before the game. I was like, 'Man, you have been doing this for a long time and been at the top of the league at your position,' and told him I was going to lean on him a little bit today, and obviously I thought he did a good job."

In your experience, how do you avoid as a group giving in to negativity and hopelessness? "Blocking it out, getting off the mat [and] going back to work, one day at a time. I think that's literally all it is. Pour into your teammates, pour into the plans that we get every day, every week, [and] you take [things] one day at a time. It's a week-to-week league."

WR Zay Flowers is probably going to be one of the most important relationships you have here. After that fumble, is there anything you say? Do you kind of just let that sit? What do you do in a situation like that? (Kyle Goon) " You're talking to one of the better players in the NFL, man. That's one person I know for sure is going to get off the mat, and you find ways to get [Zay Flowers] the ball more."

I know you probably tried to envision what it would be like tonight. Could you talk a little bit about what you thought it was going to be, going through everything you've gone through and then kind of being here now? (reporter) "I thought we were going to win. That was my expectation. What I was wrapping my emotions around was going out and trying to find a way to go win, and obviously it's tough [when] you didn't get it done. [I have to] be better."

What does this team going through a stretch like this need from the coaches? (Jonas Shaffer) "I think it's buy-in. I think that's from coaches to players, everything. This league is not easy, and you take it one day at a time. You find a way to go on your run, but it starts when you get back. Watch the film, be critical of ourselves, get back to work and then let the result be what the result be, but the process has to get better."

DL CALAIS CAMPBELL

How would you assess the defense's performance? "We started slow. We let the quarterback scramble early on, which really hurt us. By the time we got things going, they had a few points on the board already, and then in the run game we let them attack the edges. They kept increasing us in there and then we kind of made adjustments and started shutting it down. But we just let them get too much of a head start, and we couldn't come back and overcome it."

Last week you said you still believe in this team. Why would you say people should still believe in this team after this? "We are going to fight. It's the NFL, and all you have to do is do enough to have a chance. You can't really worry about the future. All of that is going to take care of itself. We just have to win a ball game. You really can't worry about the past. The fact that we've lost five in a row, it is what it is. You can't dwell on it. You just have to put it to bed and find a way to win this next one on a short week. We have to figure out a way to win that ball game. Nobody is coming to save us. No one is coming through the door and magically making us play better. We have to dig deep, come together, fight, and do whatever we have to do to win the ball game, and it's play after play after play. You don't know which play is going to be the one that decides the [game], but it's going to be a play, and we all have to dig deep and fight, and find a way to win."

How critical is it to win these next two games before the bye week? "One game. We have this one game, and this is the most important game of the season. We have to stop the bleeding. We have to get back in the win column, and we just need to win one ball game. We'll worry about tomorrow when tomorrow comes, but we need a ball game. This one is crucial. A must-win."

As you look around the room - are you seeing that fight in your teammates? "Yes, I thought we ran out of time today. You have to take your hat off, because they made the plays. I feel like we started playing better later in the game, but we didn't do enough to win it. I feel like if we had enough time we would have, but it is what it is."

What's the message among the guys? What can you say to each other on such a short turnaround with only a few days of prep? "The message is the same – fight. Try to be disciplined. I think our biggest issue is being undisciplined. Try to be disciplined. I can't wait to watch the tape and see what happened. On that second down with that boot play coming out of the two-minute, I don't know what happened there. I want to see what happened there, but it's just playing football, doing the little things well and fighting. As we continue to develop, if we can be disciplined, playing our style of ball, we can win games. We just haven't done it well. So at this point it really doesn't matter, it's what we do from here. If we can just lock in, be disciplined, play our best version of ball, get back in the win column, we can get it going. Football is a momentum game, and momentum is against us right now. We're in the hole. We have to fight to get back out. But it's a momentum game, so we just have to get the momentum going. We had the ball on the ground twice and it just didn't bounce our way. When you get the ball on the ground, we have to get those. They made the plays. Those are plays that could have really made a big difference. But it's football. [You] can't cry about it. So, go back and play football the best we can and fight."

OLB MIKE GREEN

What's the feeling in that locker room? Obviously, I'm sure it's disappointment, but when you have a loss against a team that previously was winless, what's kind of the tone right now? (Jamison Hensley) "I would say we're definitely a little bit disappointed, but I mean, regardless [of that], I think that we [have become] stronger as a team, especially when it comes down to the end of the game [and] just finishing in a battle, which this game was. And I think that is a key thing for us [going forward]. We know [in] games earlier in the season, at the end of the game; it wasn't a battle. So, I think we did a great job with trying to stay in the battle and sticking together."

