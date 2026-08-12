Transcript: Press Conferences (8/12/26)

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR DECLAN DOYLE

Over his career, RB Derrick Henry has been averaging about 300 carries per season. Do you envision that type of workload for him this season? (Jamison Hensley) "[Derrick Henry] is a special talent. There are not many guys in the league who can do what he does. The vision for him in the offense is an immense role. Obviously, I don't want to put a number on the amount of [carries], because obviously, as you look at every single week, every week is different. You want to be able to deploy things in different ways, and at the same point in time, he's going to have a pretty large workload. I was telling the offensive staff how cool it is when you call a run play [as a] first-time play caller and Derrick Henry is the running back, and you're like, 'The odds of this working are a lot higher.' So, I've really enjoyed being around Derrick. He's taking on a leadership role within the offense. [I've] been, not pleasantly surprised, but just really happy with the work he puts in every day. He embodies what we are trying to be, and he's a great example for his teammates. I just really enjoy being around him."

We talked to most of the tight end room the other day. Do you feel like there's still a lot for you to see in terms of figuring out how you're going to deploy all those guys, or do you feel like you have a pretty set idea? (Childs Walker) "I would say nothing is set. We are still a month away from that first snap against Indianapolis. Over time, roles play themselves out as we continue the installs and introduce different concepts and things and ask guys to be in different spots. Today, you're watching us do short-yardage [situations], and we're figuring out who those guys are that we can trust in situations like that. They're very technical. They're very specific to defensive structures and jobs that you're doing. We're going to ask everyone to do it [and] take their swing at it, and then we'll figure it out and reshape from there. The tight end position – because they really have a role in pass-game protection and the run game – those are a lot of jobs to have to evaluate. I certainly have a vision of utilizing that position, and at the same point in time, who is doing which role kind of sorts itself out over time."

You haven't shied away from the fact that you're a first-time play-caller. How much are you looking forward to just getting live reps, so to speak, for yourself — in addition to seeing what your offense does? (Luke Jones) "I am really excited for it. I am really excited to watch our guys play — that's the number one thing. It's going to be the first time [I am] able to sit there and call our offense, and I am excited for it. There's nothing that can simulate a Saturday or a Sunday and your guys going out there and playing ball."

What are your expectations for the guys, knowing that you won't have your full complement of personnel? What are you looking for? (Jerry Coleman) "We're looking for technique. We're looking for guys that know what to do. That's really the — [former New Orleans Saints head coach] Sean Payton used to talk about — we can't really evaluate you until you know what to do, and then once you know what to do, then we can evaluate how you're doing it. We're trying to put our guys in position to execute things that they've had a lot of reps on. We don't want to overcomplicate it for them. We want to make sure that they feel comfortable, and a clear mind is a fast mind. So, fast mind, fast body — trying to give them a game plan they feel good about. We just want to see them let it rip. Let's play with speed off the ball. Let's do the things that we embody. How we play is so much more important than any scheme that we run, and we want to see that on the tape. You would like to come in on Sunday and be able to watch the tape and — regardless of whether it's a guy we project as a two [or] a back-end roster guy — we want all those guys to play our brand of football."

You guys have had pads on for about two weeks now. What have you seen from the centers involved in the center competition, and what are you hoping to see out of those guys on Saturday? (Cordell Woodland) "I think the number one thing with the center position in our offense is the communication aspect — that's number one. All those guys are doing a good job of both communicating to their teammates and also leading in certain ways. I am feeling a lot more of, we run a play, we're coming off, and the center is talking to those around him now — which is something that wasn't happening as much in the spring. We're still a ways away from being able to determine exactly who that guy is. Obviously, Ethan [Pocic] is coming off of that injury and so we want to make sure it's a fair battle, but all those guys are doing a good job with the offense."

Last year you guys placed QB Skylar Thompson on IR. Can you share any details? (Josh Tolentino) "I'll let [head coach] Jesse [Minter] handle any of the injury or availability questions. Austin Reed was out there today. I had him in Chicago, [and] I am excited to have him in the room with us. I'm sure he'll do a great job."

