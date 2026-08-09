Transcript: Press Conferences (8/9/26)

HEAD COACH JESSE MINTER



Opening Statement: "[I] appreciate you all being here. We had a good, long day in pads [today] — had some great weather, some heat. We got about 100 snaps, which was our goal. [I] wasn't sure how long that would take — two to two-and-a-half hours. We got done in about two hours. [There was] some really good competitiveness [and] some good tackling with some of the younger guys. Again, [there was a] good back and forth. We are just trying to get a little bit better. [We] have an off day tomorrow, and then we will be into obviously more of a game-like week with the preseason game coming up. So, with that, [I'll open it up for] questions."

Did you feel like that was the most physical practice of the year? Was that kind of the intention today? (Jamison Hensley) "Yes, I wanted last Thursday and today to kind of be the really physical [days]. Today was more of almost like a game-like [atmosphere] — even though it is hard to really simulate that when you are playing against each other. But, there were some good breaks where a group is out there, and then they get a chance to go over to the side and talk and then come back out. So, we tried to simulate that. We got about 34 plays with each group, which was kind of our goal. And so, I thought there was some good physicality. We know with the ones, we were obviously mostly in 'thud.' We did a little bit of tackling with some of the other groups. So, again, good physical work, and I feel like we will be a little more ready to play now going into this week."

I know the cadence has been a big focus of emphasis for you guys just wanting to play clean football, but it looked like there were a lot of penalties offensively today. What's kind of the teaching points when you have a day like today and you see that manifest? (Cordell Woodland) "Again, it is like when everything is unscripted and just off the cuff — that is really where you have to practice that stuff as much as possible. And so, for [offensive coordinator] 'Dec' [Declan Doyle] to be calling it, to get in the cadence that they want, obviously we have to be dialed in and execute that. That is something we will continue to chase between now and September. It can be a real weapon for us. We just have to keep chasing all the fine details of all that stuff."

To follow up on that for a minute, was it a more complex cadence that went into today that maybe led to some of those false starts? (Ken McKusick) "I would just say that we were really trying to mix it up, [and] not letting the other side know what we are always operating on. So, we want to be able to do that. You really want to be able to use that as an advantage, as a weapon. I think it is a great message of just the focus and the details that are required for that to become a real weapon and not something that puts you behind the chains like it did a few times today."

Do you expect DL Travis Jones to be out here participating anytime soon? (Jeff Zrebiec) "Yes, I think Travis [Jones] will real, real soon, honestly — be starting to work back in. It has been great to get 'Jenk' [John Jenkins] back in there, Calais [Campbell] back in there. Calais was at Larry Fitzgerald's Hall of Fame ceremony yesterday, so we excused him from practice, but [it] was great to see him back in the team periods [with] a few reps today, and John as well. [I] expect that room over the next week to two weeks to really, really take shape for us."

You referenced earlier kind of getting into your first game week. Two weeks of Training Camp practices in, how would you kind of describe your level of satisfaction or ease with where things are at? (Josh Tolentino) "I think — I don't know that you're ever satisfied. You're always trying to chase. To me, what you're chasing in Training Camp is the best version of yourself every day, and you want that to continue to raise and raise and raise and raise. So, we're chasing so many little things, new things on both sides of the ball. We're really trying to chase detail, trying to chase execution, trying to chase just all the little things that can happen in a play where it's not exactly how you drew it up – that to me is like problem-solving within the scheme. So, we will keep chasing all that. I like where we're at. I thought we have had some really good days in pads from a physical standpoint, and again, we will just keep chasing it. Some of the guys — we will really keep chasing the practice emphasis, and then some obviously will get a chance to play some football here."