I know you haven't reviewed the tape, but what were you guys seeing with their run game that gave you guys so much trouble? (Luke Jones) "I mean, I'm not too sure. I think it's just little things, like [how] a run can break for 10 [yards] if a guy's taking too many steps inside or has his eyes inside or regardless. We just have got to look at the tape, and that'll tell us."

These last five games, just how challenging has this stretch been to not be where you want to be? (Morgan Adsit) "Oh, [it's] definitely very challenging, simply because we know the talent that we have on this team, and we know what we could do as a team. So, I would just say that it's definitely challenging, but I mean, at the same time, like at some point, we're going to have to flush it because we have half the season left. And if we keep trying to linger on one game that we lost, then we're not focusing on the big picture. We're not out of it yet, so we're going to continue to go back to work and continue to get better, and that'll be good for us."

I think it's three straight games where you guys have allowed first-drive touchdowns. Why do you think getting off to a good start defensively has been so problematic? (Jeff Zrebiec) "I just think [with] football in general, if you have momentum, it helps you out, it helps the guys out, it helps the fans out, it helps the coaches out, it helps everything out in general. So I just think we have got to continue to have each other's backs and continue to build off one another, and that's going to create momentum, and that's going to create opportunities for guys to make more plays. And I think games are won and lost with momentum, so we just have got to continue to build on that."

Obviously, we were able to get QB Justin Herbert a few times tonight, but before that, head coach Jesse Minter was talking about extending plays and how he was able to get out of tough situations where you guys had pressure. What do you think led to you guys missing some of those opportunities to get sacks? (Kyle Goon) "Well, we knew for a fact that [Justin Herbert]'s shallow in the pocket. We have a lot of great rushers, including myself [and] we just have got to be more conscious of just knowing where he's at in the pocket. We knew that he could step up because he's so shallow, and we can't get too deep. So we just have to keep on continuing to be intentional when we go into the games and make sure that we know where the quarterback is at, and that ultimately will lead us to make more plays."

You know how just kind of negative the discourse is going to be around this team after a game like this. Do you kind of use any of that as fuel, as motivation, or do you just kind of try to shut out as much of the outside noise as possible? (Jonas Shaffer) "I definitely use it as fuel and motivation. I mean, but just at the same time, you just try not to have that be our only fuel. We all have our own different journeys and our own different lives, and we have to continue to make sure that we are playing with a type of effort, a type of style that we want to play at. And [with] the losses, of course, you're going to want to get better, but at the same time, that's just in general, even if you're winning. So, I just think that's what it is."

S KYLE HAMILTON

What happened out there? "We couldn't stop the run. We didn't turn the ball over. We didn't make enough plays - the playmakers didn't make enough plays. I didn't make enough plays. We have to play better. Everybody would say the same thing."

How frustrating is it when the other team is able to run like that? "If you can't stop the run in this league and can't run the ball, it's going to be hard to win. That's kind of what you get. And then when you don't turn the ball over on defense, they just ... You're going to lose. We can't do that."

Obviously, the season hasn't gone the way you'd liked so far. A loss to a winless team tonight, how do you keep this season from spiraling out of control? "At the end of the day, it's an individual thing. As a team, we have to come together. But it starts - you have to look inside, look at yourself, look yourself in the mirror and say, 'What do you want out of this? Do you just want to get through the year and be a whatever team? That's fine, but you shouldn't be here. Or do you want to grind it out?' Obviously, we were 1-5 last year and we were a game away [from making the playoffs]. It's not like it's over with. I don't know, at some point you have to just decide about your manhood and what you want out of your job. This is our job. We can all get fired; that's the reality of it. If we don't do better, then we get fired, so it is what it is."

Do you sense there's enough fight in this locker room to make sure that doesn't happen and that the season doesn't spiral? "I think there is, for sure, but it's up to us leaders to kind of uphold a standard. And again, the standard's been what it is around here since '96, and right now we are disgracing those standards, as leaders, as players and as a team. Whatever flak we get is warranted. I honestly don't really care about it. I care about the locker room and what we need to do to win games. But we just have to do a better job of winning games. It's simple. At the end of the day the talk is the talk. All the talking that's been going on is all just talk. If you don't go out there and do what you're supposed to do, stop the run, nobody really cares, and stuff like this just stops mattering."

You talked about yourself as one of the leaders of this team through this skid. What have you had to search for within yourself? "I just kind of try to interject some sort of freedom, playing free. Don't play to lose, go make plays. If you mess up a play because you're trying to make a play, cool, get it back the next play. But we just have to ... I don't even know. I've been sounding redundant. I've answered these questions a thousand times, and I don't even know."

