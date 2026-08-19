Transcript: Press Conferences (8/19/26)

HEAD COACH JESSE MINTER

Opening Statement: "First of all, I just want to start off thanking [Minnesota Vikings head coach] Kevin O'Connell [and] the Vikings organization for the setup, for the opportunity to come here and practice, [and to] our operations staff, everybody that allowed us to travel yesterday and come here. We look forward to having another really good day with these guys tomorrow. [There was] a lot of good stuff out there, and a lot of things to learn from. I told the guys, 'Really, just when you do that, every rep is now a learning opportunity — to come back this afternoon, watch the film, try to get better.' And so, [there was] a lot of good stuff, and I will open it up for questions."

We saw C Danny Pinter get carted off the field. Do you have an update on him? (Brian Wacker) "I was able to go over there and see [Danny Pinter]. I do not have any updates yet. We will probably have that — hopefully as he gets some things done, gets some tests done, but we will see how that shakes out."

When you look on the defensive side, going up against a quarterback battle right now between Minnesota Vikings QBs Kyler Murray on one side, J.J. McCarthy on the other side, does it change anything from your perspective looking at two different styles of quarterbacks? (Kyle Youmans) "Yes, just a little bit, for sure — especially on some of the conversion downs, where those guys use their legs and have the ability to convert. I thought overall we did a really good job with Kyler [Murray] kind of keeping him in the pocket. J.J. [McCarthy] made a couple of scrambles, but they are both really capable of keeping drives alive with their legs. So, it is great to practice against. We obviously see that a lot with our own quarterback. But yes, [it was] really good work with those two guys."

What did you think about just the level of physicality in the practice and how the teams – I know there was one incident with CB Keyon Martin – but how the teams handled that? (Jeff Zrebiec) "I thought the teams overall did a really good job. Oftentimes, like in special teams, it is like everybody [is] around, and it gets a little bit more chaotic there. We tried to do a really good job keeping those guys back. But overall, I really liked — obviously [I] have not had a chance to really dive into the offense yet; we will do that this afternoon. I thought on defense, [I] really liked the way we played at the line of scrimmage. I thought we were all over the place, just doing a good job of being physical, getting to our run fits [and] playing well in coverage. [I] would have liked to have finished the practice a little bit better [with] the last couple of two-minute situations. But overall, [I am] definitely pleased with the physicality."

Even though you are on the defensive side of the field, offensively, did you come into the day expecting that it would be a good test for the offense with the pressure that Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores likes to bring and getting some good reps based on that? (Ryan Mink) "Yes, absolutely. Nobody probably pressures more in the league than 'Flo' [Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores]. He does a phenomenal job. He is one of the best coordinators in the league. So, it is a great test. It is a unique scheme that is unique to him and maybe a guy or two that has broken out from his tree. He does a great job, [and I have] tons of respect for him. I am sure there were some good and bad. I am sure there were some plays where he had some really good calls dialed up, and I am sure Lamar [Jackson] made some plays as well."

If there is something wrong with C Danny Pinter long term, are you comfortable where C Ethan Pocic is ready to make the jump to where he is working in that mix with the starters? (Jeff Zrebiec) "Yes, I felt like we kind of targeted this second week of the preseason of [Ethan Pocic] kind of ramping up into more of the action anyway. It is why you sign guys like that — is to, one, put them in the competition, [and] two, to make sure you have enough in that situation. You do not ever want to see anybody go down, but [I] certainly feel good about the way 'Jo' [Jovaughn Gwyn] played in the game and obviously about Ethan in the way that he has played throughout his whole career."

I know you said OL Jovaughn Gwyn played really well in the preseason. What have you seen from him over the course of the summer, and where has he kind of put himself? (Ryan Mink) "[Jovaughn Gwyn] is really powerful and athletic. I would say that he has been really well-trained, because our offensive line coach [run game coordinator/offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford] has coached him for the last few years. So, he really understands how we want to play, which is great. He has been in a similar system [with] some of the wide-zone stuff that the Falcons ran, and [he has] a lot of familiarity with Coach Ledford and how he operates. So, he is definitely great to have."

How happy are you with the way your young corners are developing? With all of your corners, it seemed like they were getting their hands on a lot of plays out there today. (Jeff Zrebiec) "Yes, I think our corners have a chance to be really, really good. [I have] been saying that the whole time. I have a lot of confidence in Nate [Wiggins], Marlon Humphrey, all those guys. I thought both of those guys were really on point today with just playing with great leverage, competing, and finishing through the plays, getting their hands on the football. And then the young guys are just getting better and better and better. A lot of it is just [that] [pass game coordinator and secondary coach] Mike [Mickens] does a great job with those guys from a technical standpoint, and they are starting to really trust and understand how we are playing, where their help is [and] when they can be really aggressive. So, I definitely like the way that group is playing."

S KYLE HAMILTON

Not getting to play in preseason games, how much did you value getting out here this weekend? (Giana Han) "It is awesome. First of all, [the Vikings]' facilities are crazy. [It's] really nice up here. [The] fans are nice, [we've had] good weather and [they are a] good team, too. It is fun practicing against somebody other than yourself and seeing new releases as DBs and new running backs and new quarterbacks. It is all going to be for the better going forward. [We have] another day of good work tomorrow, and [we'll] hopefully learn from the film, and both teams get better. That is the goal."

