Transcript: Press Conferences (8/15/26)

HEAD COACH JESSE MINTER

Opening Statement: "All right. [It was a] great first opportunity for our guys. [I am] really happy [and] proud of the way — just really the way that we played. That was our main focus. [It] was a play style. I thought we had that on both sides of the ball and on special teams: physicality, line of scrimmage dominant. And so, great to see a ton of young players get an opportunity — especially our young playmakers on offense. I thought all those guys really showed some good stuff, and it'll be a good initial step for them to continue to build on. But, of course, [I'm happy with] how the game went. So with that, I'll open it up for questions."

We've seen WR Ja'Kobi Lane shine at Training Camp, and we saw him tonight score a touchdown. What has maybe impressed you the most about him since he's been here? (Jamison Hensley) "Honestly, his demeanor — he doesn't lack confidence, but he's pretty humble as well. He works really hard. He kind of knows when to be serious and when he can be himself, which is just a little more out there sometimes. But I love his personality. I want him to shine, and [I'll] just [tell him] 'keep doing what you're doing, keep doing what got you here.' It's been working, and I am really happy with how he's done so far."

With so many young players in this first game, you only had three penalties, and it seemed like the operation and communication pre-snap was sharp on both sides. Is that the thing that pleases you most? (Jeff Zrebiec) "We want to own the pre-snap operation really in all three phases — [it's a] huge point of emphasis for just how we operate. Especially for the first game with a bunch of guys, definitely pleased with that. Even the couple we had — those are good learning experiences, things to learn from. But overall, man, [it was a] tough, disciplined performance from our guys that we can build on."

On the other side of the ball, does CB Keyon Martin just sort of make it impossible to overlook him? Does he sort of keep forcing his way in? (Childs Walker) "Yes, that's what you want guys to do. This is a guy that plays the game a certain way — plays with a chip on his shoulder, and he's got a knack for making plays. That's all he does, is he keeps doing it. He makes plays [in] practice [and in] games [when] his number's called, and you love to see that from guys."

You just coached a game in the NFL for the first time as a head coach. What does that mean to you? Do you have any chance to feel what that means right now? (Pete Gilbert) "I do not know yet — maybe later tonight just sitting around. But it was a great experience. I want to give a ton of credit to our coaching staff. I thought they had the guys really ready to play. I thought 'Dec' [offensive coordinator Declan Doyle] did an amazing job — his first game really operating as well. So, I just thought the work that we put in and the preparation that we had showed up, and again, [I'm] just kind of pleased with everybody involved in the operation."

With the offensive line — I know you did not have some starters in there, obviously — but it seemed like there were some good pockets for QB Tyler Huntley and QB Joe Fagnano to throw from. How pleased were you with what you saw? (Brian Wacker) "I was really pleased. I mean, even in the downs where you end up in maybe a 'get back on track' or a third down where you know you are passing, I thought our offensive line did a really good job. It really helps when you can run the ball, then you can run the movements, and you can run play actions, and it slows down the pass rush. So overall, just a really, really nice job by the offense in general of kind of keeping control of the game — which helps that — but then the offensive line in particular for playing as physical as they played."

QB Joe Fagnano kind of moved up the depth chart after the injury to QB Skylar Thompson. How do you think he handled that, and how impressed were you with what you saw? (Luke Jones) "Man, he clearly handled it pretty well. Major shout out to him. The guy made an unbelievable play at the end of the half — I was watching it right from behind the quarterback, and [I] liked the throw that he made, trying to put it on the over route on the boot. I thought [No.] seven [Kelee Ringo] made a heck of a play right there. And so for him to even bounce back from that and come back in the second half and play really well — that is kind of what we have seen. The more opportunities he has gotten over the last week, the better he has played. And it is a credit to him because he did not get a ton of reps, and he has never gone in there and not known what to do, not known how to operate, not known how to run the huddle. So major props to Joe [Fagnano]."

It seemed like TE Matt Hibner must have had almost half of his receiving yards today after the catch. How much do you think that changed from the settings in practice to live tackling, where you can really speed up and get in gear, played to his strengths today? (Jonas Shaffer) "I think that's a great point. I mean, all those guys sometimes are like, 'That wouldn't have been a tackle — I would not have been tackled right there' in some of our tag-off and thud periods. And it's like, OK, the game is the opportunity to show that. And so, I really thought all the guys with the football in their hands after the catch did a really good job."

