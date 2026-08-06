Transcript: Press Conferences (8/6/26)

HEAD COACH JESSE MINTER



Opening Statement: "We had a very special guest today — Ferran Torres of Spain, [who scored the] game-winning [goal] in the World Cup [Final] — and it [was] just a really cool message. This guy came off the bench in the final of the World Cup, in extra time, [and] scored the game-winning goal. Talk about just being ready when your number is called [and] being at your best when your best is needed — that is like the ultimate. So, it was such an honor and a pleasure to have him be able to give the team a couple [of] words. [We] had a really good, physical, little chippy practice, especially in the heat [with] the sun — coming off of a rain practice yesterday. It does not get much better than that — being able to go from one element to the other. I love the competitiveness. I love the fire. We have to always do things within the framework of the game [and] within the framework of making each other better. So, we will continue to focus on that, but [I] thought overall, it was a really good day — fun competition, competitive periods and some really good stuff on both sides."

One thing that stood out in the secondary's position drills was the coaching interns getting tackled. Whose idea was this, and what was their reaction when someone told them? (Jamison Hensley) "Yes, I think coaches will do anything to make players better, and we have a great group of coaches. All [of] those guys are willing to do whatever it takes. You are holding a pad, and you are landing on a pad, but it is so hard to simulate the full-on, body-on-body tackles [and] finishing people to the ground. So, I think that is really the focus there. Much appreciation to those guys for doing that."

We saw a lot of periods, to end practice with the threes — how did you feel like they handled that live session? (Cordell Woodland) "Yes, I thought it was good. I thought it was good — [there were] some good plays in the run game and then a nice play there on third down. That is what we are going to keep gearing towards. So, over the weekend, particularly on Sunday, we may have a few more periods like that for some of the guys — again, some of the guys that have not played this game at this level as much as some of the guys that have done it for a long time. It is our job to help get those guys ready [and] help them understand the physicality required to play for this team, for this organization and obviously, in this league. So again, [it was the] first time doing it, [but] there were some good things. [It was] good to see the running backs get tackled and hold onto the ball — just all those things you kind of think about the first time. So, we will continue to do that once or twice more before the first preseason game."

Was that the plan with T Ronnie Stanley — just for him to come out, do some individual stuff and go in? (Jeff Zrebiec) "Yes, [Ronnie Stanley] was just — I do not want to say under the weather, but [he was] dealing with a little something. We were just trying to make sure he got through [it] and that it is not a major setback. So, especially with the heat today [and] the humidity … I expect Ronnie to be ready to roll on whatever day — Saturday, yes."

Just to follow up on that, with T Carson Vinson, what have been your impressions of him, as I would assume you guys are kind of looking for someone to grab that swing tackle role, for him to get reps like that — left tackle [and] right tackle — over the first couple of weeks? (Luke Jones) "I think, ideally, that is putting that guy in, like, a real, potential game-like situation, which you want to do. And so, maybe it is, 'This day, we are pulling this guy out, so you are coming in at left tackle,' and you do not know that — you are not ready for that to happen — and then you go to right tackle. So, I think [Carson Vinson] has done a great job. He plays with a violence, a physicality and a mindset that I really like. He has gotten better and better. He worked his butt off here in the strength and conditioning program in the offseason. I think he has taken a nice jump and put himself in [a] really good position to potentially be that swing tackle for us."

Were things getting a little too chippy for your liking? There were a couple of huddles, it seemed like — I couldn't hear the message. (Jeff Zrebiec) "There was never a punch thrown or anything, so I do not think it got to that level. It was just a reminder of [how] the whole reason we are out here is to make each other better [and] help us get ready to play when we are playing against somebody else. You love the physicality. We wanted it to be a really physical day. We wanted it to be a long practice. We wanted them to kind of fight through some things — long drive drills, where it is intentionally an eight- or nine-play drive, regardless of the down and distance. You want to be able to do all that with a high, high level of physicality and also keep your wits about you. I know that in a game, people do things. People tug on your jersey after the play [to] try to get you to respond [or] chirp in your ear [to] try to get you to respond. We just have to be so dialed in on why we are out here — making each other better. Again, [I] love the competitive spirit [and] love the physicality, and let's just keep it about the football."

