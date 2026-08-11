Transcript: Press Conferences (8/11/26)

HEAD COACH JESSE MINTER



Opening Statement: "I appreciate you guys being here. Another week of Training Camp going into this first opportunity we'll have Saturday. Obviously, we saw Nate [Wiggins] go down during the 1-on-1 portion. [I] don't have a ton of information on that yet. We'll kind of get it looked [and] see where it's at. And then, [there are] a few guys [with] nicks and bruises — [but I] feel really good about where we're at overall, and so we'll get ready for the game. So, [are there] any questions?"

With CB Nate Wiggins, did you get a sense of whether it happened with contact or before he went down? Did you get a sense of that yet? (Brian Wacker) "No, not a whole lot. I think there's optimism, but again, we'll look at it; we'll see where it's at. It's one of those plays — I mean, really not much between the two guys in the play, so whether it was hitting the ground or whatever it was, we'll see what it looks like."

Is CB Nate Wiggins' injury more day-to-day or week-to-week, or you just don't know yet? (Morgan Adsit) "I really don't know yet."

How is your confidence level with that cornerback room if CB Nate Wiggins is out for a while? (Josh Tolentino) "I have a lot of confidence in the corner room. I look at Marlon [Humphrey] — [he's] probably had his best couple days, the last couple times out here. 'Chido' [Chidobe Awuzie] — this guy has played a ton of football, played at a really high level. I think he's had a great camp up to this point. T.J. Tampa [Jr.] has done a lot of great things. Keyon Martin has done a lot of good stuff. Chandler [Rivers] has done a lot of great things. We have some young guys battling for trust and spots, and so I feel really good about the secondary overall."

When it is someone of CB Nate Wiggins' stature and importance, do you have to switch the mindset with the guys you have now in camp to speed them along more, or do you just have to wait and see how this all shakes out? (Morgan Adsit) "I think there's both. I don't think you're ever not rushing guys to be ready to play. So, we're doing everything we can to get T.J. Tampa [Jr.] ready to play, [and] to get the young guys ready to play. I don't think that changes that. Sometimes, it might change the amount of reps they get against a certain group and the opportunities that they get, maybe in practice. But again, I like where that room's at, and I feel good about that, and obviously, Nate [Wiggins] is an elite player. I think Nate has potential to be one of the top corners in the whole league, but again, I feel good about that whole room."

It looked like his left knee. Did they tell you anything specific? (Jamison Hensley) "I don't know anything about it yet."

CB Nate Wiggins is one of those guys that wants to find the top receiver and follow that guy. Do you have a guy that can do that, or does this change anything for you if he does have a long-term issue? (Alex Glaze) "Nate Wiggins is a high-caliber, first-round-pick corner — a great player. You're not just going to say, 'Oh, everything's the same,' whatever, because it's built around the talents of the players. I just know that we'll be able to do things, however it shakes out. I feel good about the secondary."

We haven't had a chance to ask you this yet, but your philosophy on preseason and starters' reps — the value in that — will we see starters for a series Saturday? What's your balance on how you see that? (Morgan Adsit) "I would say some established players [will] not [be] playing in this first game. [It's a] good opportunity for a lot of the guys. It's an individual basis, I would say, based on maybe some of the experience and how many snaps they've played and things like that. I do think there's value [playing during the preseason]. We will have three joint practices, which I view in high regard for the work that we'll be able to get there in a more controlled environment for specific positions especially. So, it's a little bit of an individual basis, for sure."

But no QB Lamar Jackson? (Jamison Hensley) "Yes, Lamar [Jackson] is not going to play." (laughter)

Given that — what is most beneficial to you watching a preseason game? What will you come out of it with? (Childs Walker) "Look, when you're talking about a 53-man roster — if, say, 20-some guys aren't playing — there are 33 spots up for grabs. And so, it's guys taking advantage of opportunity [and] trying to play within the identity that we're trying to create. We may not necessarily be scheming things up as we would in the regular season, but I think we want to see our play style start to come to life, and see guys take advantage of the opportunity. Every year that I have been associated with the NFL, there's a guy in the first preseason game that you might not have real high expectations for, and then they go out in the game and play at a different level than maybe they've practiced. Then sometimes it's vice versa — sometimes the lights come on... So, that's what you want to see – you want to see guys take advantage of the opportunity, make plays. The lights are on – every team's looking at it. It's a big deal for these guys to get a chance to play in an NFL game."