We saw RB Adam Randall in the live tackling drill have a couple of broken tackles there. I would assume that's kind of what you're looking for out of him. What have you gotten to see as you go into the first preseason game with his physicality when you guys are in pads? (Cordell Woodland) "Yes, I think it has been really good, and it has gotten a little bit better each time we're in pads. [Adam Randall] runs behind his pads now, and the defenders — it is like Derrick [Henry], you know? It is like in a 'thud' period, I told Derrick, 'Man, it is really hard for me because I know there are some of these tackles that probably you're running through.' But we're thudding it up, so we're trying to obviously take care of him. With Randall, you kind of see that though — like a bigger back where maybe in a 'thud' tempo that play is blown dead, and now that we're tackling, he runs through an arm tackle, which you love to see. So, just for him to take advantage of the reps he is about to get coming up in these games and show what he can do and build trust and earn trust of the guys around him."

You haven't had a lot of bad unintended collisions here in practice, but one common denominator for a couple of them has been S Jaylinn Hawkins. Is that just bad timing, or is there a teaching point there with him? (Jonas Shaffer) "I really don't want to put that on him. I think when you're a safety, and you're breaking on the ball, there is just a little bit of an awareness of not trying to have the body-on-body collisions. We certainly want Jaylinn [Hawkins] to play with the mindset and the breaks and anticipation that he plays with, so we will continue to just be really, really careful about that."

What makes wide receivers coach Keary Colbert the right guy to lead your receiver room, and what do you like pairing him with assistant wide receivers coach Prentice Gill? (Josh Tolentino) "Yes, so Keary [Colbert] is a guy I actually worked with at Georgia State — I forget what year it was, maybe 2013 or '14. I got to know him pretty well. He has been in Denver the last few years, so we played against them the last place I was at. And so, [I] just have a lot of respect for how his guys have played, how they go about their business, the detail at which they run routes, the detail at which they catch the ball and make plays after the catch. So, when it came [about] that he was available, it was a good opportunity for us. Then [assistant wide receivers coach] Prentice [Gill], I think, is a rising star. He is doing a great job. Those guys know each other from kind of some USC days and complement each other really well, and I really like how both those guys handle that room."

What have DL Calais Campbell and NT John Jenkins been bringing overall to that defensive line room? (Jake Kauderer) "Both of them [Calais Campbell and John Jenkins] — just experience, physicality, size, length [and] the ability to impact the game both in the run and the pass. [It's been] great to have them back out there. It has been awesome, I would say, for some of the guys to get the amount of reps that they have gotten. I think they have all gotten better and taken advantage of that. So, as we get these guys back, I think that room will just become even better and more deep as a result of some of those guys missing a little bit of time."

QB Skylar Thompson wasn't out here today. Anything major with him? (Jamison Hensley) "[Skylar Thompson] is just dealing with something small that we are trying to see if we can get him to that [preseason] game coming up. We will see how that goes. Maybe [we will] have a few more answers this week, but we will see how that shakes out."

We saw that DL Aeneas Peebles was working out after practice yesterday. Is there any timeline for him to come back? (Jonas Shaffer) "I think that is another one where just a small thing happened, and again, [we are] trying to get ahead of some of these things so that they don't turn into major things or long-term things. So, [Aeneas Peebles] is another guy I expect to potentially be working back in here pretty soon."

Is it the same with WR Zay Flowers? There's no update? He didn't have any more testing? (Jeff Zrebiec) "Yes, I feel really good about where that is at, and I think those types of things may take a couple of days. It may take one day [or] three days. But, I feel good that he will be back out there being Zay [Flowers] here pretty soon."

WIDE RECEIVERS COACH KEARY COLBERT

Opening Statement: "First off, I just wanted to thank [owner] Mr. [Steve] Bisciotti and [head] coach [Jesse] Minter for the opportunity to be here. [I'm] excited about the season, and [I'm] excited to meet you guys, as well."

WR Ja'Kobi Lane is arguably the talk of camp for a guy who just got here. What do you kind of see about him that has led him to make some of these dazzling catches so early in camp with such consistency? (Kyle Goon) "That's really been part of [Ja'Kobi Lane's] DNA since he's come out of high school. Myself and [assistant wide receivers coach] Prentice [Gill], we've been able to kind of get to know him for a number of years, and if you really go back and just study him as a player from high school to college, he makes these plays. He's made these plays in high school [and] in college. He's really just being himself. He's working hard [and] he's taking advantage of opportunities that come his way. He's a talented receiver, and he has some really good hands. I'm excited about how he's performing [and] how the other guys are performing in the group. We have a really good room. Everybody's pushing one another and supporting one another, and it's been really fun to watch the group as a whole."