Obviously, you know how much attention there is on K Tyler Loop this summer. He missed the first kick and then rebounded and made the rest of his kicks — does anything you saw today change your thoughts on your kicking status here? (Jeff Zrebiec) "Not really. Again, he bounced back well. We'll look at the tape and see if there was anything — it was also Ryan [Eckley]'s first time holding in that situation. So, we will kind of look at all that and see how the operation was. But again, I'm very happy with how he was able to bounce back from that."

We saw OLB Mike Green play into the second half. What would you like to see from him as a pass rusher? (Brian Wacker) "I really just wanted to get [Mike Green] a bunch of snaps. This is a guy that played as a rookie — I want to see just that: working through it, working through it, playing normal downs and playing passing downs. He's had a great camp. I am really happy with where he's at. I'll look at the tape from today, but I think he was probably close on some plays. I'm happy with where Mike's at for sure."

QB JOE FAGNANO

How was your experience in your first NFL game? "It was a blast. It was just fun to be out there with those guys, doing a lot of work in those first 10 to 12 practices, and then to be able to go out there and go against somebody else and kind of show what we have was a lot of fun, and it's something that we can build on going forward."

The playcalling was obviously not the deepest as far as gameplan, right? It was basic stuff, but the execution of it, why do you think that it was so good? "It's just a testament to the guys, especially some of the younger guys that got put in, and just [seeing] the work that we put in. Like I said earlier, those past 10 [to] 12 days, it's been a lot of [work], whether it's walkthroughs, extra meetings, [it's] just guys putting in that work because they knew they were going to get that opportunity today and to go out and prove themselves."

It's very unfortunate with QB Skylar Thompson being placed on Injured Reserve, but what has it been like for you kind of getting into a larger role with this injury? "Yes, it's just a part of football. It sucks [because] [Skylar Thompson] is a guy that's been in my room and has helped me out a ton. I hope for a speedy recovery for him, for sure, but at the same time, I'm trying to take advantage of just the opportunities that I'm given, and he's still been a great help to me. That means a lot to me."

You had a pretty strong outing outside of the turnover. What would you have done differently in there? "Yes, on [that] second down [when we were] down there in the red zone, I think [I need to] just throw it away [and] play another down. That's something I'm going to learn from. It's unfortunate. The guy made a good play, but I could have prohibited that."

What's it like to throw to WR Ja'Kobi Lane? "It's special, man. [Ja'Kobi Lane] is a special player. He's really young, but he is a really good football player and his ceiling is so high that he's just going to continue to improve each and every day, and it's a lot of fun."

Head coach Jesse Minter was really happy with the pre-snap operation. From your vantage point at the line of scrimmage, what do you think was key to that? "I think [the key was] just getting the play call in fast and then communicating it to those guys so [that] we were able to get up to the line of scrimmage. We're not rushing [or] fighting the play clock; [we're] using the play clock to our advantage. I think that was pretty big for us."

What was the conversation like with QBs Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley on the sideline? "It's a lot of just having fun. They enjoy football. We all enjoy football, so we're all just chatting. They're teaching me things here and there, just little keys to look for and stuff. But most of it, it's just lighthearted. [We're] not taking it too seriously because no one had played football for a long time, and they helped me out a ton."

I know this is a pretty vanilla playbook since it's preseason, but this is also offensive coordinator Declan Doyle's first time as a playcaller. How'd you feel like his sequencing and his play calls kind of helped you find that rhythm tonight? "I think it helped a lot. It got me into a rhythm. [I had] some quick throws to start [and a] couple handoffs. [I was] just [getting some] drive starters because there's always a little bit of nerves going into a game, but once those first two [or] three plays go, then you start getting into the flow of things, and I think we did a good job of getting that first first down each drive."

I'm curious how you've handled this competition. When you arrived here, QB Diego Pavia was another undrafted rookie in the same room, and he comes with all the headlines and everybody knows him. You kind of worked to prove yourself with what you've done in practice and now in a game. Just kind of how have you looked at the competition, what you're trying to prove? "I just take it one day at a time. Being an undrafted guy, opportunities may come, [or] they may not come, and I'm just looking to be ready for when they do. It doesn't really matter who's in the room. I'm just trying to control what I can control and focus on me and try to help this football team win games and do what I can."