You're kind of in an interesting position because you are calling plays like you have before on defense, but then you have the head coaching responsibilities. How different does a week of game prep look for you, and are you still kind of feeling out how you want to devote your time? (Kyle Goon) "I think the prep is — No. 1 — you're definitely trying to look at all three phases initially and try to be able to give some value to all three phases. Obviously, the major focus is going to be on playcalling on defense. Again, you want the offense and the special teams to play within the identity that we're trying to create. You want to be able to help them come up with answers on gameday. So, I am looking forward to the game as a real opportunity for me to see what that's like. I haven't been able to do that in practice — you try to simulate it — but there's nothing better than actually doing it. So, again, just like all of us, it's a great opportunity to kind of work our whole operation and see how it goes."

There was a story yesterday that coaches are allowed to designate someone to throw the red flag. Have you thought that through on how you will handle that? (Jeff Zrebiec) "Yes, I have actually been putting a lot of thought into that. [I am] not quite sure I am to the final answer, final verdict there. That's certainly something to think about — it could be helpful in certain situations, potentially. But, we'll figure that out as we get closer to the game. I may try it a couple different ways, even in the preseason, and see what gives us the best opportunity as a team."

How did DL Travis Jones look taking that next step? (Jamison Hensley) "Travis [Jones] looks great. He's been chomping at the bit. He'll be a guy that in the first few days we'll probably have to hold him back, which is sometimes a good thing. But, 'Trav' looks amazing striking the sled. He's been putting in a ton of work off the field, in the weight room [and in] conditioning. I expect big, big things from 'Trav'."

With ILB Teddye Buchanan, he looks pretty good running, but is there a sense of maybe just getting ready for the season versus camp? Can you give us an update? (Brian Wacker) "I would say that [Teddye Buchanan] falls into that — the next week or two, I think he'll be making some real progress. We'll start to look out there at times and have all the guys that may be available on September 13. This dude has been incredible in how he's attacked coming off the injury that he's come off of. And again, it's our job to make sure that when we put him into the football environment that he's ready and he doesn't have any setbacks off of that."

Was WR Zay Flowers doing a little bit of that? Was that also part of the plan? (Alex Glaze) "Yes, Zay [Flowers] is doing great. He was able to come out early today before practice and get some running in and get some individual work in. That was all part of the plan as he's working back just through the soreness of the quad. Again, I expect him to be Zay here any day."

TIGHT ENDS COACH ZACK GROSSI

Opening Statement: "I'm really excited to be here. [I'm] really grateful for the opportunity given to me by [head coach] Jesse [Minter], Mr. [owner Stephen J.] Bisciotti, [executive vice president and general manager] Eric DeCosta and [executive vice president] Ozzie Newsome. I do not take it lightly, and [I'm] excited to be here."

Obviously, with this tight end group you have two rookie draft picks. How have they looked so far in Training Camp? (Jamison Hensley) "I thought what [Matt Hibner and Josh Cuevas] did in the spring and then what they did with their bodies from a strength and conditioning standpoint in the summer allowed them to come into camp and put their best foot forward. They play fast. They know what to do. They are smart kids. They are wired the right way. They work hard at it. They prepare for practice the right way. I thought that has allowed them to kind of show some of their natural skill sets early on because they are not playing slow. [I am] pleased with the way those guys have approached things so far, [but] we have a long way to go."