We saw DL C.J. Okoye go in with his helmet. I don't know if that was a potential injury thing? (Brian Wacker) "No, it was, again, just a little bit [of] dealing with the heat. I would say the accumulation of reps that [C.J. Okoye] has endured because of some of our other things on the D-line — again, [when] something like that pops up, you want to catch it on the front end, so it does not become something where you are missing a bunch of time. So, I thought it was smart to get him out of there."

To that point, it seems like you might be getting a little thin on that defensive line, with some of the guys who are still coming back and things like that. Any concern there? (Brian Wacker) "Again, I have real confidence that within the next couple of weeks, it will start to look the way we want it to look for September. Again, it is a blessing for these young guys to get all these reps, but obviously, we will have to be really smart with them to make sure that they get to these preseason games ready to be able to perform at their best."

You guys looked to RB Adam Randall at the end there. What have you seen from him so far, and how is he progressing, with him not coming from a running back background? (Giana Han) "Yes, the more [Adam Randall] can do those situations, I think, for him, the better. I thought he had a really good year at running back last year at Clemson. He has really good versatility. He is good out of the backfield, obviously, with his receiver background. He is a big body, so he is learning — continuing to learn — to run behind his pads and use that size to his advantage. But, I am really pleased with how he has done. I think he has a lot of versatility. He has done some nice things on special teams as well. So, [he will] just continue to progress, but [I] like where he is at."

CB Keyon Martin made a lot of plays in the first week of camp. Today, especially in those long drives, you saw him match up with WR Zay Flowers a lot. Was that intentional? Are you trying to kind of test him more and more against Flowers, especially? (Nikhil Mehta) "Yes, I would say this — if you are a slot defender, and you can cover Zay [Flowers], you can cover any slot [receiver] in the National Football League. So, for all of our guys that play in there, I mean, he is the ultimate work. He is the ultimate 'going against the best to make yourself better' type of mentality. So again, [Keyon Martin] is doing some really good stuff. As many times as those guys can get matched up — or anybody playing in the slot or anybody playing anywhere on Zay — that is only going to make us better."

At some point, will we see C Ethan Pocic working with the first team and getting an opportunity? Is this all part of a plan for him coming back from the achilles injury? (Jeff Zrebiec) "Yes, it is all part of a plan. Again, I think the other guys, from a knowledge and terminology standpoint — to be fair, they have been here the whole time. [Ethan Pocic] gets here the first day of camp, [so] he has really been in this system now for not even two full weeks. So, we are letting him catch up. I think he will definitely get opportunities to show what he can do with the first group."

Are you liking what you are seeing from C Ethan Pocic from a physical standpoint, obviously coming off the injury? (Luke Jones) "Yes. The cool thing is – it happened, [then] [Ethan Pocic] was fully cleared. I think the first couple [of] days, you feel some of the rust and just regaining confidence in that body part when you are coming off of an injury like that. I think he has just gotten a little bit better each day and will continue to do so."

OUTSIDE LINEBACKERS COACH HARLAND BOWER

Opening Statement: "I would like to start off by saying, first of all, thank you to [owner] Mr. [Stephen J.] Bisciotti, [executive vice president and general manager] Eric DeCosta and [head coach] Jesse Minter for allowing us and blessing my family and I with the opportunity to be a part of this unbelievable organization. It has been [an] unbelievable time for us [and] my family just to be a part of what we are doing here and what we are building and continuing to grow on. [It's an] unbelievable opportunity. Then, I just thank you guys for all the coverage that you guys give our players and the light that you shine on us every single day. [I] just really, really appreciate you. I'll open it up for questions."

Can you talk a little bit about OLB Adisa Isaac and what you have seen with three, maybe four days down. What have you seen from him? (Ken McKusick) "[OLB Adisa Isaac], obviously just getting back out with us, [is a] really, really cerebral kid. [He's] twitchy [and] violent at the point of attack. Obviously, he is just kind of getting out there in pads [and] being able to join full-contact drills. So, [we] need to see a little bit more, but I really, really like where he is at in his rehab, and he is almost completely back with us. So, [I'm] really, really excited about seeing what he brings as camp goes on."

When you go back and watch OLB Mike Green's tape from last year, what does a Year 2 jump look like for him? What do you expect? (Sam Cohn) "Yes, I think what you see in Year 1 is that [OLB Mike Green] is a twitchy, athletic pass rusher. But, what I think goes unnoticed at times is that he is extremely powerful — extremely powerful and explosive. What I see from Year 1 to Year 2 is a kid that — the game is slowing down for him. The game is slowing down. When the game slows down schematically for you, now your God-given ability can show and shine. And that is what you are seeing, I believe, on the field. You will see that this year."