You mentioned the young defensive backs. What have you seen from them all summer long, through Training Camp? (Giana Han) "It has been awesome. Like Chandler Rivers, [and] 'Key' [Keyon Martin] is 'Key.' 'Key' [is] going to do what 'Key' does. [He] should not be shrugged off like that, but he has been doing it all camp. [He] did it last year, too, and [there is] a reason why he was signed as an undrafted guy, and he just proves himself more and more every day. Chandler [Rivers] [is a] soft-spoken guy, but [he] gets out here [and] makes plays, and he is as loud as Marlon [Humphrey]. So, it is great seeing guys like that. T.J. [Tampa Jr.], Nate [Wiggins] [is] obviously coming into his own and Malaki [Starks] out there, too. We have a younger DB room, but guys play past their age, for sure."

It seems like there are always fights in these joint practices. Last year against Indianapolis, there was a fight and practices were very competitive. There were a few dust-ups today, but everyone mostly behaved. Do you guys talk about it at all? Were you warned not to get involved? How do you guys approach that? (Jeff Zrebiec) "Yes, that is the goal. Coaches kind of have to check that box. It is kind of just checking a box, honestly. Like, at the end of the day, you do not want to fight — that is not the goal being out here — but everybody is grown men out here, and if you feel like somebody tried you a certain way and you feel like you need to do something about it, do something about it. But, it is not like that is the goal, and obviously tempers flare when it is someone not in the same jersey color as you. So, I am glad nothing really popped off like that."

To piggyback off that, head coach Jesse Minter talked about the DBs and getting their hands on balls. Do you sense a real physical nature to this DB room? (Brian Wacker) "Yes, it is just [about] challenging everything, challenging at the catch point. If you are out of position, run to get in position, strain to get in position [and] challenge every single pass because you never know what will happen. You could cause a distraction; the receiver could drop, [and] you break the ball up [and] take them to the ground. Obviously, out here, we are not really trying to go to the ground like that, but we are still making plays on the ball, and those tips can turn into interceptions and more possessions for the offense. So, [we have] been harping on that a lot, and I thought we did a great job today."

You are not playing in preseason games, but from the sidelines, what are you observing in the communication with the headset and as you see plays? (Giana Han) "Yes, obviously the person calling the plays can only do so much. The clock is 40 seconds [and] it cuts off at 15, so you are really not trying to flood whoever has the [green] dot with information. You are just trying to let them go play, and I think they do a great job of that [by] just preparing us before we get out here. So, [head coach Jesse Minter] gives us the plays, and then we just go play freely. On gameday, it is our day. From Monday to Saturday – or whenever we play – I think that is when the coaches separate from other coaches. But, on gameday, it is our day, so we go out there and make the plays, and I think they just give us the tools to go do that."

You guys have been together for a while, and you have a lot of talented pieces in the secondary. You are coming out here again against some really good Vikings receivers. What did you feel like you saw from your secondary during today's reps? (Ryan Mink) "Yes, I saw a lot of confidence, [and I] saw a lot of 'goldfish-memory' stuff. They are going to make plays. It is what it is. It is the NFL, [and they're] the best players in the world, especially on this team. They have a few guys over there that can really go. So, if you get a ball caught on you, who cares? It is what it is. [On the] next play, go get a breakup, go get a pick [or] whatever it may be. I thought there was a lot of that, that I think the coaches [and] everybody involved appreciated."

RB DERRICK HENRY

What do you feel like the offense got out of today's practice? (Ryan Mink) "We just wanted to come out here and just get better. [We wanted to] get some good work in against a good [Minnesota] Vikings defense that throws a lot at you. [There is] a lot of stuff we can learn from, a lot of stuff we can improve on from today, but we just want to come out here and execute what was called as an offense and go out here and make plays, fly around and also have fun."

What do you get out of going against another team for the first time? (Brian Wacker) "We have been going against each other for the last two-and-a-half weeks, so it is always good to go against another jersey and get some good work in. Like I said, [the] facility is nice. [The Minnesota] Vikings are a great organization. It is my second time actually having a scrimmage against them. Then, just to get some good work in against a good defense that gives you different looks, to see where you are at as an offense, and [there is] a lot of stuff to build off of and a lot of stuff to work on."

You saw C Danny Pinter go down with a leg injury. How do you feel like the team rebounded from that? (Giana Han) "I hope Danny [Pinter] is okay. You just have to go back in there, and [it's] next man up. [Someone] has to go in there and step in and do his job and fill in that role. We still have got to go execute as an offense and go out there and make plays. We hope Danny is okay, but it is next man up and [we need to] go out there and execute."

With where we are in Training Camp and in the preseason, are you where you want to be offensively and with learning a new offense as a group? (Jeff Zrebiec) "I do not think you are ever where you want to be as an offense coming into the second preseason game. We are looking to grow every day and get better every day, and we are never going to be satisfied with where we are at, whether it is good or whatever it is. [I'm] always looking to get better each and every day, each and every week, [and] looking for room to improve. Whether it is in the meetings, whether it is in film, or in practice, you always have got to have that mindset of you never arrive, no matter how good it is."

At the stadium practice and on the sidelines in the preseason game, it looks like you and offensive coordinator Declan Doyle are spending some time together as he is calling the plays. How has it been learning how he works on game day without you being out there? (Giana Han) "[We are] just building that relationship. [It's just] talking ball with your coach. [We are] building that relationship, having fun. That is pretty much it on the sidelines. We know the expectation and the standard that 'Dec' [offensive coordinator Declan Doyle] wants us to play, and we just try to keep working towards that each and every day."