That 'SoCal' connection you have with WR Ja'Kobi Lane and the relationship you have going back to USC, does it make you harder on him because you know what to expect out of him? (Kyle Goon) "No, I wouldn't say that, but I would like to think that we're kind of hard on them all the same, and we love on them the same way, you know what I mean? Of course, I love that [Ja'Kobi Lane] is a Trojan, and I'm excited about the opportunity to have him here in this organization. We look forward to him starting his career and doing some great things."

This has been an organization with a very significant emphasis on wide receiver run blocking in particular. Talk about that with offensive coordinator Declan Doyle and what that means to you and how important it is to emphasize that to this group. (Ken McKusick) "Yes, it's very important. I think that's an important aspect of the game — to be a complete receiver. I think that's everybody's goal. You want to catch the ball, but also, you want to be involved in the run game, as well. That's part of the job description. We have a great group of guys that are invested in being complete receivers and doing whatever it takes to help the offense and help the team. So, I'm excited to watch the guys compete, to block, to catch, to run, to play special teams [and] to do whatever we can to help this organization win."

Obviously, last year WR Rashod Bateman didn't have the year that he wanted. What do your expectations look like, or what does a bounce-back year look like for him in your eyes? What do you expect to see from him this year? (Sam Cohn) "I'm excited for [Rashod Bateman's] opportunity to have a great season. I think that's the great thing about a new season [is that] everything that happened in the past is behind you. You can learn from it, and I think he's excited about this next chapter [and] this next opportunity. I think he's had a great camp; he's had a great offseason. He's been attentive. He's a smart player [and] he has a very high skill set from a receiver standpoint. I'm excited about what he brings to the room. He is a 'pro's pro.' He comes about his work every day; he's out here every day. I'm excited for the years to come for him."

There's been some discussion this offseason about whether WR Zay Flowers is a true No. 1 receiver. Generally, how have you seen what people think of when they think of a No. 1 wide receiver over the years, and why do you think Zay fits that? (Quentin Corpuel) "As far as what outside people think, it's all subjective. Everybody has different wants and needs and expectations, but as far as us and this organization, we love what [Zay Flowers] brings to the table from a skill set [and] from a mentality [standpoint]. He has positive energy every day. When he's in here, he's smiling. You guys have known him longer than me, but he's always smiling. He has a great energy about him. He loves football. He loves to compete [and] he wants to do whatever it takes to win. I think that's the best thing about him, and he's helping lead our group [and] being more vocal in that role. He's a great leader. He leads by example, but at the same time, he'll get the guys going, and he supports the boys in the room. It's been fun to be around him and watch him be out there on the grass, and his skill set is tremendous."

The knock on WR Ja'Kobi Lane coming into the league from some analysts was a lack of separation, but we've seen him in camp running digs, comebacks and a bunch of different routes. Do you think he has improved from the mental side of the game through understanding how to attack leverages? Is it more that the game speed is slowing down for him where he's able to get open more easily? Where have you kind of seen him take the biggest leaps as a route runner? (Jonas Shaffer) "I think the longer [Ja'Kobi Lane] is here, the slower the game will be. That's for any rookie. That's for Elijah [Sarratt], [and] that's for any of the young guys in the room at the end of the day. There is a transition from college to pro, and I think he's transitioning very well. I know he's working really hard to learn and grow and watch tape and understand the different nuances of the offense or the schemes on defense or the players he's playing against. At the end of the day, he's a sponge, and he's continued to get better every day, which is all that we hope for at this point. We'll see where that takes him. I think he's doing a great job, and I'll continue to be encouraged by how he's working and what his future will potentially look like."