What else are you hoping to see from those two guys over the next few weeks? (Sam Cohn) "I don't really think about what I am hoping to see. We are just trying to be process-driven — worry about what do we have to do that day to get better? What do we have to do for that practice? What is next? The meetings, the recovery, whatever the next thing is, we give it all of our attention. Every play has a life and history of its own. We are not too worried about big-picture things right now. We just kind of have our nose down. We are grinding; we are installing the offense; we are learning technique. Everything that we are giving them — those young guys — is very foreign to them. They do not have a lot of experience with their college systems [compared] to what we are asking them to do. We are throwing a lot at them, and they are doing a good job just working, keeping their head down and not getting too worried about the results right now."

What has it been like getting to know and working with TE Mark Andrews? (Sam Cohn) "It has been unbelievable. Mark [Andrews] is a fun guy to coach. He leads our room. His competitive nature, [along with] the way he prepares, the way he recovers, the way he attacks the day, the way he attacks the football, the way he attacks his recovery, he leads. He sets the tone for our group on a daily basis. He has been an absolute joy to coach. He has been very receptive to things that I have given him, and he has been fun to work with every day. [He] leads our group — [a] true pro — and it has been an absolute joy so far."

We know from offensive coordinator Declan Doyle and run game coordinator/offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford that blocking is going to be such an essential piece for this group. Do you consider blocking technique and blocking toughness as the foundational piece to success? (Kyle Goon) "Yes, I think that is the part for the young guys that is the most foreign to them based on what they had to do in college [and] based on what we are asking them to do. That is the part where they are learning the most technique, fundamentals, [and] all the different ways we make 'Mike' points, all the different ways we ID runs. That is the part that I am pleased with — the way that they are attacking it and learning blocks, footwork and placement. It is all very different form. Look, you have to be able to block in this league as a tight end. You have to be able to win the C-gap, all the different places that we put tight ends — we put them on the ball, off the ball, we do two-back runs. We line up as receivers, we do perimeter schemes, all different types of zone schemes, gap schemes, all kinds of stuff. You have to be versatile, and you have to be able to handle different types of blocks. We do not have one-trick ponies, and we are not looking for one-trick ponies in the run game. That is how we are trying to develop those guys in all facets of blocking. And obviously, it is important to the success of our offense."

What about TE Durham Smythe? Durham was obviously in Chicago last year with offensive coordinator Declan Doyle in that offense. How helpful is he when you have those teaching points for the younger guys? (Kyle Goon) "Durham [Smythe] has been great. Durham was in Chicago last year, obviously, so he has some base knowledge of this offense. He also has eight years before that in Miami with a bunch of different systems [and] a bunch of different offenses. He has been an absolute pro. He is as steady as the day is long. He is as consistent as can be. He shows those young guys — he teaches them about recovery. He teaches them about the ecosystem of the NFL, the ups and downs. It's a long season. Do not ride the highs and ride the lows. He does a really good job with those guys. Overall, I am pleased with the way the room has come together. The room is built around Mark [Andrews], and everybody kind of complements him. Those guys have done a good job connecting off the field, and Durham has been at the forefront of that. I am really, really pleased with him. He is a great addition to us — what he can do on the field and off the field. He has been a true pro and a joy to work with."

TE JOSH CUEVAS

We were just talking to tight ends coach Zack Grossi about some of the teaching points they have been going through in blocking. Going from a college offense to an NFL offense is a big jump. What do you feel like you're most focused on in terms of creating those run lanes and being a part of the run game as it has been mapped out for you? (Kyle Goon) "I think step No. 1 is kind of actually knowing what to do and really just investing in why we're doing it, who we're opening up the lane for, what their run tendencies are [and] what kind of back we have back there. But, Coach [Zack] Grossi is doing a great job kind of teaching that 'why,' and from then on, you can kind of use your physicality and everything that you kind of preach during individual drills to use during team drills and really work on your technique."

I know really only TE Mark Andrews is returning from last year's group, but that tight end room sort of has a legacy of being extra physical, especially in the blocking game. How much do you feel like you're trying to live up to the standard set by previous teams in Baltimore? (Kyle Goon) "Yes, absolutely. That is a great question. I am trying to embody that 100%. Coming out of college — that summer of my senior year — I really kind of dove into the physicality and the 'want-to' to block, and now I have kind of grown into the player where I'm not afraid to put my hat in there and mess up on anything. So, as long as I am kind of giving it 100% and I actually touch somebody, then I am fine with it."