What about you? How different is it? You had an extensive collegiate career, and now you are here on the pro level. How much different is it, if it is at all? (Kirk McEwen) "Yes, I have actually been getting that question a lot. I think the biggest difference really is when you are at college, you are dealing with guys that are [age] 17 to around [age] 21 [or] 22. The guys that are at the top of your room in college, the top one or two guys are squared away. They act like pros, so to speak. They work hard. Then, your youngest guys do not know anything. They do not know what they do not know. So, the variation from 17 to 21 [or] 22 — like you guys all know — is huge. When you get to this level, everybody is squared away. These guys are all pros. They are locked in every single day. They understand what they are after. So, you do not see as much variation [in the NFL], and that is what we have in our room."

Can you speak to the variation between OLB Trey Hendrickson obviously coming in as the vet in the room and then guys like OLB Zion Young and OLB Mike Green. How has that interaction been as well? (A.J. Gersh) "Yes, it is really cool. You bring up Trey [Hendrickson], and he is a guy in Year 10 that is — from my first experience — he is a 'pro's pro.' He is a 'pro's pro.' He shows up every day. He is extremely consistent. The other thing is [that] he sees the game like a coach. He does not want to be a coach, but he sees the game like a coach and sees little things. That is how he can help younger guys [whom] the game has not quite slowed down for as much. But, it is really cool to see how that guy works every single day, and he is kind of the catalyst, the leader in the room that you could point to him and say, 'Man, do it like he is doing it.'"

Were you vying for a jump to the NFL, or did the opportunity come as a surprise to you? (Jeff Zrebiec) "Yes. To be completely honest, I was at work at Duke. So, it was a normal day, and [I] had nothing like this opportunity on my mind at the time. In college coaching, in the coaching world, it is a small, small-knit community. When opportunities arise, they arise. Me and my wife and my family, we huddled up, we made the best decision for what is going to be [best] for us. To answer your question, no, I was not thinking about it. It was not on my mind. The opportunity just arose."

OLB Tavius Robinson has some kind of unique qualities to him just physically. Where do you see the ways you can use him, and then the ways maybe he can improve? (Pete Gilbert) "'T-Rob' [Tavius Robinson] — and I just want everybody to understand — Tavius Robinson, when you look up what it means to be a Baltimore Raven, Tavius Robinson is that guy. You look him up in the dictionary, you look that up, that is who you see. 'T-Rob' exemplifies everything in terms of what it means to be a Baltimore Raven. He is violent-minded. He plays with his hair on fire. He does every little thing right. By the way, he is one of the best humans on the football team. Again, you cannot lose with a guy like that. He is an unbelievable young man to coach, and I am really excited to be able to work with him every day."

Do you point that out to the others in the room — 'This is how it is done?' (Kirk McEwen) "100 percent. 100 percent. We talk about being tone setters in our room. It starts with guys like [OLB Tavius Robinson]. It starts with guys like that. Coach 'Weave' [defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver] — he brings up — we are looking, as a defensive unit, we are looking for guys that are force multipliers. Those are guys that pick up the play of the people that are around them. That is what 'T-Rob' does. When he is out there — and it does not need to be, I told the guys earlier today — it does not need to be with your mouth always. It is just about how you play. The way he plays picks up the play of others around him."

Going back to what you were saying about how this wasn't on your radar — how did that process kind of unfold? Did you get a call out of the blue one day, a text? How surprised were you? (Brian Wacker) "Yes. [I got] a call out of the blue. It was really presented as, 'Hey, here is the opportunity. Would you be interested?' Like I said, the coaching community is really small. So, we have some people that are in common, and it was just [like], 'Here you go.' It went from zero to 100 really quick, and we rolled."