For you and offensive coordinator Declan Doyle, what was it like game prepping and game planning against head coach Jesse Minter the past couple years? What was your initial reaction when he reached out to bring you over here? (Josh Tolentino) "It was tough. [Head coach Jesse Minter] is multiple on defense. He had a bunch of guys that played hard. I think that was probably the biggest thing we knew was [that] they were going to play a certain style of football. They're tough, and he's multiple in how he presents his defense. It was fun. I actually worked with Jesse way back in the day at Georgia State, so I've kind of gone against him before for a number of years. I just love how he presents his defense and how he gets his guys going, and it's showing out here on this field, too. I love competing against these guys, and between him and Coach 'Weave' [defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver] and that whole defensive staff, they have those guys flying around. It's 'iron sharpens iron,' and our guys are up for the challenge every day. It's been really fun watching these guys compete in practice every day."

You and offensive coordinator Declan Doyle both coached under Sean Payton — Declan coached under Sean for a long time. I know he has a bunch of influences and he's his own guy, but are there certain mannerisms or characteristics of Declan where you're like, 'OK, that's from Sean?' Is there anything that sticks out? (Kyle Goon) "I've been around [offensive coordinator] Declan [Doyle] and I wouldn't say that — he might say that. I would just say, from what I've known from Declan, from being around Declan, he's always been the same guy. To be honest, when we were at the previous place working, if I had any questions in the offense on the field or anything like that, I would literally ask Declan. He's very detailed. The same things that he preaches to our offense, to our offensive staff — detail and having emotion, passion and energy and going out there and playing the game the right way — that's him every day. Whether he's a coordinator or a position coach, that's just the type of person he is. He's very detailed and very smart, and he's doing a great job of leading the offense and setting us in the right direction."

WR Rashod Bateman said the other day that he feels like in this offense he can be less one-dimensional. How do you think that lack of rigidity in his game for this offense is going to make the most of what he can do on the field? (Jonas Shaffer) "I think [Rashod Bateman] has a good opportunity, just like the other guys. [Offensive coordinator] Declan [Doyle] is going to move pieces around, move people around and that's the fun part about this offense at this point. We're still trying to figure out how the pieces are going to fit and how to use certain people in certain packages. Right now, I think everybody's doing a great job of just attacking the day and attacking whatever opportunity comes their way. Like I said earlier, it's kind of led by some of the older guys — 'Bate' [Rashod Bateman] and Zay [Flowers] — they kind of set the mentality for the room. They come out every day, and everybody just goes off of them. We worry about the day and worry about the opportunities when they come, and then we'll kind of add it up at the end."

Head coach Jesse Minter described assistant wide receivers coach Prentice Gill as a rising star in the industry. How do you best see him as an asset to you in the room? (Josh Tolentino) "I've been fortunate to know [assistant wide receivers coach] Prentice [Gill] for a long time, and [he's] one of my very close friends. He's a guy that I've worked with before in the past, and even when we were coaching in different places, we'd always, each year, be bouncing ideas off each other and talking ball with one another. To your point, he's very much an asset for me, for our staff, for our room. Obviously, he's been here for a while, [and] he has a great relationship with the guys in the room. He understands the guys in the room — the skill sets and just little things about the players. I do believe and agree that he's a rising star in the profession, and I'm fortunate and blessed to have him as part of our group. He and I are just getting after it every single day. He's very smart. He works hard. He's detailed. I look forward to continuing to watch him, and hopefully we're doing it here for a while. When you get good coaches, you know — at times they're probably going to leave at some point — but while he's here, we're going to do well together, and I'm excited for him and his career as he continues to do well in the profession."

WR JA'KOBI LANE

How do you feel Training Camp is going for you so far? (Jamison Hensley) "[I'm] definitely super, super blessed to be able to be at a place like this in Owings Mills. I am feeding off the energy and the environment that I am in, and I think that's just who I am. [I try to] be a product of my environment, and every time I look to the vets or even the young guys, I'm getting better every day. So, I just want to try and do that every day."