I know it's just preseason, but is there something to going through a preseason game and performing like you did where you're like, 'Oh, I can do this against NFL competition?' "Yes. I've always had that confidence in myself. It's something that you have to have, especially at the quarterback position, but it even means that much more now that I have a preseason game under my belt. There's a lot to improve on, for sure. I have to watch the film. I didn't play a perfect game, but it's definitely something that I want to build off of."

TE MATT HIBNER

You had five catches — were you pleased not only with catching the ball, but with the variety of routes that you got to run? (Cliff Brown) "It was just an unbelievable experience being out there for the first time, trying to make the most of it, [and making] the most of every opportunity. The coaching staff put me in a great position, and so just making the most of every opportunity [and] coming down with those catches — it was a great feeling."

Being a local guy, did you have family and friends in attendance today, and if so, what did that mean to you? (Ryan Mink) "Yes [I did], it meant a lot. My parents are here, and] my sister's here. I know a lot of people around where I am from are tuned in tonight. My high school football coach came, and] some of my high school staff came. [It was] just a really cool feeling because they have all helped me get to where I am today. So, to kind of see that continued support just means everything."

What did it mean to you to just get that big catch right out of the gate? Take us through that. (Garret Downing) "[It] was awesome. You talk about getting through that first play, feeling the contact and getting into the game and everything — that definitely helped me out a little bit. I kind of blacked out after the catch, probably spent a little bit too much energy celebrating, getting hype. It was great. I have no regrets on — on celebrating that one."

This past week you said that learning the new offense is like drinking from a firehose. Now that you have gone through a full game — I know that you were not showing the full offense — do you feel like you are more up to speed now? (Nikhil Mehta) "I do. I think this — this week especially, just getting comfortable with the game plan, making sure we know what looks we are going to get from the defense, staying on top of our assignments — and I think that is a testament to the coaching staff, making sure we are all on the same page, making sure we are all on top of our assignments."

QB TYLER HUNTLEY

So, what did you think of the young, rookie playmakers you had with WR Ja'Kobi Lane and TE Matt Hibner out there tonight? What did you think of them? (Jamison Hensley) "Yes, [Matt Hibner and Ja'Kobi Lane] did a great job. They came ready to play, and they just showed their talent today."

What impresses you about WR Ja'Kobi Lane when you throw him the ball? (Brian Wacker) "If you just put the ball in [Ja'Kobi Lane's] cylinder, he is going to make the catch, and then he is going to bring it in. If he has room, he is going to try to [gain] some more yards after that."

You were not out there a long time tonight, but what did you make of the reps that you got out there today? (Darrell Owens) "Oh, it was good just getting some live action [reps] after going through [training] camp – we are not getting touched too much. No, it was just good to just be out there with the guys and just having fun playing football."

What stood out about working with C Danny Pinter? (Josh Tolentino) "Oh, yes, [Danny Pinter] is good. He takes control of his assignments, and he is just headfirst in what he has to do."

In terms of just sort of the gameday operation with the new coaching staff, did it feel like everything went smoothly? Did it feel like an operation that had been going for a long time? (Childs Walker) "Yes, it was good. Just [with] it being our first time [at M&T Bank Stadium] – because our stadium practice was down in Maryland this year. So, just us coming in the stadium this first time, it was pretty smooth sailing."

On one of your scrambles, G Vega Ioane pancaked a guy – he mauled a guy. Did you get a chance to see that, and what did you think of Vega? (Josh Tolentino) "I had seen the replay. I wish I would have seen that out of my peripheral [view], so I could have stayed in the pocket a little bit longer. I thought [Vega Ioane] did a great job of cleaning it up right there."

How would you kind of describe the cadence of offensive coordinator Declan Doyle on the headset, communicating with you throughout today's game? (Jonas Shaffer) "Oh, man, [offensive coordinator Declan Doyle] [is] very communicative through the headset — whereas we cannot really respond like we would be [doing] in practice. But he did a great job out there, and I know he is just going to get better at what he [is] doing."