Do you notice that things change midway through games, late in games when you guys aren't getting it done? "We came out slow on defense. I thought we actually responded fairly well the last half of the game, but we started slow. And that, we put ourselves in that position. It doesn't matter what the offense is doing, we have to stop them from scoring points, [myself] included, it's everybody. We could do so much better, [we have] so much to improve on. This week we just have to have an outlook of, 'Look, it's do or die at this point. You show what you're made of, and we're going to rock with who we're going to rock with.'"

What do you say to WR Zay Flowers after that costly fumble in the fourth quarter? "Zay [Flowers] is going to be his biggest critic on that. I'm not going to stand up here and say ... I mean, he should have held onto the ball. It is what it is. There are plays that everybody has given up, that I've given up. That's my teammate, and he has made countless plays but he's human, too. The Ravens aren't the Ravens without him, and we believe in him. We love him. He's one of our guys, so we have to be there to pick him up. I thought the defense went out there and did their best to try to make a stand and get the ball back to the offense. We believe in Zay, and that's hopefully just a bump in the road that he'll get revenge from."

RB DERRICK HENRY

You had two touchdowns tonight, but you entered halftime with just 1 yard rushing. What was not working for the run game today? "It wasn't working. We have to be better."

What were they doing so effectively to contain you guys to 16 total yards of rushing? "Not letting us run the ball. We weren't efficient enough to run the ball. They were better on that side."

Do you think it's more about you guys or what they're doing in terms of why you guys haven't been able to run the ball recently? "Everything. We're just not doing a good enough job to be efficient in the run game. Sixteen total yards is a clear explanation."

G Vega Ioane went down tonight. Do you think the many offensive linemen you guys have cycled through has played a role in that? "I don't know. I don't have an answer. The guys who are out there are healthy and are trying to do their jobs. We just aren't good enough."

What do you say to WR Zay Flowers? He's a big part of this team, but when he makes that fumble in the fourth quarter, what do you say to him? "You're going to have to make another play. Stuff happens. I fumbled. But we know [Zay Flowers] is a playmaker for this team. He's the reason why we got to where we were with the plays he made in the game today. So, I know he'll bounce back, but I hate to see that happen."

We can see that you're frustrated, and you've been frustrated for weeks. Can you think of a time in your career where you've been this frustrated as this five-game losing streak? "I haven't really thought that far. We just lost, so that's still on my mind."

How challenging has this stretch been of these five games not being where you want to be? "How challenging has it been? I'm not going to have an answer to that. It hasn't been good, so I don't want to go into detail, because it hasn't been at our best to win games."

As a veteran leader, how do you lead in moments like this for guys to keep going? "[You] show up, go to work, work as hard as I can and lead by example."

How comfortable did you feel playing with QB Jacoby Brissett? Maybe that long week will be a positive thing to face the Carolina Panthers? "We scored more than 10 points. What was it, 20? I thought [Jacoby Brissett] did a great job coming in and throwing for 300 [passing yards]. He came in, commanded and did the best he could. We just came up short."

Where's the belief level that you guys can turn this thing around right now? "Where's the belief level? I'm never going to not believe that we can turn it around or be able to play the way we want to play. You go through tough stretches, but you still have to go to work. The season's still going to be here, so we still have to go play teams. I am not just going to be like, 'Oh, let's go lose the rest of them.' No, we're going to try to go out there and do our best."

Obviously, head coach Jesse Minter said you guys have two games to save your season. What level of urgency do you need to see from this team this week? "How many have we lost in a row? OK, so the urgency should tell you right there. I don't mean to be rude, but you all are asking questions I think you all know the answer to."

With that being said, do you guys feel like you came out a little flat to start this game considering the stakes? "What did it look like to you?"

It did look flat, didn't it? "Well, we didn't get going on the first drive. It took us a little bit to get going, but when we did, we were able to put some things together. We just have to start faster."

I know without QB Lamar Jackson, it's always going to look different, but are you kind of surprised that the offense has struggled the way that they have without him? "We just haven't been executing. Of course, Lamar [Jackson] is a big part of what we do, but it's a grown-man's league. A lot of us have been in this league for a while, and we have 'rooks' [rookies] who we have to show the way to. We just haven't been doing our job good enough. It hasn't been good enough, and I think losing five in a row shows that. So, of course having [No.] 8 will help, but at the end of the day, we have to go out there and do our jobs."

CB MARLON HUMPHREY

You guys had a long week to prepare for this game. What happened? What was your view of what the defense was struggling with tonight? "I think we had a really good week of prep. I think the emphasis was winning the line of scrimmage, and I just think all three levels – from crack, corners coming off and replacing the D-line – it was a group effort of just not being there fast enough or being where we needed to be, and kind of [allowed] some leaky yardage. It's kind of been similar to the story of this season. We've been having really good weeks of preparation, and it just hasn't fully clicked on the field just yet."