The Bears last year had a really high pass rate on second and short and were aggressive on fourth down. Can you talk about your approach to those situations — specifically, the second-and-short potential for explosive plays? (Nikhil Mehta) "I think that's an area that can define play-callers in some ways — as to how you have tendencies. You try to not have tendencies anywhere you are. But, there are times like second and one where, I have been around guys who are going to say, 'Hey, let's just go get the first down and get on to the next one.' It can be viewed in other ways as, 'Hey, let's take an opportunity right here to go after the defense. Worst case, we trust our quarterback and we throw a ball away — it's third and one.' Still, I think it's different based on [how] defensive coordinators define themselves in those areas as well. So sometimes they'll say, 'Hey, you know what, I think you're going to take a shot, I'm going to play a shell defense and let you have that.' If you get a team like that, you want to be able to go get the first down. But, [I'm] always kind of looking at tendencies, looking for patterns, and finding places where we can try to push the ball down the field."

We've talked about you making calls on the field or up in the box. What would be the decision-maker for you — what are you looking for that will sway you one way or the other? (Brian Wacker) "I don't know — it's one of those things, it's the feel of it. I want to make sure the number one thing on game day is that the play-caller gets the play call into the quarterback as fast as he can — with confidence in that play call — and make sure that the operation can go operate. You don't want to be in a position where you're sitting there trying to decide what's going on and putting our players at a disadvantage. That's really going to be the biggest thing — being able to get the play in. And then, two, the communication aspect with the coaching staff and with the players. If I am up in the box and I feel really good about the communication, that's one thing. If I am like, 'Hey, you know what, I really want to be down [on the sideline], I really want to talk to the quarterback', that will probably go into it as well. I won't really know until I am able to experience it, which is why I want to not set my mind before I do either job. I want to try to go into it with a clean slate and kind of figure out what I like."

Last year in Chicago, did you find yourself often thinking, 'Here's what play I would call in this situation?' And then the second part — do you look around the league and study other offensive play-callers? You don't know exactly what they're calling, but the sequencing — seeing those kinds of things play out? (Ryan Mink) "As far as the flow of the game, I would say at times you have things in your head like, 'Oh, I'll get to this,' but you're just trying to focus on your job. Every member of the staff has a defined role. My role — obviously I was given down and distance — and then I was trying to communicate to [Chicago Bears head coach] Ben [Johnson] as quickly as I could with any question he might have. He wasn't a guy that asked a lot of questions, but you wanted to make sure if he asked you one, you were ready to go. So, you don't want to be thinking, 'Oh, what if I was an offensive coordinator right now, what would that be like?' So, that's how I would answer that. And then secondly, you study all the offensive — like Sean McVay, [Kyle] Shanahan, Sean Payton, Ben [Johnson] — these are guys that I have watched for a long time. You watch the sequencing, and this is my eighth year in the NFL. Really since the beginning, you start to watch those guys and how they craft a game plan, how they attack a defense. Those are things you're trying to emulate when you're building a plan as an assistant, and certainly something that we're trying to do as an offensive staff as well."

Would you script the first 15 plays, or will it be more fluid? (Kirk McEwen) "I would say that in general, we try to script as much as we can so that our guys have a really good feeling of what we're going to do. I read a book by [former San Francisco 49ers head coach] Bill Walsh a long time ago, and he basically talked about how the more decisions you make in the air conditioning, [the better,] because guys have a good feel for what you're going to call. You've made the decision based on data and facts, rather than being out there and it kind of feels a certain way and you may lead yourself astray from where you should go. There's a feel to everything, but I would say the more we can try to script and give our guys [clarity] — like, 'Hey, Lamar [Jackson], when it's third and two to three, this is what I'm thinking, this is why I'm thinking this way' — it allows him to go operate."

