Transcript: Press Conferences (5/27/26)

HEAD COACH JESSE MINTER

Opening Statement: "I will just open it up [with that we are] in the second week of OTAs. I just love the way the guys are working; I love the energy. They are just chasing improvement and chasing daily improvement, really, rep by rep, period by period, day by day. We are trying to get a little bit better at the things that we're working on, really competing against our own standards for each individual, what we're trying to bring to the table and to the team – that's really what we're up against. And so, I just love the approach, I love the way the guys are working, and I will open it up for questions."

With QB Lamar Jackson, a new offense, new technology, how have you seen him kind of adapting to the new parts around it? (Jamison Hensley) "Yes, I think [Lamar Jackson]'s done great. He's been here a lot, and so it's not like it's the first time he's hearing some of these plays, but it's the first time to really be able to run him, I think, at some speed with defense out there. So, every play is a great advantage for him to keep getting better and to keep learning. I think he's really excited about where we're headed, what we're doing, and it's great to see him out there making the plays that we know he can make."

As a new coach, what's the significance – I know you were saying last week, you communicated with QB Lamar Jackson. You kind of knew what he was doing and when he was going to be here, but at the same time, as a new coach, what does it mean to have a leader like that present for OTAs, which, as we know, are voluntary? (Kyle Goon) "Truthfully, I'm not putting ... We've had a lot of talks since the time I was hired. We're kind of on the same page there. I will kind of keep that between us, but certainly, all the players I think you respect and appreciate them being here and them getting to work. These guys are great, elite competitors that want to have a season that we all want to have, that they want to have individual seasons that everybody wants to have, [Lamar Jackson] being no different. I just love all the guys out there and especially him."

You had experiences with QB Lamar Jackson when you were here the first time around, early in his career, albeit. What stood out about him as he's now nine years into his career compared to back then? (Luke Jones) "I think the constant with Lamar [Jackson] is he's such a great teammate, and he cares a lot about other players' success. He pushes guys out there to have success. He gets really excited when other people make plays. He's not a selfish guy looking to always make the plays himself – that was evident from the very beginning of him being here. But then you just look at a one-of-a-kind quarterback in the National Football League that's won two MVPs. He's obviously done things at the most elite, highest level. And so, just watching him get better and better over the years, making the plays and continuing to get better that all players search for. So, to see that, and to now have a chance to be on the same side is pretty cool."

You have T Ronnie Stanley obviously missing from practice and T Carson Vinson is a beneficiary of that with a lot of reps. Can you talk a little bit about him, and in particular, his physical development? Do you think he's met the standard in terms of a player after one year? (Ken McKusick) "Yes, I think [Carson Vinson]'s doing a really good job. Anytime you get reps, it's just a great opportunity to improve. He gets an opportunity to line up across from Trey Hendrickson a lot, which, they just work really well together. So still, it's non-competitive, but they talk a lot after each play. I was talking to him in the weight room this morning about it. They help each other out. They talk about their pass sets, their run blocking and their hand placement. So, it's invaluable for him. I think he's done a great job this offseason getting bigger and stronger. He's put in a lot of work, and I am very excited about him."

OLB Trey Hendrickson, you mentioned him. He seemed to kind of turn up the heat late in practice and brought that energy. What has stood out about him in your practices? (Garrett Downing) "Just the way [Trey Hendrickson] operates. I think we were talking about Derrick [Henry] last week, and Trey's very similar in a sense. He's coming into a new situation, new defense [and] new terminology. Just to watch his process of how he learns, how he needs to know what he needs to know and also know what everybody else is doing. He's an unbelievable leader in the edge room. He's helping really bring those young guys along as well. I think it was a lot of third-down [work] at the end of practice, and that's why he's here – to help close out those situations for us on defense."

Why is it so difficult having that challenge of going against OLB Trey Hendrickson? What makes it so difficult to try to stop him coming off that edge? (Jamison Hensley) "[Trey Henrickson]'s an extremely well-defined technical rusher. So, he uses his hands really, really well. He can bend really well. He's really good at seeing the snap count and being able to do that. He knows how to attack different tackles based on how they set, things like that. But man, [it's] just how he plays. He brings it every play. I think he's done a great job learning some different techniques that maybe he hasn't done before and playing the run and doing things like that. So, I am just very excited, and very, very, very pleased with Trey up to this point, and I am excited to have him on our side."

