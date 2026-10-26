Ravens Grades & Snap Counts vs. Bengals

The Ravens have had backup quarterback Tyler Huntley under center for the past three games. Injuries have forced a rotating cast on the offensive line. The offense hasn't scored in the second half in back-to-back weeks.

The one constant, however, has been the play of wide receiver Zay Flowers.

Flowers got the Ravens' highest Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade by a wide margin after their 35-13 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Flowers' 90.7 grade is his second-highest of the season, only below his Week 1 mark when he lit up the Indianapolis Colts in the first half before exiting with a hamstring injury.