Along those lines — on fourth-down decisions. Do you expect to be part of that, and will a lot of that be scripted beforehand? (Ken McKusick) "We have spent quite a bit of time meeting — with [head coach] Jesse [Minter], myself, [game management coordinator/defensive assistant] Charlie [Gelman] [and defensive coordinator] 'Weave' [Anthony Weaver] — going through some of these situations, talking about our decision-making. That changes week to week with the kicker, with the weather, with the defense, the offense, whatever. I am a part of that in that I am calling the game, and on second down I need to know whether I have a couple downs here or just one. That's the biggest part of it. I am reacting in a lot of ways because it's the head coach's decision. But the communication aspect — we've kind of practiced through that, and nothing beats live reps. So, we'll get a chance to do that on Saturday and continue to work through our communication."

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR ANTHONY LEVINE SR.

We see you building up these reps part by part, and one interesting thing about watching you play special teams over the years is how you lined up at L1, L3, R4 on the other side and moved you around to kind of break the scheme for the opposing offensive coordinator. Have you identified a couple guys so far who are those guys for you? (Ken McKusick) "Right now, every guy has to be able to play every position. So, they move around — some guys play [the] five, three [and] two [positions] — but right now, our rule is [that] everybody has to know every single position, because the more you can do... and that's our motto. So, everybody has to know every single spot on special teams."

As a coach, we've heard offensive coordinator Declan Doyle is going to be upstairs, downstairs, calling plays during the preseason. Is there something you're working on as a first-time coach in the preseason game on Saturday? (Kirk McEwen) "Yes. We go out here at practice, and we work hard, work on our techniques — we're working on our fundamentals. So, on Saturday, what I want to see these guys do [is] use the fundamentals, use the techniques, play fast, play physical and go out there and have fun. Because now it's — it's their time to go out there, have fun and show what they can do so they can stay in this league and play in this league. So, what I want to see them do, and what we're working on, [is] we want to make sure we hone in on our fundamentals, work on our techniques, make sure we're playing together, and go out there [and] have fun and make plays."

I think it was last preseason when WR LaJohntay Wester, in his first game, had a long touchdown return. How have you seen him progress as a returner from his rookie year to now? (Ryan Mink) "Well, [LaJohntay Wester]'s getting better at catching the ball, getting vertical, playing off his blocks — but also, too, it's the blockers. LaJohntay does a great job of setting up the blockers, but the blockers do a great job as well. So, the thing is, with the progression, they all have to be as one. The blockers have to block, the returners have to return. So, with them just being together — and we're working on that — those guys [are] being together and connected. So, we have to make sure it all goes hand-in-hand, but we're doing a great job of those guys just playing together."

K Tyler Loop has been pretty on point throughout camp, especially the last couple practices. What have you thought about his consistency so far? (Josh Tolentino) "Being consistent, working hard — [senior special teams coach] Randy Brown does a great job with [Tyler Loop]. He's out there teaching him, [and] the operation is going great. His steps are great. His foot-to-ball contact has been great. So, all Randy's doing is staying with him, staying consistent. He keeps working at it, [and] he's studying it. So, right now, we are very happy with where Loop is at right now."

How much do you see Saturday as experimentation with kickoffs and things like that? I know it's something you looked at last year. Do you guys have your plan already in place for how you want to handle those? (Brian Wacker) "Well, right now, what we want to do — it's not really about experimenting. Right now, I want these guys to go out there and just play fast, play physical and go out there and have fun. Everything is real... I don't want to say simple, but we [are] putting the ball out there for them to go out there and hunt [and] make tackles and make plays."

What have you liked about getting to know OLB Ethan Burke? (Josh Tolentino) "Oh, man. [Ethan] Burke — I love his physicality. I love the way he plays. I love the way he works. Ethan Burke has been nothing but a great spot — I think he'll be able to help us out. So, we'll see how he plays on Saturday."

You've been in this spot before with preseason snaps and how meaningful they are as a player. What's your messaging to guys who only get so many opportunities to make a statement in these games? (Morgan Adsit) "It's crazy you bring that up, because I talked to them this morning about opportunities. You only get so many opportunities, and right now, our motto — or what we talk about — is you have time until you don't. So, right now, you have to make sure you take advantage of your opportunities. Go out there — again, at the end of the day, when you're playing fast, you're playing physical and you're having fun, great things happen. So, I make sure I go out there and tell these guys, 'Look, when you go out there, just trust that everything you've been working on is going to be paid for. So, go out there, man, have fun, and let the chips fall where they may.'"