What have you taken away from TE Mark Andrews to this point, beyond what you knew about him as a player watching him from afar? (Luke Jones) "At first, I mean, [Mark Andrews] was an intimidating guy to kind of go up to just because of the legacy he has and what he has done for the city of Baltimore and this team. But, kind of getting to know the guy and really diving into his mind during the game and bouncing ideas off one another during routes, and whenever we come back to the huddle and it's like, 'Hey, you're lining up here [or] you're lining up there,' [we're] just bouncing ideas off one another, and I am just – as a rookie – being a sponge to everything he has to teach me, and it is working out great."

How helpful is it to have another rookie kind of going through the same learning curve as you are in TE Matt Hibner? "It is awesome. Matt [Hibner] and Ty [Pezza] — we're all kind of in this together and really just going through everything that is being thrown at us left and right. It has been said before by [offensive coordinator] Coach [Declan] Doyle, they're giving us a lot of stuff really quickly, and going from that college offense to NFL offense, it can get pretty overwhelming, but knowing you have somebody there to kind of confide in and be like, 'You know what, what do we have on this play? Are you sure we have this and that?' — and then we will go back into the notes that we have taken and really get that cleared up. But, having that other person in there along the way, along the journey — it has been awesome."

What do you feel like you've learned the most up to this point in Training Camp, and what are you hoping to show this preseason? (Sam Cohn) "[The] detail of everything that we do, really just on the field [with] alignments and even motions [and] just knowing how bad that kind of messes up defenses, and how that can quickly change the schematics of everything. So, I think the detail in everything that we do, even from inside the building — just from recovery and things like that — if it can give you any edge that you can get on your opponent, it is worth taking."

When you were drafted, the hope was that you'd be around here for a long time, but do you kind of go into the preseason feeling like there is a job to be won on the 53-man roster? Do you put that kind of pressure on yourself? (Jonas Shaffer) "If I'm being honest, no. I knew going into this [that] there were going to be two older guys in the room, but my biggest goal was kind of getting that understanding of what I'm doing and where I'm at. Knowing that there is a legacy for the tight ends here in Baltimore, you can't just expect to come in as a rookie and be the big 'top dog.' You can't do that, especially being behind people with so much experience like Mark Andrews and Durham Smythe. So, my entire goal was just getting an understanding of the offense that [offensive coordinator] Coach [Declan] Doyle is teaching and preaching, and having [tight ends] Coach [Zack] Grossi giving me little tips and helpful ideas along the way to really get me to understand everything."

A lot of tight ends have made their careers on blocking. TE Durham Smythe is one of those guys. What have you learned from him specifically when it comes to blocking so far? (Nikhil Mehta) "When it comes to blocking, [Durham Smythe] is a statue. Just knowing that you can go back and watch his tape, and everything is so consistent. He is a very consistent guy to learn behind. Just the way he uses his base whenever he is blocking, the way he strikes his hands, using leverage and using everything against the defender that he can just to win blocks. I would not say he is the biggest guy out there — not like a [former Ravens FB] Pat Ricard or anything like that, who we are all familiar with, but he holds his own in there. He is smart about it. He is super consistent. So, anything that I can take from him from base, striking, things like that, I want to do that."

And then off the field, how has TE Durham Smythe helped you get used to the NFL? (Nikhil Mehta) "Yes, I ask [Durham Smythe] every day, like, 'Hey man, does it get easier?' Because he has been in this offense before. He kind of just reassures me [and] gives me tips on remembering plays and just things like that. Little niches here and there in the game, and just that off-the-field stuff, even some recovery, too. I will see him recover, [and] he is there at 6:00 in the morning, sometimes even 5:30. He is there in the morning, and he is a great example to learn from."