You have an organization that has led with SAM linebackers and the flexibility they brought to the pass rush for many, many years. Who do you see with those characteristics this year? (Ken McKusick) "Yes. I would be remiss to not start by talking about Trey [Hendrickson]. Trey Hendrickson, if you guys have just watched a little bit of practice, he does things at the top of the rush that I have not seen many humans do. So right away, he steps into this building and in this organization, and you have an immediate jolt. He brings unbelievable rush ability. [With] Mike Green, again, I talked about his explosiveness, his athletic ability on the edge and [an] unbelievable ability to really kind of mismatch tackles athletic-ability-wise. Then 'T-Rob' [OLB Tavius Robinson] — he is the enforcer. You need a power rush. You need a guy that can kind of mix it up right in there, and he brings that as well. So, you really have kind of a three-man rotation where those guys are really going to give [opposing] tackles fits. Then you have the young kid — [OLB] Zion Young — that you just watch him out here, and the way he plays down-in and down-out is unbelievable. So, we are excited about those guys."

Under the previous coaching staff, there was a lot of interplay between the outside linebackers coach and the defensive line coach. Do you have any shared meetings with defensive line coach Lou Esposito here in Baltimore, or is it more separated? (Jonas Shaffer) "Yes. So, I coach the edges. 'Coach Espo' [defensive line coach Lou Esposito] coaches the interior defensive tackles, but together, we coach the defensive line collectively. So, to answer your question, we have to be connected. We have to be connected as a coaching staff. We have to be connected as a complete defensive line unit. So, there are times where, yes, we are together, because our communications and different things schematically have to work in unison for it to look flow state while you guys watch it on Sunday. But, we are separate at times because our jobs, when you get into the finer details of our jobs, they are different."

Head coach Jesse Minter was telling us the other day about how impactful great pass rushers can be on the rest of the defense. In your experience, what do you think having a great pass rush — what are those ripple effects? (Quentin Corpuel) "I am sure you guys have heard Coach [Jesse] Minter talk about it, but it goes back to connection. Connection is not just interpersonal. It is on the field as well. Rush and cover — what I am getting at — is rush and cover work together. Rush and coverage work in unison. So, without [a] great rush, we have no great coverage. Without great coverage, we have no great rush. So, they work hand-in-hand one hundred percent. You have to have both."

One guy we have seen stand out a little bit here in Training Camp is OLB Ethan Burke. Can you tell us what you saw from him before the Draft and why you signed him as an undrafted free agent, and then what you have seen from him since? (Nikhil Mehta) "Again, it was my first go-around through this kind of whole process in the Draft, and we picked [OLB Ethan Burke] up as an undrafted free agent. To be honest, I did not know a whole lot about him going into it. It was my first go-around. We get him here on campus, [and you] talk about a determined, smart [player who] picks things up really easy. You watch him play, and you talk about how we play, he plays the game hard. He plays long. [He's a] great leverage player. [He] can rush and [is] really violent at the point of attack. So, he gives you everything you want in terms of an edge."

Correct me if I am wrong, but did you overlap at all with inside linebackers coach Tyler Santucci at Texas A&M? What did that kind of set up here? (Jonas Shaffer) "Yes. So 'Tuc' [inside linebackers coach Tyler Santucci] — we call him 'Tuc.' Coach 'Tuc' and I are like family. We are like brothers. We came up together. We worked together at Notre Dame for a year, then we split. We got back together at Texas A&M. We split [and] went our own ways, and then we got back together at Duke. We split again [and] went our own ways. But, he is the godfather to my youngest daughter. My kids call him 'Uncle Tuc,' so it is a true family [bond] between me and him. Yes, we had conversations before I got here, and it is an awesome, awesome feeling to be here. Our daughters get to live life together. Our families and our wives get to live life together. It is an unbelievable feeling."

WR RASHOD BATEMAN

How are you feeling, and what's your excitement level just with the new offense? (Jeff Zrebiec) "I feel good. [I'm] healthy. I'm blessed. I had a good offseason. With the new vibes around here, [I'm] definitely excited. [There's] new energy [as well as a] new offense. [I'm] doing things that I've never done before. I'm blessed and excited to see what we've got in store."

What were your thoughts after seeing your teammate WR Zay Flowers get the nice contract? What does that say about the organization? (Kirk McEwen) "[It was] well deserved. 'EDC' [executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta] takes care of his players — he always has. [Zay Flowers] works hard; [he] always has. I don't even think we've seen the ceiling of what he can do. There's so much more that I feel like he's going to show the world. I think he can do that in this offense."

What do you think of offensive coordinator Declan Doyle? (Childs Walker) "[Declan Doyle is] a very detailed guy, [with] high energy. He's pushing us to be the very best every day. I think that's the difference in our offense right now — we're chasing the small details right now, and he's on our a-- a lot about that right now."