Sometimes coaches, before these preseason games, talk about what they're trying to work on. How much does that apply to special teams in a preseason game like this? And how many times do you think you'll practice a special teams scenario — not because it organically happens in the preseason game, but because you need to practice it in a game? (Kyle Goon) "All right, so for special teams, what it comes down to is fundamentals, technique and effort and 'want-to.' If you play with great fundamentals, you play with great effort, you play with great want-to, and you have physicality, great things [are] going to happen. So, that's where we go out there — all our drills [are] technique drills, fundamental drills. Effort — we can't coach effort. Either you're doing it, or you're not doing it, and right now, all those guys are doing it. You see what I'm saying? So, right now, I love where these guys are at. So, going into the first preseason game, what we're going to do is play fast, play physical, make sure we're playing with great technique and great effort, and make sure we're using our fundamentals."

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR ANTHONY WEAVER

We saw CB Marlon Humphrey go off the field today. How much do you feel, with CB Nate Wiggins also being a little banged up, that the cornerback depth will be tested? (Jamison Hensley) "Fortunately, I think we have a bunch of good ones. [I] expect those guys [to be back soon] and [send] prayers up for those guys that they can be back as soon as possible. But, we have a lot of good ones. I think T.J. Tampa Jr. has had a tremendous camp. It is good to see 'BK' [Bilhal Kone] back out there — No. 31 out there making plays. We have guys that — 'Chido' [Chidobe Awuzie], let's not forget him — there are a bunch of guys I think that could step in if needed. But, yes, we would love to have those guys out there, man, again, thoughts and prayers that they get back as fast as they can."

What have you seen from CB T.J. Tampa Jr. throughout camp that makes you say that he has had a tremendous camp? (Ryan Mink) "[T.J. Tampa Jr.] has found the ball. He has made plays on the ball, which ultimately, that is what you are looking for at cornerback. And, he goes out and competes every day. He is one of those guys where if he does make a mistake, he very rarely makes the same mistake twice. That is all you are asking for with any football player. He has all the skill sets to be whatever he wants to be. It is just a matter of going out there and being consistently good, and not occasionally great, and we have seen that from him."

How have you been checking in with DL Nnamdi Madubuike? He is in this kind of in-between period where he has been on the field for a while, but he is still not involved in everything? (Childs Walker) "We go out there and we do a little [individual] work during positional drills, and I am constantly talking to [Nnamdi Madubuike]. The last time I was up here, I called him 'Justin', and I apologized. He said [it] was okay. I was like, I have got to get used to that. Me and Nnamdi are in constant communication. He looks phenomenal. I know he wants to be just doing everything he can to be back out there, and when he is out there, I expect him to look like the Nnamdi we have grown to know and love throughout the years."

When it comes to game day itself — as coordinator, not calling plays during the game — what are your responsibilities? What is your approach for Saturday? (Pete Gilbert) "[That is] to be determined. This will be my first time doing it, so fortunately we have three dress rehearsals here. I am still going to try to figure out exactly what that is and where I can be most helpful to help the team, and what I can do for [head coach] Jesse [Minter], to help him on game day, too. That is a work in progress and just another thing I look forward to trying to attack, and just making sure that I am not wasting the wisdom that I have gathered throughout the years on the sideline. I am going to find a way to help the team on Saturdays and Sundays."

Do you plan on being right next to head coach Jesse Minter throughout the game? (Jerry Coleman) "I am not going to hold the red flag if that is what you are asking — like, 'Jesse [Minter], are we throwing this?' (laughter) "We will see. We have headsets. I do not have to be right next to him. Jesse [Minter] is going to have a bunch of other things on his plate, so I imagine most of the work that I can help the guys with will be in between series, and essentially trying to make sure whatever we see — both from a head coach's perspective and a coordinator's perspective — I can deliver that message to the guys and make sure that it is all getting done."