You are two weeks in. How do you feel like the rookies have done with kind of catching up to the speed and intensity of practice that the vets are used to playing? (Cordell Woodland) "I think they've all done a good job. Everybody's kind of at their own pace there, but especially, we have a big draft class on offense with some of those guys, receivers, tight ends – obviously, Vega [Ioane], a lot of guys over there. I think they're doing a really good job. They're all kind of learning a lot on that side of the ball. So, they're doing a really good job jumping in and catching up and being available and being able to execute. And then I think Chandler [River]'s doing a great job on defense. Zion [Young]'s doing a great job. And so, I am really excited about the rookie class. And again, for these guys right now, it's to put yourself in position to really battle for reps and playing time during training camp. And so, I think they're all doing that. They're learning, they're learning the offense, they're learning the defense, they're learning how we operate, and they're all doing a really good job."

We've been out here for two practices. We've seen two different guys with the starting center reps. Do you view it as two players now that you'd like to get reps with the first team? Are there other guys who you plan to get reps and give an opportunity? (Jeff Zrebiec) "Yes, there's quite a few, I would say. There's three I can think of. And again, right now there really isn't ... There's certain guys that [if] we put up a depth chart right now, like Lamar [Jackson]'s our starting quarterback. I think everybody would understand that. But a lot of the positions where you might not have a super established guy, right now, it's an organization chart. It's different guys getting work with different groups. Sometimes you want to see how a guy does with certain people next to him and then other certain people next to him the next practice. And so, we just want to give those guys a bunch of different reps with our offense, a bunch of different reps with the different interior linemen that they're playing next to, different quarterbacks that they're handling, cadences and things like that. And so, I think there's a multitude of positions where we're really trying to rotate a lot of pieces."

Is that depth chart kind of plastered throughout the Under Armour Performance Center, or is it just one central spot? Do people know where they stand at all times by walking around here? (Jonas Shaffer) "Again, I think elite players know where they stand most of the time, but the elite players work as if they're not entrenched in the depth chart. I think that's the cool part about Derrick Henry. A guy like that, he's not sitting around going, 'Hey, I'm the starting running back.' He works as if he's trying to beat people out for his job. And so that's really, I think right now what guys are doing is just really competing against themself, competing to learn schemes, how we practice, how we operate, and [they're] all doing a great job."

The Ravens have some offensive players with very unique skillsets, like RB Derrick Henry, WR Zay Flowers and QB Lamar Jackson. How does working with them on the practice field help you set the defense? (Nikhil Mehta) "Those are some of the best players at their positions in the NFL. And so, especially early on where you may not truly be scheming up what they're doing, it's unbelievable for guys to get man-to-man reps against Zay Flowers. That's maybe the toughest cover in the league in a man-to-man situation. I can think of a bunch of guys over there that present those problems, Derrick Henry, Lamar [Jackson] – all those types of players. And so, for any defense, it's great to get the chance to go against those guys. The more reps that Chandler [Rivers] can get trying to hang with Zay just in man-to-man shadow technique, he'll be better off in August and September for that. So, it's a great, great, great thing for both sides of the ball to be able to go against each other."

I think you said at the NFL owner's meetings that there will be a time later in the offseason to talk about injuries and to give a little more information on injuries. Do you have a better idea about DL Nnamdi Madubuike's status, and what is the timeline for ILB Teddye Buchanan? (Jeff Zrebiec) "I think Nnamdi [Madubuike] is here a lot. He's working. He's doing some certain parts of our program. I'll probably, again, leave that up to him of when it's really to the point where he may be out there, but he's definitely getting a lot of work in. He's trending in a great direction, I would say. Teddye [Buchanan], I think, is really far ahead of schedule. Everybody kind of knows the timeline of when it happened, but the way that guy operates, the way that guy works – I don't think there is a timeline for him. He's an impressive dude in how he goes about his business, just as most of our guys are."

QB LAMAR JACKSON

On his impressions of head coach Jesse Minter: "Man, [Jesse Minter is] a cool dude. He's a cool coach, man. He always has a smile on his face. I just told him on the field today, I'm like, 'Every time I come in the building, you're always smiling.' You don't know what Coach is thinking about; he just has a smile on his face, and that's great to have."

On how he feels about the changes in the coaching staff: "It's different. It's different. It's new. I feel like everything is new right now, but it's cool. The atmosphere is smooth. I'm just looking forward to the season now."

On if having a new coaching staff feels refreshing or re-energizing: "I'll say yes because we have a new head coach, a new offensive coordinator and new guys in [different] positions. So, everything is just new basically, besides [the personnel staff] upstairs. But, the coaching staff is just new, and I can say it's a breath of fresh air because everything is just new. That's all."

On if he has had much time one on one with offensive coordinator Declan Doyle about the offense and the vision of what it's going to look like this fall: "Actually, I did. I have had quite a few conversations with Coach [offensive coordinator Declan] Doyle, great conversations. He wants me to be involved a lot. That's why I believe Coach Jesse [Minter] brought him along, and we're having fun with it. All of us are having fun with the new system, and what he sees on the field and from what he sees on film. So, it's great. It's great."