Offensive coordinator Declan Doyle has talked about his excitement of having you in his offense and what you could bring. What excites you about kind of the role that he envisions for you in his offense? (Garrett Downing) "I'm moving around all over the place. I feel like in the past I've been kind of a one-dimensional receiver. I feel like [Declan Doyle]'s seen my talent. He sees everybody's talent. A lot of guys [are] moving around, and he's playing to [everybody's] strengths right now. I think there's a lot that we all get to show. I'm excited to see that."

I know last year wasn't the year that you probably wanted to have. What do you take away from that? Does it feel like a fresh start now with just kind of a new era here? (Pete Gilbert) "I just [have] got to keep playing ball. I don't get too caught up in that. [There]'s a lot of stuff that goes into that, but I think the only thing I can do is control what I can control. It's [about] making plays [when] my number [is] called. That's what I'm looking forward to doing — bouncing back. That's part of being a football player. It goes on a lot in this league, so I'm looking forward to doing that."

How would you describe head coach Jesse Minter's coaching style so far? (Jamison Hensley) "[Jesse Minter is] calm but resilient. I feel like he's a calm guy [and] very detailed like the rest of the staff as well. He's very [focused on] connecting the team right now. I think that's something that we needed. I think all the guys are taking advantage of that style right now."

Does it kind of rejuvenate you when there is a new system and new plays, and you're being used in new ways? You've been in the league now a handful of years. Does it re-energize you in any way? (Brian Wacker) "I would say so. As a receiver, you want somebody to believe in [you]. You want somebody to see your ability. And I think [offensive coordinator] Declan [Doyle] is doing a good job of moving all of us around — not just myself. Zay's been moving [around] a lot. [You all] see Ja'Kobi Lane out there making plays [and] Tez Walker. I think there's a lot in store for a lot of guys this season."

What is it about this offense that makes you feel like it can kind of highlight your strengths? (Cordell Woodland) "I feel like the details of it. I'm moving around a lot — I'm in [the] slot, [as well as] outside. I think that's a blessing for me. I appreciate [offensive coordinator Declan Doyle] for doing that. I get to show my talent more and more."

Have you connected much with the rookies, WR Ja'Kobi Lane and WR Elijah Sarratt, and what have you been able to teach them as someone who's been around? (A.J. Gersch) "I would just say my work ethic. I think that's how me and Zay [Flowers] lead the room. We come out here, we go hard, we make plays. And Ja'Kobi [Lane] is making plays right now. He's leading in his own way. Every player has their strengths, but I think everybody's showing up to work, [giving their] all. And I think that's all you can ask for right now."

The last few years it seems like you've primarily been used as a deep threat. Do you want to be able to run more of the route tree with this offense? (Cordell Woodland) "That's not up to me. I'm just here to play football, [with] whatever that looks like. I don't want to get caught up in that because that's not what it's about. Whatever this team asks of me, that's what I'm going to do. That's what I've always done. That's what I'm looking forward to right now."

Did you see Spain's Ferran Torres' World Cup goal, and what did he say in the huddle that impacted you today? (Giana Han) "I did not see the World Cup goal, but I heard [that Ferran Torres] came off the bench and scored the game-winning [goal]. I think that says a lot about him — being ready when your number's called. I think that can say a lot for a lot of people in this world. Just staying prepared because you just never know when your number's called. So even for myself, I never know when my number's going to be called. So I've got to stay ready at all times."

How's fatherhood treating you? Do you feel like you've got any dad strength now? (Cordell Woodland) "I do. It's the best thing that's ever happened to me. I love my little girl so much. She's changed me a lot. Yes, I would definitely say she changed my life for the better."

OLB MIKE GREEN

Defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver was telling us a little while ago that he had shown you a cut-up of some of your reps from last season and said that he thought you could have had double-digit sacks. When you saw that cut-up, what were some of your observations about yourself? (Quentin Corpuel) "I would say it definitely had me fired up in the meeting, of course, just to see how many times I got so close and was just inches away from making a play and changing the game around. Shout out to 'Weave' [defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver] for that, because I definitely needed it at that time. [I had] big expectations from last year, and [I have] big expectations rolling into this year, as well. So, it's definitely something I needed, and I appreciate 'Weave' for that."