Do you want to throw the red flag if that is an option? (Pete Gilbert) "It has got to be on the ground quick, so it has got to be more like a flick, like you are trying to skip rocks. One day, hopefully I get that chance."

How important is this game for DL Aeneas Peebles and DL Rayshaun Benny, knowing that DL Calais Campbell is a proven veteran and DL Nnamdi Madubuike is not going to be playing. These guys are going to be counted on to get some reps. (Kirk McEwen) "I think it is important to all those guys. Because, yes, everybody wants to be a Raven, and none of these guys would be here if we did not think they had characteristics or traits to be that. But, this film goes to 31 other teams too, and we like to think we are doing a good enough job — both from a scouting standpoint and a coaching standpoint — to think that all these guys can play in the National Football League. If they go out there and play with the standards that we live out here every day, we expect that to impress people, not just here, but in other buildings, and hopefully these guys can play this game for a long time."

Does the preseason film going to 31 other teams help you next year with the UDFA process

— having players placed with another team, or selected off of waivers, or picking up those players? (Ken McKusick) "I would think so. I know it is certainly something I have used in trying to recruit undrafted free agents — just some of the success that I have had in the past with those guys. There are so many players that fall through the cracks, just because of their collegiate experience. But, the good scouts and coaches can see traits that have gone underdeveloped, and I like to think I am one of those guys. If you give me a big guy that plays hard, I can probably make him a decent NFL lineman. That is a very simple thought process, but I truly do believe that."

We saw you working with DL Nnamdi Madubuike. I'm not asking for a timeline on him, but do you have a sense of how he is feeling as he continues to progress? (Alex Glaze) "I think he feels good. Again, I do not know that. That is a very layman's opinion, but I just know his spirit is right. I know he is putting in the work and when it is time, he will be ready to go."

CB T.J. TAMPA JR.

What do you think you've been able to show in this first part of Training Camp? (Garrett Downing) "I've really just wanted to show [that] I am reliable. I am here to put the work in, [and] I am here to show up when my time is needed."

How validating is it when you're able to make those plays and prove what you're able to do to the coaching staff? (Garrett Downing) "It is very validating. [I'm] just listening to the coaches, coming in with the new scheme and listening to them and they're helping me make plays, so that's always good."

How do you think getting your feet wet toward the end of last season and having your first career pick kind of helped you going into your offseason and coming into camp? (Josh Tolentino) "It helps a lot. Experience is everything. Just getting those reps, getting the higher rep counts has helped me [be] more comfortable and see stuff happen."

We've seen you be extremely physical. One of the first things I noticed was you hammering away at the sled early on. How much do you have to hold yourself back in low-contact practices from being physical with the football at the catch point? (Ken McKusick) "[It is] just what [I] do for a living. I have been doing this since college — just having those practices, being able to not be as violent, and when the time comes where it is to be violent, then [I] just show up."

What are your thoughts on WR Ja'Kobi Lane? What are you seeing from him up close? (Kirk McEwen) "[Ja'Kobi Lane] is very good. [He's] just being really competitive. He comes down with a lot of contested catches, and that is good for us, and it is good for him. He is helping the team out. [I'm] just helping him get better and [he is] helping me get better."

Where do you feel like in your game you've made the biggest strides from last year to this year? (Ryan Mink) "I would just say getting those rep counts, being more comfortable with the position, knowing my leverage, knowing what everybody else on the defense is [doing] and just playing toward my help."

Is it your understanding that head coach Jesse Minter wants to roll his corners and rotate those guys? With great corners like CB Nate Wiggins and CB Marlon Humphrey on the roster, what is your expectation for your role? (Ryan Mink) "I know I have a big role on special teams and that's what it is, but I am focused on defense and just making that one of the main things. [I'm] just showing up there and not letting there be a decline when the 'twos' come in."

Think back to a couple years ago when you were a rookie at this point in camp versus now. What stands out? What is different for you, and where have you improved the most? (Pete Gilbert) "Coming in as a rookie, everything is new. You're trying to be comfortable, you're trying to learn people [and] you're trying to learn plays, and just having all that in the back of my mind [now], already knowing the plays, [it is] just helping me play a little bit faster."