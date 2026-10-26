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Ravens Grades & Snap Counts vs. Bengals

Oct 26, 2026 at 12:24 PM
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Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

WR Zay Flowers
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Zay Flowers

The Ravens have had backup quarterback Tyler Huntley under center for the past three games. Injuries have forced a rotating cast on the offensive line. The offense hasn't scored in the second half in back-to-back weeks.

The one constant, however, has been the play of wide receiver Zay Flowers.

Flowers got the Ravens' highest Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade by a wide margin after their 35-13 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Flowers' 90.7 grade is his second-highest of the season, only below his Week 1 mark when he lit up the Indianapolis Colts in the first half before exiting with a hamstring injury.

Flowers put up similar numbers against the Bengals, catching eight passes for 137 yards and a touchdown. He raced 48 yards on a wide receiver bubble screen to score on the Ravens' opening drive.

Flowers leads the NFL in yards after catch with 331, per Next Gen Stats. He has the fourth-highest PFF grade of any receiver in the NFL, only trailing the Seahawks' Jaxon Smith-Njigba, 49ers' Mike Evans, and Bengals' Tee Higgins, respectively.

Flowers didn't take much solace in his performance after the game.

"I like to win," he said. "The stats don't really matter if you lose. That's all I really got."

Here are more takeaways from the Ravens' PFF grades and snap counts vs. the Bengals:

  • With safety Jaylinn Hawkins (knee) sidelined, the Ravens split his reps between Keondre Jackson (21 snaps) and K'Von Wallace (17).
  • Wallace had back-to-back strong plays in the first half, as he forced and incompletion and then upended Bengals running back Chase Brown with a big hit to force a punt. Wallace had the defense's highest tackling grade (80.2) and Jackson was right behind him at 79.3.
  • Undrafted rookie outside linebacker Ethan Burke got the defense's highest grade at 78.5. Burke had three tackles and a quarterback hit on 17 snaps.
  • Wide receivers got three of the Ravens' top four grades and LaJohntay Wester, who played just one offensive snap and caught a 15-yard pass on a clever play design by Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle, also had an 88.6 grade that put him just below Flowers.
  • Rookie right guard Vega Ioane played 16 snaps before leaving the game with a knee injury.
  • Mike Green played a season-high 67.9% of the defensive snaps and 31 came from the left side, as the Ravens' coaches got Green more involved while leaving Trey Hendrickson attacking exclusively (all 32 snaps) from the right side of the Ravens' defensive front, where he's accustomed to playing.

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