How do you feel like you and QB Lamar Jackson have built trust over the last two weeks? (Sam Cohn) "Yes, I don't think there's a certain area that the trust is maximized at. I think I am just doing everything to build trust in the offense as a whole. I think it goes a long way to the defensive guys to be able to trust me as well, just to show that I am there, whether it's on special teams, [or] whether it's blocking in any shape or form. I think it's important for me to build trust in all areas, not just with Lamar [Jackson]. So, I think being able to be a grown man and be able to do what I am supposed to every day, whether it's on the field or off the field, that just [creates] trust in the whole building."

Obviously, it's just your rookie year, but it seems like the kids in the audience are always screaming your name. It seems like you've already sort of generated a lot of excitement among the fans who are here. Did you expect that? Are you surprised by that at times? (Kyle Goon) "I am super blessed to be able to be in this position. I know [that] in this sport, they can love you one second, and then they can hate you the next. So, I don't think it's one of those things where I don't love it, [but] I just know at the end of the day, I have to do what I am supposed to, and [catching] the ball is my job. So, I think being able to realize that, I can maintain a pretty level mindset and just maintain confidence in my ability and go out there every day and be myself."

What you're doing is drawing a lot of superlatives from fans and even the media, which is unusual for a rookie. How would you evaluate how things have gone for you? Every day it seems like you're putting up new highlights. (Jerry Coleman) "Yes, I just try and be my best self every day. [I] feed off the vets. I think when you look at our receiver room, we have such great vets in [Rashod] Bateman and [Zay] Flowers, and I think every time you ask them a question, they're answering tenfold with all their effort. So, I think being able to be who I am and just be a sponge — I am so blessed to be able to be in a receiver room like this and be able to grow every day. So, I don't think it's about trying to make huge strides every day. It's just [about] playing my role, play to the best of my ability and do my part."

Are some of the veteran defensive backs getting back at you and saying something to you after some of these catches? (Jerry Coleman) "Of course. All these plays are competitive, and I think that's the best part of it. I think there have been no easy plays that I have had, and I think that's the only way we're going to get better on both sides of the ball — [by] being able to give each other our best effort and reach that."

Is there anything in particular WRs Zay Flowers or Rashod Bateman have said to you? Is there any advice that's kind of helped make this acclimation process to Training Camp a little bit easier? (Sam Cohn) "Yes, I can't name one thing, but have a next-play mindset. Be able to shake a bad play and go to the next play [or] be able to see coverages differently. I could go on and on, but Zay [Flowers] and 'Bate' [Rashod Bateman] have done such a great job of not only answering questions, but being able to show it by proof. If you were in the building like I am, you see these guys in the training room, you see these guys in the film room [putting in] extra [time], and it just goes to show why they're in the position that they're in. As well as Derrick [Henry] and Lamar [Jackson] and everybody else on the offensive side of the ball — I think it just goes to show why they have the status that they do, and it's just amazing to see."

What's been the biggest adjustment for you coming from the college game to now being in the pros? What's the biggest adjustment you've seen so far? (Darrell Owens) "Definitely the verbiage of the playbook. Just being able to come from, not a simple offense, but [in terms of] how it's worded, it's not very hard versus huddling up and just having to hear the whole play. I think it's just an adjustment, but I love the game more than anything, so it's been fun."

With wide receivers coach Keary Colbert, is it helpful is it to have that USC connection, or is he harder on you because you came out of USC? (Kyle Goon) "Yes, besides just the connection, I think 'K.C.' [wide receivers coach Keary Colbert] is the best receiver coach in the NFL, and him and [assistant wide receivers] Coach [Prentice] Gill do such a great job of not only explaining things in the film room, but going out in the individual drills and giving us real-life situations that we can see in not only the team period, but also seven-on-seven. I think we are super fortunate to have such great receiver coaches like them and be able to grow every day in the film room and in individual."

Just kind of piggybacking off the earlier question, what's it like for you to hear all these kids shouting your name now that you're in the NFL? (Ryan Mink) "Yes, it's nothing but a blessing. I think I was just in that same position as a young kid, idolizing guys, and I think it just goes to show that if you put in the hard work and dedication, you can be in that same position. It's just a matter of if you want to and if you're willing to try and be consistent in that area."