On what it means to have his voice and his fingerprints on the development of their new offensive scheme: "It means a lot, because I feel like I should know what Coach [Declan Doyle] is thinking when he is calling certain plays on the field. So, it should make my job a lot easier."

On working with offensive coordinator Declan Doyle and being the same age as him: "Yes. I already know. I already know. But his title is 'Coach,' so I'm going to still call [Declan Doyle] 'Coach.' But, it's cool man, because like I just said, him seeing things on film and when he is calling certain plays, I know what he's thinking within the play call. So, it's just making my job a lot easier, and it's awesome. It's awesome to have."

On if he anticipates still wanting to be a big part of the run game: "That's been my thing every year – [doing] whatever it takes to win. Whether I'm running less or running more, it's about doing whatever it takes to win. That's all."

On his impressions of the team investing so heavily in the offense in the draft and on his first impressions of working with G Vega Ioane, WRs Ja'Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt and TEs Matt Hibner and Josh Cuevas: "Well, this is my first week really working with those guys. So, it's been pretty smooth. I felt like we did a great job with bringing new guys in [and] new additions to what we need. So, it has been smooth so far."

On his reaction to the news about parting ways with former head coach John Harbaugh: "I have a lot of respect for Coach [John Harbaugh]. So just seeing that, I was shocked in a way, in a sense. But I felt like [owner] Mr. Steve [Bisciotti] did what was best for the team, and I hope Coach Harbaugh has a great time in New York, man. Hats off to Coach Harbaugh because he did so much for the city, for the team and for this organization. So, hats off to him in New York. We built a lot. We did a lot here."

On whether he had the chance to speak with former head coach John Harbaugh after his departure: "I messaged [John Harbaugh]. I messaged him when I found out he was [joining] the Giants. When he got the job with the Giants, I messaged him."

On the type of role he is going to have as they work through finding the starting center: "I feel like the guys upstairs do a great job bringing in people who we need. Like I said before, whatever it takes, man. Hopefully we get a guy who's willing to be the center, willing to lead the offensive line and do the job."

On what the biggest barrier is in his mind to getting a contract extension done: "I was thinking about how I was going to respond to this question if I got it, but I'm going to give you the same answer I always give." (laughter) "But I just want to keep those conversations private. We restructured the deal, and that's what we have right now."

On whether there is a chance that he could play out this season and bet on himself and not sign a contract: "We got the restructure done. Like I said, we're just going to go from there."

On whether he still envisions himself with the Ravens long term: "Absolutely. I love the Ravens. I love this organization. I love this city. This is the team that drafted me, so [this city has] a lot of love for me – I believe – and I have a lot of love for the city and this team, as well. So, like I told you, the restructure is done, and I'm cool with that, but I love Baltimore. Everybody should know that by now."

On how he approached the offseason after last season didn't finish the way he wanted it to: "Just heal up. Heal up, because it starts there. Like you said, I was banged up a lot last year, so I am trying to heal up, lock in and go back to work. I don't look at it as if I did something wrong with my offseason program last year. I've been doing the same thing each and every year, and I felt like I've gotten better in some aspects and with certain things. So, I'm going to keep doing the same thing."

On what it meant as a leader to provide his input during the coaching search and on what he enjoyed learning about head coach Jesse Minter during that process: "It was a great experience for me knowing about all the conversations you have to have with a coach and to interview guys, and it was extremely cool for me. Shout out to [executive vice president and general manager] Eric [DeCosta] and shout out to [owner] Mr. Steve [Bisciotti] for that. But Coach Jesse [Minter], like I said, he always has a smile on his face. He had the same thing during the interview, and it was just cool. He was down to earth. It was just cool to experience."

On his reaction to the Ravens playing in Brazil this season: "I'm lit. We're lit. I'm ready. Hello, Brazil! I love Brazil!" (laughter)

On his impressions of the rookie receiving group: "Those [rookie wide receivers and tight ends] are looking smooth. They are running great routes, catching the ball great, but it always looks good during OTAs. You can't really tell what's going on until the season actually comes, and we are actually in a real game. I can never grade a guy from workouts in the offseason or during [training] camp or stuff like that. I'll wait til the season's going."