G VEGA IOANE

How did your first NFL snaps feel? (Giana Han) "It felt great. I'm just happy I got back out there and played some football. That's what I'm here to do, so it just felt good."

I noticed on your first snap you got a good shove in at the end of the play. How important was it to establish the physicality out there? (Ryan Mink) "It's very important. We talk about in the offensive line room, it's who we're trying to be [and] the identity we're trying to have, and I'm trying to play until I hear the whistle. That's exactly what it was."

What do you guys collectively feel like you need to work on? What was your assessment of the offense? (Pete Gilbert) "There's a lot of things we need to work on. That comes with time, and it comes [throughout] training camp. Training camp is still not over; we're still going. There are a lot of things we have to work on. We have to build on that foundation going into the season, and that's what we're going to do."

What were your takeaways from your first NFL game? What was it like out there? (Ryan Mink) "It's a lot better than I thought it would be. I went out there and was thinking, 'This is going to happen,' or 'That is going to happen,' but as soon as you put your hand in the ground, it's go time. Things slow down a lot when you're out there. Practice is way harder than the game, so that's how it should be."

This is the first time you're really going against someone else. What do you feel like you've learned about this offense as a whole? (Giana Han) "It's the same thing as always. Everybody has to be on the same page with everything. On the first play, the communication was there with me on my part, so I have to fix that. But, as time goes on and as games go on, you learn from the mistakes you make."

Take us through the play where you peeled back and de-cleated a guy. (Ryan Mink) "It felt good. [I'm] just finding work where [I] can. That's just the physicality of football that I like, and that's what I'm going to look to do every play."

CB BILHAL KONE

Just talk about your first game back and what a journey this has been for you. "Yes, it felt great. I just thank God for being able to fully recover and get back to it. Step by step, this whole program has been the best just in terms of acclimating me back into things, making sure I feel comfortable. So, getting back out here, it felt great. It felt great."

Was this your first major injury of your career? What did you learn about yourself throughout this whole process, because this is new? "Well, I just learned that I love this game too much to let it go. I just love this game and how much value it has brought to my life and core principles that I have in myself that it has brought to me. So, I just got into that recovery mode. Once I got into that recovery mode, all the trainers were the best, and they just helped me get through it."

What about the defense today? "They were lights out. The energy was high. Everybody was shining. Everybody was communicating very high, and we just came out there and showed our talent."

The things that head coach Jesse Minter and the defensive coaches taught you guys in Training Camp translated tonight. How did that translate to the game? "I think the biggest thing that translated was how much we talked on the field, even from one corner of the side to the other side of the corner. We knew exactly what we were looking at and where we were coming down with. Also, just the pursuit — the pursuit of everybody getting to the ball. I think that was something we all challenged ourselves with."

WR JA'KOBI LANE

Tell me about the moment you got that touchdown. "[I'm really just] trying to do what we have been doing all Training Camp. Preparing the right way [and being] detailed in everything, and I think that is just what is going to happen if you do what you are supposed to. All the offensive guys have been [great]."

What about the dance? You had it all planned out, or it just came out? "It just came out. [It was] kind of [a] raw emotion. It was super cool."

Playing in that stadium, you just played in your first NFL game. How does it feel? What were the emotions like? "I cannot thank God enough. It is such a blessing, and I cannot stress enough to all the young kids out there that this is nothing but hard work, dedication and consistency. I think it is very easy to say that, but when you are in there day in and day out as a young man or young woman, I think it is one thing to really consider how you want to be in life. I think you just want to be a product of what you put in, and I think that is what I want to be."

Given how well you have played over the last few months of Training Camp, did you feel any pressure? Or was it something you thought about where you're like, 'I want to make sure I show it in a real game or preseason game?' "I think relying on my teammates, knowing that we have all been preparing for this moment throughout rookie minicamp to OTAs and Training Camp, this is just a byproduct of everything we have put in. There is no pressure knowing that all the guys around me have just worked as hard, and I am just one of 11 [players] that has to do one-eleventh of the job. [I'm] super blessed to be in this position."