You're on social media, right? There is a lot of buzz. How do you handle that, stay humble, and not let it get to your head? (Ryan Mink) "At the end of the day, you're only as confident as you can be in your own head. So, I think just being able to be who I am, always speak highly of myself and maintain the fact that, like, I am my favorite person in the world and my mom loves me, so, at the end of the day, I can't do any wrong in her eyes. So, just being able to realize [that] the next day will come, and as long as I have a positive mindset, I'll have a good day."

I know that you guys have some practices stacked between now and Saturday, but in terms of Saturday — actually getting in the stadium and sort of proving that your practice performances can be translated to games — how does that loom as an opportunity for you? (Kyle Goon) "I think it's another opportunity. I don't see it any different [from] coming out to practice and trying to do my best in that area, as well. I think I am going to work my hardest to prove that to my teammates this week that I am getting ready for the game, and then whatever I do throughout the week is just a product of the game. So, just keeping that in mind, I think handling [things] throughout the week will handle Saturday."

You talked about developing that trust with the quarterbacks, mostly with QB Lamar Jackson. Have you noticed them maybe testing your catch radius a little bit with some of these passes that you've gone after? (Cordell Woodland) "I don't think it's a test. I just think it's how the game works. You get put in different positions, and it's just a matter of if you're going to make a play or not. I think sometimes you get to make a play and sometimes you don't, but I think every time the ball is in the air, I am going to come down with it."

I know it's early in your time here, but has anything really surprised you about going from college to the NFL level? (Jake Kauderer) "I think the hospitality is second to none. I can't thank the Ravens organization and 'EDC' [executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta] and [owner] Mr. [Steve] Bisciotti enough for blessing me with this opportunity. The love in the building is second to none, and I think that's why I have been enjoying myself so much [because] just being able to be myself is because everybody in the building has such a positive impact [on me]. I have such great days as soon as I walk in the building, whether it's Ms. Megan [senior director of football information Megan McLaughlin] smiling at me, or Coach [Jesse] Minter checking in on me. I think the vibe in this building is very high, and I am so blessed to be able to be a part of this. I wouldn't say I am shocked, but I am just super blessed to be able to see it."

The comparison to former NFL WR Michael Thomas — I don't know if that crossed your radar. Your thoughts? (Ryan Mink) "That's where I got my Instagram name from, 'Can't Guard Mike.' So, [former NFL WR Michael Thomas] is the 'GOAT' in my eyes, and I think being able to be compared to him is nothing but a blessing, but at the same time, I haven't done half the stuff he's done in the NFL. So, [I'm] just trying to realize that and do it in my own way and just grow every day."

WR ELIJAH SARRATT

Obviously, you've had a lot of changes over the years and really adapted a lot. What's the biggest adaptation you've had to make to play at the NFL level? (Kyle Goon) "Just [the] details. We're super detailed over here. I came from a school that was super detailed, but it's on a whole other level here, just split-wise, assignment-wise, [really] everything. I feel like that's just been the biggest adjustment, just continuing to get down those little details on routes, run plays and everything."

What's it like going under wide receivers coach Keary Colbert, obviously a guy who has done this at a high level for a long time? What insights is he able to provide that you haven't seen before? (Kyle Goon) "It's amazing. [Keary Colbert]'s one of the best receiver coaches I've had so far, just because he's a former player. He's played in the NFL, and he did great in the NFL. So, just receiver talk-wise, he talks in a different language that you can understand that may be different from other coaches, just because he's actually done it. He's done the routes that I've done, [and] he's experienced everything that I've been doing. So, him [and] 'Coach P' [assistant wide receivers coach Prentice Gill], they have been nothing but amazing. They have helped me out a lot. Sometimes I stay back with them [and] watch some extra film [of] just releases and stuff, and they talk and communicate a lot, demand the best, which is something that I want as a coach. I appreciate them a lot."