On what it meant to have his jersey retired at Boynton Beach High School: "It was cool. Shout out to my guy, Tre'Quan Smith. He's the head coach for my former high school [Boynton Beach]. He was my former teammate there. They were actually playing against one of our other former teammates, Dieuly Aristilde Jr. He's [the head football coach] at Olympic Heights [High School.] But, it was a great experience for me getting my jersey retired. I don't know, man. I wasn't looking forward to that because I've been out of high school forever now, and I wasn't thinking that was going to happen, but for him to do that [and for] the city to show so much love, and [being with] the team, it was just a great experience for me, man. I loved everything about it."

On why it was important to take part in voluntary workouts this season: "Because we have a new system. I have to get the terminology down. Knowing where guys are, watching film, getting out on the field with my guys, knowing where guys are going to be with certain routes and certain plays, and hearing [offensive coordinator Declan Doyle] call plays – everything is new, so I had to be here."

On his thoughts on their new offensive system: "I don't want to give it away. It's smooth. I love it. Just know that I love it, and everyone else loves it."

On how he goes about building team chemistry with new teammates and coaches: "Just by being myself. I believe that on our team, we don't want fake guys around, with guys trying to be someone they're not. I'm going to always be myself, and I feel like guys gravitate towards that a lot – just speaking up for guys and doing what's best for them."

On how he feels physically heading into Year 9 and whether he agrees with Derrick Henry saying it's tough to "touch his toes" in the morning: "Derrick [Henry] made it seem like we are just old or something." (laughter) "But it's still normal for me. But just hearing you say Year 9, that's crazy. That is crazy. One of the players just asked me, 'Is this Year 9 for you?' I think it was a rookie. I'm like, 'Yes, but I'm not an 'Unc' yet, though.' I'm 29. I just turned 29 in January, but it's still the same process for me, man. Just getting up and doing something I love. I'm cool with it. I don't have to be able to touch my toes and stuff like that. I don't have to do that. I'm locked in, and I'm ready."

On texts with executive vice president & general manager Eric DeCosta asking for a fully guaranteed contract in 2022? "What year was that? 2022? That conversation is in 2022. This is 2026. We [are] going to leave that conversation in 2022. We're going to leave it in 2022."

On fans pointing to a hit in the Buffalo game impacting his health prior to being sidelined in Week 4: "It wasn't a hit from the Buffalo game."

On whether he was as healthy as he wanted to be before being sidelined: "I believe [it was the] Detroit game, because if you guys watched the game, I got caught by a lineman. I couldn't really burst [in the] Detroit game, but I didn't know what it was. I just thought it was just nagging until we played the Chiefs, and I tried to do a move. I just felt my hamstring just like ... I can't even describe it to you this year. It's crazy. But when it happened, it happened. I felt like Detroit, that was the start of it, [against] Detroit."

On whether he was still dealing with it at the end of the year: "I probably was still dealing with it a little bit, but it's football. You are going to be banged up in Week 17, stuff like that. It's going to happen. You've just got to move through things like that and keep playing football. I felt like I was doing a great job at that. We had a chance to win the game. It just didn't go our way."

On people suggesting that players with his style of play have a short shelf life: "I mean, that's a once-in-a-lifetime thing that happened last year. People need to enjoy great things when [they are] happening. Don't try to prepare for when things don't go their way. That's what I feel. Just enjoy it. Just enjoy it."

On the patches on his practice jersey: "I feel like this is us winning the AFC North right here. MVPs speak for itself and Pro Bowl, I think that's it. I don't know what the strong arm means. I don't know what that means, but I believe I got them all, right? I mean besides [the strong arm]."

On the new "at your best when your best is needed" end-of-practice drill: "I love it. I feel like we're making a tight knit group with our team, just joining in together with our guys and competing, but [it's] a fun competition. We need things like that to happen."

On which of the new Ravens jerseys is his favorite: "I don't have a favorite yet, because we haven't worn them in a game, but I like them all so far. Nope, I lied. Black might be my favorite, then purple. I like the metallic type of purple on the jersey. I don't know. We'll have to find out later on."

On head coach Jesse Minter and offensive coordinator Declan Doyle flying to Florida to meet with him shortly after they were hired: "That's awesome. That's awesome. I felt like that was a great thing to do because I was intrigued with those guys during the interviews, just trying to pick their brains, and I felt like they were doing the same thing with me. And for [head coach] 'Coach Jess' [Jesse Minter] to be the head coach, and [offensive coordinator] 'Coach Dec' [Declan Doyle] to be the offensive coordinator, both new at their positions – they want to win, and I want to win as well. So, I felt like it was great for those guys to come down and meet with me."

On whether it surprised him: "I wouldn't say that. 'G-Ro' [Greg Roman], I actually met with 'G-Ro' back in 2019 when he became my OC, [after] Marty Mornhinweg ended up departing. So, it was cool. I wasn't surprised by it at all."