Did you think back on what head coach Jesse Minter said in the postgame in the locker room? Any message that he kind of shared? "Definitely. [Head coach Jesse Minter said to] just stack on this. [We are] very, very grateful to get this [win], but [we need to] set the foundation for the season, and [we're] just trying to form an identity and nothing but that. I think as good as this is, it is a preseason game, and we want to enjoy it, but at the same time, [we need to] stack from this and get ready for what is next."

Everybody at the stadium was hoping to see a WR Ja'Kobi Lane touchdown. What was your thought process last night as you were thinking about this game, and how did you enter the game? "[I'm] just super blessed to be in this position. I have been dreaming of this moment all my life, but I think at the end of the day, it is a team sport, and I am just one-eleventh of [the equation], like I said before. [I'm] just super grateful to be able to be a part of a group like this and really take the pressure off me and not really think about what I have to do or try to go above and beyond to make a play, and really know that everybody is going to handle their job, and if I do my job, then it is all good."

What were you feeling coming into today, your first NFL game? Just kind of walking in, what were the emotions as you walked out on the field? "I definitely see why Coach Declan [Doyle] stresses preparation and detail so much, because I feel like throughout the weeks, we have been so detailed on the plays we had in, and although it was not super crazy plays, I think the fact that we all studied it so well and we were all so dialed [in], I think it just goes to show that if you really study the plays and you go in and you have intention with every play, you can go above and beyond."

Can you just take us through that 16-yard touchdown? "[It was] an in-cut. I tried to press [the] space, come out looking for the ball, and from there, just get in the end zone. I have done it a bunch of times during Training Camp [and] OTAs, and I think that just goes to show that it is no different on game day."

Did you plan your touchdown celebration, or how did that one go? "[Those were] raw emotions. I [didn't have it] planned."

Did you think you were going to chuck the ball? Or when did you say, 'You know what, not this time?' "Halfway through."

It was a really strong game for a lot of the rookies, including WR Elijah Sarratt. What do you think your rookie class kind of said about yourselves in what you could show in a preseason game today? "I think it just goes to show what we have been brought into, and I think all the vets have just gone in and done a great job of welcoming us with open arms, and [have been] able to just show us their routine and their daily habits. I think all the rookies have done a great job; not only the drafted guys, but the undrafted guys. They have done a tremendous job just taking this opportunity for what it is. We have all grown as a group, and I am just super grateful to not only be a part of a rookie class like this, but just a team in general. I think they have done a great job bringing some great guys into the rooms, and we have been growing a lot. So, it is super cool."

With the camp you have had and the game you had tonight, there's just a lot of excitement building around you. How are you handling that? "I think it is super fun to be a part of a hype train, but at the same time, this all can go down by one dropped ball. I [don't] mean to say that I am planning on it happening, but I know very well it can happen, but at [the] same time, I am still going to be the same person every day. I'll still come to work with my guys and rely on them just like they rely on me. I think being able to have that mindset every day, I am just super blessed to be able to be in this position and rely on guys like this."

K TYLER LOOP

How did that first game feel, preseason-wise, since the Steelers game? "It was good. I feel like Training Camp has been great. We were, up to this point, 40-to-42 on field goals with the team. Training Camp is all about setting building blocks, and tonight obviously had a miss, but felt foot-to-ball was really good. Ryan Eckley did great holding — good job stepping in on our operation, which was awesome. It is all about how you respond. [I] missed my first kick, but who cares, [I've] got to go make the next ones. I felt good about the rest of the hits that night. [I] felt good about the kickoffs. [If I] get very critical, [I] could say I wanted them a little bit deeper, so [I am] just going to keep working on it, keep putting down building blocks, because that is what preseason is all about."

I know you think about every kick individually, but is any part of you feeling like it was nice to kind of just get that first one out of the way after the offseason, coming back, and then being able to come back and get that second one? "I do not really think about it as getting it out of the way, as much as just it is good to be back in M&T Bank Stadium and getting practice and getting reps, because that is the one part of our job that until you can get in a game and get in the stadium, it is really hard to emulate. So, it was nice to be back and get those reps with a crowd, in the stadium, with wind, [on a] new field. It was a relief to just have this game to be like, all right, we are back in rhythm, we have good foot-to-ball, and we can roll."