The Chargers offense has struggled throughout most of the season. Did they do anything that kind of surprised you guys or caught you off guard? "I don't think [there was] anything that surprised us. I just think, like I said, it just didn't really click [for us], even though I know we had some really good weeks of practice. It was a really fun week of just playing good football, seeing everybody's spirits, and it just – they didn't surprise us. I think we just didn't quite get all the way there and it kind of just hurt us."

Head coach Jesse Minter talked about the next two games being crucial to staying alive in this season. As you look forward to maybe getting QB Lamar Jackson back, or if that makes a difference towards the end of this season, for you guys, what's the next week approach with it being a short week? "Being a short week, we're going to get a day off and then after that we have to really come out strong. We have to be ready to work at practice. I think everybody is in different situations, but it's definitely not time to give up on anything. It's time to kind of pursue forward. There's still hope for us. I think that's kind of going to be the key. Hopefully everybody on the team can understand that. Obviously, this one sucks, but with a quick turnaround, there's still life for us. So, we have to seize the opportunity."

Are you seeing the fight in your teammates? "Yes, I am. Like I said, this week of practice was a really, really fun week. Everybody seemed to be practicing hard and we just kind of fell short [tonight]."

C CAM JURGENS

How are you feeling after that game? "I just have to look inward [and] watch film. I feel like I can do a lot better."

Is there anything particular schematically? Was it just the matchups that you feel like were a struggle tonight? "I just feel like a few of them [we] were getting beat off the snap or [there were] a few things at the point of attack. But some of those plays—there's a couple I want back, and I'm going to watch film. [You have to] be critical of yourself and get better."

Obviously, it was tough with another new quarterback today. What kind of got in a rhythm with QB Jacoby Brissett tonight, do you think? "I thought he seemed like he saw the field well and made good reads. I wish we protected him a little bit better at a few points."

As someone new coming into this locker room, what do you see amongst this group that makes you think you guys can get it together? "We have all the guys here. [It's] just [about] putting together a full game. [When] you can't run the ball effectively and you lose the turnover battle [then] it's hard to win games."

Has there ever been a stretch in your career personally where you felt kind of this frustrated about how games are going? "Yes. It's football. It's the NFL, and frustrations are kind of part of the game. You do your best to flush it [and] move forward and keep grinding away at the next week."

What did head coach Jesse Minter say about these next two games? He told us in the other room the message was you have to stay alive within these next two games. "Yes, it's back against the wall. We have got to fight."

You've been on a Super Bowl-winning team, and now you're here with this situation. What are your emotions when it comes to the highs and lows of the game? "It's just part of it. It's tough. Whether you win or you lose a game, your reaction has to be the same. The work doesn't change. The week and your process has to stay the same. You just have got to flush it and move on. It'd be the same thing if we were undefeated. It's never letting the negativity or the positivity get to you. It's all kind of rat poison at the end of the day."

How are you approaching your role here? Are you speaking out? Are you listening to the leaders and letting them kind of take over? "I'm just doing everything in my role and figuring everything out. But, just at the end of the day, [I'm] doing everything in my ability to help this team. I feel like I can keep doing more. Obviously, you're going to want plays back and watch film and be critical."

Cam, did the Los Angeles Chargers do anything differently run-defensively than you guys were maybe anticipating? "I think they made more plays than we did."

T ROGER ROSENGARTEN

Obviously, not what you guys wanted, but as an offensive line, when you guys aren't able to run the ball, how frustrating is that? "It's tough when you're a one-dimensional offense and you get into a drop-back fest. It's advantage defense. We have to do better [on] first and second down. We can't put ourselves behind the sticks, but that's pre-snap operation and stuff like that."

Just one rushing yard at halftime. Was there anything said at half? Were you guys aware of that? "Yes, first and second down, we weren't good enough. We weren't efficient. When you start behind the sticks and you get second, these get-back-on-tracks, it makes you one-dimensional. That was the theme throughout the game, and we still managed to put 20 points up. We need to be better first and second down."

What did you feel like the offensive line was doing with QB Jacoby Brissett in game action tonight? "We had a gameplan dialed up. The first thing that comes to mind is being better [on] first and second down. Whether we run a play-action, play pass, drop-back, we have to be better. So, Jacoby came in, had a great week of practice, first week in, and now we just have to execute."