Have you been able to build a good relationship with executive vice president Ozzie Newsome? (Nick Polinski) "Yes, absolutely. [Executive vice president] Ozzie [Newsome] and I talk all the time. He is a good guy. Whenever we pass each other, we dap each other up, [say] 'Roll Tide,' man, that is what it is. 'B Psi Phi' brothers for life, but yes, I would say so."

Obviously you're an Alabama alum. Can you just talk about that culture, what that represents, and how the Ravens are maybe similar or different as far as culture and expectation? (Ronnell Foreman) "Yes. As soon as I got to the South and got to Alabama, you kind of felt that heaviness in your chest of what Alabama football was. As soon as you walk into the building, to the right there are massive signs with all the championships on there — SEC Championships [and] National Championships — so you kind of go in there knowing what you have and what standard you need to uphold. That is something that we took pride in every single day and worked hard towards, and you kind of feel that here, also. Even when I am out exploring in the city, you kind of feel that heaviness of what the Flock is all about and the city of Baltimore and the sports culture that surrounds football. You kind of feel the same energy and heftiness that it has."

Josh, going back to your answer from a couple of questions ago, are there times during this offseason where you have to actually ask yourself, 'Does this offense actually get easier at some point?' (Quentin Corpuel) "Yes, for sure. There have been times where I have doubted really knowing everything that needs to be going on, but [in] talking to other guys, it is just reassurance after reassurance [of how] not every single play is going to be run during practice. We have scripted plays, and that is where it is great having another rookie kind of going through it. [I'm] bouncing ideas off of Matt [Hibner] and off of Ty [Pezza] and even Durham [Smythe] or Mark [Andrews]. I know Mark is learning this for the first time as well, so we are all kind of moving through this together, but yes, there have been times where it has been tough, but it is football. That is what it is. That is what a massive playbook will give you."

How does the verbiage here compare to what you were doing at Alabama? (Jonas Shaffer) "Yes, it is pretty similar in terms of what we were running. I know [Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan] Grubb — coming off, I believe, it was that 2024 season with the Seahawks — he kind of brought some pro-style offenses to that 2025 Alabama team, and just the verbiage of everything that is used, from combo blocks with the tackles to routes — anything like that. Just little [pieces of] verbiage here, and some of the coaches will use it here and I will be like, 'Hey, I have heard that word before,' and honestly, I am grateful for that, that Coach Grubb actually had that experience and brought it to Alabama, especially my senior year. So, it made that transition going to the NFL a little bit easier."

TE MATT HIBNER

We were talking to TE Josh Cuevas a few minutes ago and he said there are times where he goes to TE Durham Smythe and asks, 'Does this offense ever get easier?' How many times have you felt that way? What kind of keeps you sort of hopeful and invested in the offense trying to get it mastered by August? (Kyle Goon) "It really is like drinking from a firehose for the first — it's actually still a little bit like that. I think that is a part of the challenge that our offense is trying to establish. [Offensive coordinator Declan Doyle] talks about it like, 'Yeah, it's hard — we want to stress you guys, but also we want to make it complex for us so that it's complex for defenses.' That is kind of the whole point. We are starting to slow down a little bit with the install, so it is coming. Just having reps, being around the vets, asking questions — [tight ends coach] Zack Grossi does a great job of hitting on certain points and reviewing things in the meetings that maybe we should be touching on or reviewing from practice. It is definitely the most complex playbook I have ever been in the process of learning, but it is coming along."

What's the culture and energy been like amongst you guys in the tight end room? What are you trying to build down there? (Sam Cohn) "I think we are just trying to build a family in the tight end room. I think that kind of expands to the offense and to the team as a whole. It is just a bunch of great guys in the tight end room. [Tight ends coach] Zack Grossi sets the tone with that. He is an incredible coach. He really cares about us on the field but also off the field [and] as players but also as people. So, [I have] just a ton of love and respect for him already. Mark [Andrews] and Durham [Smythe], they really kind of lead the way as the older vets in the tight end room. Everyone else, we are all excited to be here, excited to be able to work with them and learn from them, but also [to] be around them off the field and spend time with them and get to know them as people, too."