We've seen some turnover in that wide receiver room just from last year to this year. With the personalities in that group, what's the relationship been like within that room? What's the energy like? (Sam Cohn) "It's been great. Everyone's talking, having fun together, we're pushing each other, wanting to get better, and that's all you want, man. We have older guys in Zay [Flowers] and 'Bate' [Rashod Bateman] who show us the way, [and] lead by example. Then, you have 'Tez' [Devontez Walker], 'X' [Xavier Guillory] and all those other guys that have been there, done it, and I'm just coming in trying to do my part, earn their trust, and put in the work every single day. The relationship's great in there. We're all friends. We all communicate. We're all having fun."

How would you evaluate where you're at overall in Training Camp? (Jake Kauderer) "For me, it's just [about] stacking days, getting better every single day. I came from winning the national championship, but that means nothing once you get here. I'm back at ground zero. I'm just trying to prove it — to myself, prove it to everybody — every single day, just continue to stack days. That's all I want to do."

At each level in college and now at the pro level, you've kind of taken a step up and had to restart. Can you talk about the mentality you have to have to approach that? (Ken McKusick) "[You] just know every day's not going to be perfect. You're going to have ups and downs, but just continue to find those little ways to get better. You need to be coachable. Number one, you have to be coachable. Like I said, there are so many great people in this NFL — defense, offense — and [I'm] playing against a great defense every single day, so just listening to everybody, trying to earn people's trust and just continue to get better, [and] stack days."

You and WR Ja'Kobi Lane, obviously drafted back-to-back. Is there any sort of friendly competition between you guys when you're out there? Obviously, he's making plays, you're making some of your own. Are you guys feeding off each other, pushing each other? How's that dynamic like? (Cordell Woodland) "[Ja'Kobi Lane and I are] always pushing each other. That's my brother right there. We met at the [NFL] Combine, and it's been nothing but love ever since then. I love being out there with Ja'Kobi. He's a playmaker. He's effortlessly good. He just goes out there and makes plays. He's going to be a great receiver, and of course, being around those type of guys, being around great players, it always pushes me because I want to be the best too. He wants to be the best, so it's great having someone like that to continue to push me and allow me to push him as well."

We saw you show up to Training Camp with the leg sleeve. Are you kind of working yourself to the point where you want to be physically? (Jonas Shaffer) "Yes, definitely. I feel good out there. I haven't worn the leg sleeve since like the first day of practice. I'm definitely feeling good out there, ready to go and just — the biggest thing is to continue to take care of my body. I'm going to go get in the ice tubs after I'm done talking to y'all. [I'm] just [going to] continue to stay on top of that, for sure."

You've really made your mark in offenses playing across the middle, making some of those contested catches. In the NFL or just in these practice environments, do you sense the speed feels different or the physicality feels different at this level, just playing in that part of the field where you've been comfortable for a long time? (Kyle Goon) "Yes, definitely. Speed and physicality — it's just a little better athletes. I'm playing against better people, but football's football at the end of the day. Of course, it's great competition for sure, but windows are a little tighter, so I have to make contested catches — like, even when someone's on you, you have to have the mentality that you're open still. Yes, windows are a little tighter, like I said, people are a little faster, but football's football. I've been feeling confident going out there. I've been learning from the best, so just keep stacking days."

We all see WR Ja'Kobi Lane on social media and this fun-loving kind of nature. What's he like in the classroom or even afterwards? Do you two kind of help each other learn? What's the dynamic like? (Ryan Mink) "[Ja'Kobi Lane]'s fun and joking all the time, but he's about his ball. He loves football and you can tell that when he gets out here just with his enthusiasm. He's someone like — if you came in tired — he's my locker mate, so every time I'm coming in, he has some energy, but that's what I want. I would rather have someone like that than someone who's like, 'Man, I'm not feeling it today.' But, that's just him. Since I met him at the [NFL] Combine, we dapped it up and it was like we knew each other for months, for years. That's just him."