How challenging is it to have four different starting quarterbacks, in four different weeks when you're blocking? "It's definitely challenging, trying to get the rhythm with certain guys in, and it's the same motto up front too. There's a lot of combinations we've had up front, but no excuses. We need to be better [on] first and second down and execute."

ILB ROQUAN SMITH

What were your thoughts on what happened out there tonight? "I think it just comes back down to the details. [We had] a lot of self-inflicted [wounds]. Regardless of who you're playing in this league, the separation in this league is very small. So, you have to be on your 'P's' and 'Q's' play in and play out. So, I think it's that simple. It's the game of football, and it's just about doing your job and taking care of the ball and getting the ball on defense."

Is there a particular reason why you think they were able to run it the way they did tonight? "I think the particular reason is everyone wasn't doing their job play in and play out. We can all put a hand in it. So, we have to get better. It just comes down to the details. Each and every player has to hone in on their details at the end of the day and be able to come out and play the game the way we want to play."

How do you rally from here? "Put your head down [and] keep going because, at the end of the day, we all dreamed of being in this moment, playing in the league. Not the circumstances, obviously, but you can't change based off circumstances. So, put your head down [and] keep going. Be that six, seven-year-old self and just know, at the end of the day, there's light at the end of the tunnel, and you have to fight for it by any means necessary. Put it on the line every single chance you get."

How did you assess the pass rush and coverage playing in sync and being in the middle of all of that? "I think there's some great things out there. I thought those guys rushed [well]. There was a couple of plays that [Justin Herbert] ended up getting out. I just think it's [about] just all [of] us being on one accord and just doing that play in and play out because, obviously, we do it for a good bit of plays, but then there's a plays where we're not doing that. So, we have to continue to hone in on the details, and everyone has to play their part. That's the biggest thing with this."

S Kyle Hamilton just mentioned that he thinks even though this is a team sport, everybody needs to step up individually. Do you agree with that? "Absolutely, without a doubt, because at the end of the day, there's 11 people on the field. If the game was played with nine people, it'd be nine-man football. It's played with 11 people for a reason. So, each person has their 1-of-11. As simple and cliché as it sounds, you have to do your 1-of-11 play in and play out, because if not, you're going to get exploited. You're going to get exposed. So, you have to stick to it by any means necessary, and you have to do your job. I think that goes for all phases."

S Kyle Hamilton also said that you have to rely on your leaders to step up. How do you think the leaders, especially on defense, can step up right now? "[We can] continue to stay the course. Stay the course, not get sidetracked by circumstances and playing the game the way we need to play the game and playing to our standard, each and every player. You can bring people with you. You have to bring people with you. Obviously, at the beginning, you have to do your 1-of-11 before you can do anything else. So, I think each and every person has to do their 1-of-11 before they ever try to tell anybody else about doing theirs. So that's what it's about. I think each and every person has to look themselves in the mirror and say, 'Hey,' including myself, 'what can I do better to help this team, help this defense, and do my 1-of-11?' After you do your 1-of-11, that's when you're allowed to maybe help something else."

What's the message to the fans after a tough loss like this? When you lose to teams like this, what's the message to the fans? "I think the parity — the separation in this league, obviously as we know, is not big. Regardless of who you're playing week-in and week-out, those guys have a job just like we have a job. So, if you come in not on your 'P's' and 'Q's,' you will get exposed play in and play out. So, what I'd say, first and foremost, to the guys in the locker room, who I care about dearly, we have to stay the course, regardless of circumstances. We all dreamed of being in this position. Obviously, not this position of losing, but playing ball [and] being in this position. Obviously, we can't get sidetracked by the circumstances, because at the end of the day, anybody can fold when the circumstances are not in your favor. But when everything's going well, it's easy. So, at the end of the day, if you're a tough person, you have to show that play in and play out, week in and week out. At the end of the day, there's still light. I always see light at the end of the tunnel, so I'll fight until my last breath. That's how I feel, and I just have to bring people with me. I have to continue to keep getting better. Each and every person on this team from this game has plays that we can all say, 'Oh, we could have done this better, we could have done that better,' and I think that starts with me as well."

What was your message to WR Zay Flowers? "Obviously it sucks, and I'm sure no one hurts more than [Zay Flowers] right now with that moment. He knows he has to protect the ball in that space. But obviously, he can't get down on himself. He knows he's one of the most pivotal people on this team and one of the biggest stars on this team week in and week out. So, at the end of the day, you can't let a moment take away from the whole entire movement, in a sense. So, I know he's going to really be hard on himself about it, but at the end of the day, we're behind him 100%, so he can't get sidetracked by anything. We're sticking together. At the end of the day, we're just going to continue to keep going to war with each other and know that we have his back. It's about learning from it and moving on."