What about the second year? How have things slowed down for you as opposed to coming in and trying to figure it all out as a rookie, now that you have some experience under your belt? (Kirk McEwen) "Yes. [The game] slows down a tremendous amount because you [have to] think about all the things that you have to do as a rookie, and on top of that, all the things that you're preparing for up to that point. Just going into the second year, I'm a lot more comfortable out there. I'm now in my second year in the playbook and everything like that. So, I'm a lot more comfortable out there. I have one year under my belt, and I'm just going to be excited for this year, as well."

Do you feel faster with a different number? (Kirk McEwen) "I mean, not really, but I definitely feel better."

What has been your impression of head coach Jesse Minter's scheme and some of the things that they are asking you to do? (Brian Wacker) "Yes, it's been great. Definitely, one thing that we've been harping on this offseason is just being the best when your best is needed. Regardless [of] what the call is, regardless [of] what scheme or whatever [we have] going on, we have to be the best when our best is needed. As long as you do that, you'll be successful."

I know you had some veterans last year, but when the team brings in a guy like OLB Trey Hendrickson — a four-time Pro Bowler — what does that do? What does that mean for you? What kind of impression has he made on you to this point? (Luke Jones) "Just coming from a pass rusher [perspective], seeing a guy like Trey [Hendrickson] come in here, it's fantastic. He's done things that I want to accomplish, and it's just great seeing a guy that puts in the work [day] in and [day] out. [He] comes in here, has the credibility and continues to work day-by-day. It's great watching him grow, as well."

It has only been a couple of months, but have you started to see some of the benefits of having a head coach in Jesse Minter who is also the defensive play caller? (Cordell Woodland) "Yes, definitely. [Head coach Jesse Minter] has been [drawing on] previous experience calling [the defense]. That fires us up as a defense, of course, because he's a defensive-minded coach, and we love it. He's also just a great head coach as a whole. We're excited for him. We love him to death, and we can't wait to see what he does for us this year."

Can you talk about your motor a little bit? My favorite play of yours last year was the final play – the fourth-and-4, chasing down Minnesota Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy for about 10 seconds at Minnesota. Talk us through that play. (Ken McKusick) "I remember that like it was yesterday. Definitely one thing that I think I do well is just having a motor and continuing to go into my second rush as well. You have to think about guys like Von Miller. [He] went on a podcast and said that 90% of his sacks are because of his motor, and the other 10% is him doing an actual pass rush. So, if you have a great motor as a pass rusher, you're going to be successful."

We have seen OLB Tavius Robinson reduce inside and kind of let the edge rushers line up there. Is that something that you could see yourself doing this year, or are you focused on lining up as a 5-tech or 7-tech? (Jonas Shaffer) "Yes, I'm definitely open to whatever they need me to do. Tavius [Robinson] is one of those guys who is so versatile. He's huge, and he's also quick and fast, [so] he can do a number of different things. We're definitely excited for him and what he can bring to us, and also what he's already done for this team. I think regardless of wherever they want to put me, I'll play it. But, I'll definitely be open to playing wherever on the field."

What have you seen from OLB Zion Young so far? (Cordell Woodland) "[Zion Young]'s been improving so much. Just a young guy coming straight from college — to come in here and [have] big expectations, he's been taking large leaps. It's just like a typical rookie thing [in that] some guys can get stuck, [but] he's been taking some huge steps, and that's probably the hardest thing you can do as a rookie. He's been great for us so far, and we're excited [about] what he can do for us."

Do you kind of learn from guys with different pass-rush plans? OLB Zion Young has shown so many power rush moves — I know that was part of your game [as well] — but is it nice to have guys with as diverse of pass-rush plans as there are on this front? (Jonas Shaffer) "Yes, for sure. Then, you have to think about the different down-and-distances as well. So, when you have guys that can do a number of different things, it brings a lot of value to your defense, for sure."

OLB ZION YOUNG

What have these first couple days been like at camp for you, and have things started to slow down a little bit? (Nick Polinski) "Yes, sir. It has just been work. Just working, adjusting. [We have been] reinstalling the plays from rookie minicamp and then regular camp and now training camp, just working."

Where do you think you have made the most progress since coming in at rookie camp at the beginning of May to now? (Luke Jones) "Most definitely my alignment. In college, it is a lot of offset back' and here is a lot of under center. So, [it is] my alignment for the most part, knowing who is beside me and the reason, the whole situation, my whole defense. I am just understanding that."