You talked about the passing windows being tighter, coverage being tighter. You and WR Ja'Kobi Lane come in as the top two contested catch receivers in this class. What goes into having that skill translate at this level? (Cordell Woodland) "Yes, [it's] just mentality-wise. Even when someone's on you, you have to have the mentality that they're not on you. Then going out here, getting reps against all these great defensive backs — Nate Wiggins, Kyle Hamilton, Marlon Humphrey — all those guys push us every single day. Just getting work, catching the ball [is important]. We know we can make contested catches, but it's about putting the work in, getting lots of catches and just having that mentality."

WR DEVONTEZ WALKER

How would you describe your comfort level with this offense? Obviously, you were here for all of the offseason program, and it has been a bit, but where are you at in terms of your comfort level? (Jeff Zrebiec) "I feel really good about it. Like you said, being here throughout the spring, [I] did not really miss a day, trying to get comfortable with it — I feel pretty comfortable with it right now. Our coaches are doing a good job with making us as comfortable as possible with it."

What has been your impression of offensive coordinator Declan Doyle? (Josh Tolentino) "I like [offensive coordinator Declan Doyle] a lot. [He is a] good dude, [and] he is big on bringing the offense together, being pretty tight-knit. Then, [I] also [like] the intent he has on perfecting the offense so we can hit the ground running when we get to the game. I like him."

What is your level of concern with the pre-snap penalties? A lot of false starts today. Is that a concern for you guys as a unit? (Jake Kauderer) "I would not say it is a big concern, but it is something, we have to get back to meetings [to] get a hold on it. You do not want too many of those. But, it is not something I feel like we are not going to figure out. I think we are going to figure that stuff out."

You have had a number of underthrown balls your way the past few days. You seem to be running past the defense more or less at will. Is there any message or any discussion you have with the quarterback after an underthrown ball, or do you just kind of move on? (Ken McKusick) "Next play, next play — because I know we are going to figure it out. We are going to get that down pat. Being here three years now, they understand what it is. I understand how they are as well. So, they have got things going on in the backfield as well. It is not something I am concerned about — we are going to get it right."

You have talked about how it has taken you the first two years of your career to feel really comfortable in your position, in your role and who you are in this league. Is there anything about the way WR Ja'Kobi Lane has carried himself that has surprised you for a rookie? (Sam Cohn) "I would just say how very 'next-play' he is. Whether it is good or bad, he is right back to the huddle, getting lined up and going out there and playing fast. That is something you do not see in many rookies — that is something I have not seen in many young guys here, including myself. So, that is kind of how he has been carrying himself."

How does WR Ja'Kobi Lane respond when other people try to hype him up for big plays?

(Jonas Shaffer) "From what I see, it does not really get to him. Like I said, he just goes out there, and he just plays fast. You can tell he enjoys playing football and being out here with us. So, that is something you love about him."

Going into this year, you are hoping for more playing time, but the team drafted two wide receivers. How do you take that? Is it more of a competitive drive to make sure you are on the field, while at the same time becoming one of the veterans in the room as well? How do you balance that? (Cordell Woodland) "Just coming out here and making sure I do the things I need to do to be a part of the offense. I understand, [the team] brought those guys in, and they are going to be a part of what we have going on — just making sure I continue to do the things to be a part of what we are trying to accomplish."

Yesterday, CB Marlon Humphrey mentioned that while he has been out on the field, he has noticed you guys had a lot of one-on-ones with the coaches, and that he has never seen that before. What has been your experience with that so far? (Vivian Yao) "It has been really good. Like I said, they have been really big on being tight-knit and bringing the team closer, and then how open-door they have been. They want us to come talk to them, tell them how we feel and things like that. I feel like that is going to draw us all together [to] be able to accomplish what we want to accomplish by the end of the year."

Is that different from previous years? (Vivian Yao) "No, not really — not in my opinion, honestly."

From Year 2 in Training Camp to now Year 3 in Training Camp, where do you feel more comfortable? (Josh Tolentino) "Just going into it knowing what they want out of you. I feel like my first year — rookie year — [I] didn't know what to expect, didn't know what I was going into. I feel like last year and this year, I know what I am going into, what they want from me, what they need from me. So ,I feel like that has been the biggest difference."