What's stood out about TE Mark Andrews beyond what you already knew of him being an accomplished player, and all that? Now getting to know him and getting to work with him the last few months, what kind of stood out, maybe something you didn't know? (Luke Jones) "I think just off the field — his character. I think it just speaks volumes, the way that he conducts his business: recovery, getting extra work in, spending extra time with the coaches and really with us as rookies. I just have a ton of respect for that and appreciation for it too. He just operates like a true pro. So, it is super cool to be here — to be able to look up to him and how he does that and be able to learn from it."

Over the last four years, in your college career in particular, watching you work with QB Kevin Jennings at SMU, it seems like his elusiveness actually led to some big plays for you. Talk about how you see that translating to working with QB Lamar Jackson. (Ken McKusick) "[I have] referenced that a couple of times. Lamar [Jackson] is obviously one of the freakiest athletes I have ever been around, ever seen. His ability to extend plays and scramble and make plays out of nothing is just beyond impressive. In college at SMU, Kevin Jennings was pretty similar in that regard — just being able to keep plays alive. Like, you never go dead on a route. You are always scrambling to get open, staying a viable option for the quarterback because it is kind of just that trust factor and that chemistry — [knowing] they are going to be able to make something happen. And, a lot of the times they do just that. So, it is mutually beneficial for sure."

With the first preseason game coming up, what can you get out of that experience? (Childs Walker) "I think just being in an NFL game — one, diving into that environment, experiencing it firsthand, being able to play against another team and experience that. Obviously, we are going against the same defense every day, so you kind of learn players and tendencies and things like that. So, being against a new opponent and being able to work things full speed from that regard — I think it is an advantage for the offense because our defense knows our offense so well at this point. So, we get to run some plays against new looks and see how they go. For me, it is all about seeing what that feels like, getting some reps underneath me in a game — so that is what I am looking forward to."

That is a nice battle scar you have got on your neck there. Do you remember at what point in practice you picked that up? (Ryan Bowie) "It could have been a few of them. I think we try to be physical, and I am doing my best to do that. I think it is great for the team, great for me.

There are a couple of plays where there were some bigger collisions, but who knows."

With the upper-body strength numbers you had coming into the Draft and the kind of mobility you have, have the coaches talked at all about where they see you long term? Do they want you to try to be a 'Y' or just kind of see where you fit early on and make a decision later? (Jonas Shaffer) "I think right now it is all about putting me in different positions and seeing how I play and trying to get me to learn both — [being] as complete of a player as I can [be] so I can do whatever the offense needs me to do. That is really the main focus for me right now."

How much of a challenge is it going from blocking at the line of scrimmage in college to the kind of guys you see on Sundays? (Jonas Shaffer) "There is definitely a level up from [college]. Every play is probably a little bit higher in intensity [and] there is a lot more athleticism on the field as a whole. But, football is football. So, you just try to level up as the game levels up. So, it has been football."

TE DURHAM SMYTHE

TE Josh Cuevas was just talking about how impressed he's been by your blocking and the tape he's seen of you using your physicality on offense. Coming to Baltimore, what kind of respect do you have for the standard that's been set here, especially in the tight end room? (Kyle Goon) "[I have] a ton of respect. I think I mentioned it a couple months ago in the podcast they do here [The Lounge], but this organization is synonymous with physicality, and the AFC North is one of the more physical divisions in the history of football. Even playing against the Ravens the last nine years, it's like, 'All right, no matter how much talent they have, this is going to be a physical game.' So, when I come in, that's something you think about. I have a ton of respect for — like you mentioned — the lineage of tight ends that have come through here. I remember growing up and watching Todd Heap and Dennis Pitta and those guys, and obviously Mark [Andrews] has been one of the best tight ends in the NFL for a decade now here. It's awesome to be a part of, honestly."