Before the game, when you were practicing kicks on the side of the stadium, with your miss it looked like it was going a little bit left in practice, and then obviously the miss was to the right. Were you trying to be corrective when you took that first attempt, or is there anything technically you can tell us about that first attempt? "We just got out there and aimed at the right third — which is what we talk about, we talk about aiming at thirds. Aimed at the right third, hit a strong ball like you said. Pregame, it was moving a little more, and I struck the ball really well, and it just started bleeding right. That is all there was to it."

What did you see from P Ryan Eckley? You said the operation was good for field goals as a holder, but how about his punts? What did you see from them? "He is great. Ryan [Eckley] is a fun guy to be around. He takes his craft really seriously, and he fits right in on our sideline. He was just eager to learn and eager to be a part of our group and how we do things, and it was cool to see."



CB KEYON MARTIN

Obviously, most of the defensive starters didn't play, but for you guys as a group to do what you did, really from start to finish, how impressive was that? (Luke Jones) "Yes, it was impressive for sure, because the guys that were out there, that was the first representation of the 2026 season. For the defense to go out there and put on that performance, it's like, OK, if we do it these next two games, that's going to translate into the regular season."

What did you take away from your performance tonight? Was there anything that you feel like you can build on from here that you want to see for the next game and so forth? (Darrell Owens) "Yes, I had a couple tackles that came to me. I feel like I just made the plays that came to me when my number was called – when [head] Coach [Jesse Minter] made the call on defense, and I knew it was an opportunity for me to make the play, I just made the play. Whenever I get a chance to make a play, that's the whole thing about the NFL — when your number is called, you have to make the play. I feel like I made the plays today that came to me."

It seems like today was a continuation of what you've been able to build throughout camp, just showing up in practice and throughout the game tonight. How validating is it to be able to deliver in a game atmosphere and build off what you've been able to do in practice? (Garrett Downing) "Yes, it's something that I pride myself on – just consistency. The same things that I do in practice, I pride myself on doing in the games. If you can do it in practice, then you should be able to do it under the lights. We have two more preseason games, and we still have some more weeks of camp and practice. So, today was just a stepping stone, but I still have a couple more weeks of camp and a long season ahead of me."

This is a well-coached, talented [Philadelphia] Eagles team. To see the receivers that you go up against in practice daily have as much success as they did tonight — does it make you think more highly of your own defense, as well as the guys you go up against in practice? To see someone like WR Elijah Sarratt pop off for 67 yards? (Jonas Shaffer) "Oh, yes, for sure. Because I played some of the receivers from the Eagles, like Elijah Moore — I played him in high school. We're from the same place. But that's just – that's a shout out, that's just a testament to our receivers. I feel like I go against the best receivers every day in practice. Going against LaJohntay [Wester], Zay Flowers, [Dayton] Wade – it's like I'm getting better every day. So, it kind of slows down when you come out here and go against another team, because, you know, we have the best receivers in the NFL on the Ravens. So, that's just a testament to them making me better – but we're just making each other better. Iron sharpens iron."

How different is this experience this year compared to last year at this time, trying to make the roster and so forth? (Brian Wacker) "The experience isn't really that much of a difference. I feel like every year you have to come out here and make the team. I feel like I'm in the same position I was last year – I have to prove myself that I deserve to be on the 53-man roster, the same way I did last year. I came with the same attitude that I did this year, and that's just going to continue throughout my whole career every year."

Is it kind of the mentality of – you sort of force them to notice you, to respect you, sort of day after day? Is that the mentality? (Childs Walker) "Yes, I think that's been the mentality since high school, since college. I'm not the biggest, so it's like everybody always felt that people looked over me. So, I've always played with that chip on my shoulder. I want the respect that everybody else gets. Certain people beat the eye test, I don't really beat the eye test. I've always wanted that respect, and I just play with that attitude every play."

With ILB Roquan Smith out, who was wearing the green dot, and what did you think of the communication from head coach Jesse Minter and defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver throughout the game? (Luke Jones) "Oh, it was good. At first it was Jay Higgins [IV], but Reid [Williford] stepped in for Jay Higgins [IV] and Reid [Williford] did a great job with the green dot. He was communicating with the defense. He was a little bit tired, but he still was able to get the words out and kept communicating with the defense. But, you know, that's just – it was his first NFL game, so he did a great job. I am confident he is going to improve most definitely these next two games."