How excited were you to get the pads on this week, and how do you feel like you have looked in each of these days with them? (Cordell Woodland) "I was fired up. I am not where I want to be yet, but knowing the game [is] coming up next week, I am just preparing myself [and] taking it a day at a time."

Who have you leaned on as far as the veterans in that room, a lot of choices for that. Is there anyone in particular you are going to? (Pete Gilbert) "I have been asking a lot of questions. [There is] not particularly anyone I have leaned on. I have leaned on the whole room because at defensive end, you need your brother. You need the guy who plays on the opposite side of you. You want to be strong. You want to know who you are playing for. I have leaned on everybody, including [OLB] Ethan Burke. We came in at the same time, so I have leaned on everybody for the most part."

We noticed that in non-padded practices, that you were practicing as hard as anyone out there, being very physical. Head coach Jesse Minter even talked about having to dial you back on those days because you are really excited about pads. Talk about that adjustment to playing either without pads or with pads and how you need to dial back. (Ken McKusick) "The main thing is just having fun. I am doing something I love. I realize that I am blessed. That is the main thing. Sometimes, when you go to a new place — guys, when they are in high school and they are getting ready for the season, they are amped up. Guys [when they] go to college, you are getting ready for the fall camp — the first [and] second days you are amped up [even though] you have on just jerseys. That is how it is. You go to the NFL, you are amped up [the] first [and] second day. So, [I'm] just flying around having fun. Like I said, I am doing something I love, so I am just thanking God."

How advantageous is it to be lining up against guys like T Ronnie Stanley and T Roger Rosengarten who have been here and done that? (A.J. Gersh) "It is fun. You learn real quick. You want to adjust, especially going against Ronnie [Stanley] and [Roger] Rosengarten. I have played against [Roger] Rosengarten a couple times in college, so it is pretty cool. I am blessed."

Does anything surprise you about adjusting to life in the NFL? (Brian Wacker) "The day starts at 8 a.m., [but] guys [are] in here at 5:30. You do not really see a lot of that in college."

A lot of guys going to get into the NFL, they are not eating right, they are not taking care of their body, and they learn it later. Where are you with cold tubs, eating right and all those things? (Kirk McEwen) "The main thing, like you said, [is] treatment, and then the diet, of course. We have good nutritionists here. They set you up. They help you be where you want to be. So, it is the same if you are coming from a good college. I came from Missouri, so we had good nutritionists, and we had good athletic training. They held me accountable for the most part. I came here and they are doing the same thing, [holding] me to that standard. So, it has been pretty cool."

We know that CB Nate Wiggins is a different position, but how much has your history and friendship helped you transition to the NFL and in what other ways has he helped you since you got here? (Giana Han) "Nate [Wiggins], like you said, is my brother. I grew up with Nate. The main thing, he has just been holding me accountable. The small stuff, just me leaving stuff around my locker, he is holding me accountable. He has always been a fun guy to play with. He is a freakish athlete, so I have had fun playing with him. I am still having fun. It is crazy [that] we are in the NFL together now [on the] same team."

You mentioned the 5:30 guys. Are you a morning guy yourself? (Jonas Shaffer) "I am a morning guy, for sure. I am a morning guy. Of course, I have to get going. I have to listen to some music. I ride the bus here, so I just listen to music in the front. I usually talk to the bus driver 'OG'."

What do you listen to? (Brian Wacker) "I like Lil Poppa. I like some soul music, singing music."

We heard G Vega Ioane say that he had a kind of a 'Welcome to the league' moment when RB Derrick Henry ran him over. Only a week into Training Camp, I am curious if you had like 'Oh yes, I am really here' moment yet." (Sam Cohn) "Not yet. I am trying to think. No, not yet."

RB Derrick Henry, do you look at him just athletically as a freak like, 'Oh my God, I cannot believe that guy can do that'? (Pete Gilbert) "There are a lot of guys on the team I look at like that, especially [QB] Lamar Jackson. We have got Derrick Henry beside him [and] [WR] Zay Flowers. Then, we have got [RB Justice] Hill, [CB] Nate [Wiggins] [and] [OLB] Trey [Hendrickson]. The list goes on. So, I am blessed to be around those type of caliber guys for sure."