What's it been like seeing offensive coordinator Declan Doyle in this system where he's running the show, whereas last year in Chicago, he was a coordinator but Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson was calling the plays? (Luke Jones) "[Offensive coordinator Declan Doyle]'s built for this. Obviously, he's risen pretty quickly in this field, but it's deserving. You could see that last year — obviously [Chicago Bears head coach] Ben [Johnson] is calling the plays, but Declan is right there knowing what to do. He could have called plays if he needed to. He's built for this. He's been around some great offensive minds in the last decade, and now he's kind of making all of those his own thing. It's pretty exciting, and I'm excited to work with him."

When you have two rookies in the tight end room especially — they're looking to you to say, 'Hey, help me make sense of this.' How has it been adapting to that role where you're not only playing but teaching? (Kyle Goon) "I've been around a lot of rookies now in the last seven or eight years, and I think the thing that jumps out about the guys we have in our room this year is just how eager they are to learn — not only from Mark [Andrews] and myself, but just the entire offense from a holistic standpoint. That's really cool to see. Obviously, they're very talented players and really good guys. I say that too — when rookies come in, you're always like, 'All right, I'm going to have to work with these guys for eight months, so hopefully they're cool people' — and they are. I think they really are a combination of a lot of great things."

Offensive coordinator Declan Doyle said he wanted to stress the offense this offseason. WR Zay Flowers said receivers are getting open in ways they've never seen before. Whether it was last year in Chicago or anything this offseason, has Coach Doyle taught you anything that's caused you to see the game in a different way? (Quentin Corpuel) "I think the way [offensive coordinator Declan Doyle] teaches the game — whether it be in installs or techniques — it's just very clear. When someone is very clear about what they want and why we're doing what we're doing, it gives you a holistic view of the offense. You understand why we're doing what we're doing, and I think that can slow the game down for a lot of people. For the last two years, that's really helped me. When you know it from a holistic standpoint, you understand the offense and everything slows down a little bit."

We've gotten an update on CB Nate Wiggins going down. Just as a player, what's it like seeing someone like that go down on a day like this? (Jonas Shaffer) "I didn't really see what happened, but Training Camp, part of it is a battle of attrition always because it's a two-sided sword. Obviously, we have to get our work in, you have to get calloused up for the season, and sometimes things like that are going to happen, which obviously are unfortunate. Again, I don't know anything about it, so hopefully [Nate Wiggins] is OK, but that's kind of how it goes."

You've worked in some really good offenses, including one last year, but QB Lamar Jackson and RB Derrick Henry are both such unique runners in the NFL and obviously in very unique ways. What's it like getting a feel for where they're going to go or how they're going to run behind you while you're blocking? (Kyle Goon) "I think first and foremost, [on] any play during any season, you want to get your job done. That's the name of the game. You have to do your job. But, when you have Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry behind you, there's almost a part of you that's like, 'I'm not going to let that guy down.' A guy who's won two MVPs and could probably have four at this point, and then the best [running back] of the modern era — maybe on pace to be the best running back of all time — behind you. Something in your mind is like, 'Alright, I'm going to do this, maybe not harder, but I'm going to do it to literally the best of my ability for those guys.' It's wild to be a part of. I'm honored to be blocking for those guys, and obviously through Training Camp, you get a feel for how they run. You definitely want to stay out of Derrick's way because that's a big man moving really fast. That's all I'll say about that."

As a player, on extended plays, a lot of Lamar's value comes when things break down. Have you gotten a sense of where you need to go relative to where he is at this point? (Ken McKusick) "Obviously, that's one of [Lamar Jackson's] elite skills, among many. There is a method to the madness. I think [offensive coordinator] Declan [Doyle] has done a very good job of learning — I think last year helped too because our quarterback in Chicago [Caleb Williams] was very good at escaping the pocket, as well. So, I think they've kind of come up with a formula [and] a method to the scramble drill. I think it's very effective. Obviously, at the end of the day, you're just making a play when that happens, but it is good to have some parameters. I think they've done a great job of trying to teach that over the last couple months."