In your own roster competition, do you look in your position room and just kind of start playing a numbers game and say we have more NFL corners here than we probably have roster spots, especially with how well you guys have played as a position group through camp? (Jeff Zrebiec) "I feel like nobody is oblivious to the situation that it's more roster spots – like, there are a lot more DBs on the team than there are going to be roster spots. But you don't really play into the numbers game, you just go out there and compete. You love to come out there and compete, and you go out there and you get better, and you cheer on your teammates – even though we're all competing for a certain limited amount of spots, you want to see them be great, and they want to see you be great. So, I don't really look too much into the numbers game. I just know that I love to compete, I love to play this game, I love to have fun, and then everything is going to take care of itself."

RB ADAM RANDALL

How did it feel to get some game action today? "It was a great opportunity. It is just something, as a little kid, that I have been dreaming of [to] just go out there and run out there and have [an] opportunity to play for the Ravens — it was magical. So, I am appreciative, and [there's] plenty more to come."

Getting that first touchdown, I am sure that felt pretty good. "Yes, it felt great. [Hopefully there] are just many more to come from myself. [I'm] just doing my job and competing at the highest level. Shout out to the offensive line and the receivers that blocked for me. They did a really, really good job tonight to help me [get] up into the second level so that I [could] do my job."

You gave up the football when you scored. Did you get the touchdown ball back? "It is kind of up in the air right now. We are kind of going back and forth. Justice [Hill] wanted me to get it, and some people did not. So, we will see if I get it or not."

What is the mindset upon first contact? It just always seems like you are fighting for yards, trying to just keep it going with your legs. "I am kind of disappointed in myself that I had one play where I got tackled by one guy. My dad has just always instilled in me just to not let one person bring you down and [to] just be able to keep your legs moving and continue to finish runs and fall forward."

What do you think you were able to show tonight? "Just that I can go out there and do it. [I'm] just going out there and being composed. Some guys get into this environment, and they freak out and do not trust their technique, or they start doing different things. I just wanted to show that I can go out there and do my job [at a] high level."

What was the reaction in the locker room with head coach Jesse Minter and the coaching staff after locking in the first win here in the preseason? "It was just a great atmosphere in the locker room after the win, and we are just excited to go look at the tape, watch it and get better."

It is clear that head coach Jesse Minter and the rest of the coaching staff want to establish a clear identity with this team. What parts of that identity do you think showed up most tonight? "Yes, I was just really, really impressed by how physical we were up front. I think as running backs, we [rushed for] over 120 yards. So, I just love that we were really physical in the trenches, fast on the outside and making plays. That is just what the coaching staff has kind of instilled in us, and we are just going to continue to build on that."

Can you talk about the hat? "Oh, this is [run game coordinator and offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford's] hat. [It says], 'speed off the ball.' We want to have big guys running and the little guys hitting. So, [it's about] just having really, really good speed off the ball and getting good push so that the running backs can get up in there and do their job."

Did you have to do anything to earn the hat? "No, it is just a reminder for myself each and every single day, like you all said earlier, just to have that mindset to fall forward and finish each and every run."

OLB ZION YOUNG

You got the game under your belt. Take us through it — how did it feel? "It felt really good. [It was the] first one. I am not where I want to be, but it felt really good. It was fun, very fun. It was an exciting game. Offense was on the field a lot, [and] defense had a lot of three-and-outs."

At one point, it was 30 first downs to two. I don't think I have ever seen that. That was a pretty thorough domination. "I have never seen it either." (laughter) "I have never seen it. I have never seen it either."

What are some of your takeaways from your first game? What stood out to you about playing in an NFL game? "I am going to say this — it is not as fast as college, but when the ball snaps, it is fast. So, it is not as fast, tempo-wise, but when the ball snaps, it is fast. So, that is the biggest takeaway. You [have to] be ready."

What do you think you need to work on most now? "I need to go back to the drawing board with everything: my pass rush, my run game, my run defense, everything. Like I said, it is my first game. This is another opportunity to get better. Football breeds football, so there is nothing like getting 1% better every day. So, this is just another chance to get 1% better."