Ravens Grades & Snap Counts: Trenton Simpson Is Making His Dreams a Reality

It has been a dream start to the season for Ravens linebacker Trenton Simpson, figuratively and literally.
In his fourth year, which is also a contract year, Simpson is off to a hot start through the first four weeks, and he got the Ravens defense rolling in Sunday's 24-18 win over the Tennessee Titans with an interception on the game's first drive.
After the game, Simpson said he had a dream Friday night that he made his first interception since high school, then made it a reality. The only bummer was that, in his dream, he took the interception for a touchdown. At least there's more to work towards.
"I'm grateful, and the way it worked out was super cool," Simpson said. "I hope I can get some more."
Simpson has been one of the Ravens' top defensive players this season, a big leap from a year ago when he lost his starting job early in the season and ended up playing most of the year behind rookie Teddye Buchanan.
His physicality has stood out on tape, and it did so again against the Titans. He led the team with nine tackles, and his 72 grade from Pro Football Focus was the second-highest on the team behind safety Kyle Hamilton. Simpson's 75.5 run defense grade took the top spot.
A third-round pick out of Clemson in 2023, Simpson entered the NFL as an ultra-athletic player with a strong work ethic. It clicked this offseason, and Simpson said he's been coming into the office early to meet with Inside Linebackers Coach Tyler Santucci. Simpson said he "dedicated my life to the game."
Simpson was the most popular pick among his teammates before the season started for defensive breakout player of the year, and he's following through.
"I finally feel like I have been playing with the confidence in who I am," Simpson said.
"I have nothing to lose and everything to gain. And when you play that way, and you play with no fear. I am confident in what I see, I trust it, and I just go. At the end of the day, if you play fast and give everything you have, I think it always works out."
Here are other takeaways from the Ravens' Pro Football Focus (PFF) grades and snap counts against the Titans:
- In his first career start at center after shifting from right guard due to injuries, rookie Vega Ioane got his highest PFF grade yet at 75.1. In 34 pass protection snaps, Ioane didn't allow a single pressure, including on nine head-to-head matchups with Titans three-time All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons. Ioane's 74.9 run blocking grade was also the highest on the Ravens' offensive line.
- With Trey Hendrickson (finger) sidelined, undrafted rookie outside linebacker Ethan Burke got his first defensive action of the season. Burke played 16 defensive snaps and logged the Ravens' only sack of the game.
- Defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike built on last week's strong debut in Brazil, making a fourth-down goal-line stop and leading the team with six pressures. Madubuike had the defense's third-highest grade from PFF and again led the line in snaps (46).
- Lamar Jackson's 92.8 PFF grade was his highest mark since the 2024 season. Jackson completed 15 of 20 passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns in the first half before being sidelined by an ankle injury. Tyler Huntley got high marks (80.8) in relief.
- Wide receiver Devontez Walker played a career-high 44 offensive snaps, up from 17 the previous two weeks. Walker had a 19-yard catch on two targets. Rashod Bateman played 30 snaps.
- Buchanan ramped up some, playing 11 defensive snaps after just three in his debut in Brazil. Buchanan made a tackle and had the defense's fifth-highest PFF grade (66.6).
- Injuries pressed several backups into more action. After starting right guard Andrew Vorhees (foot) went down, second-year offensive linemen Emery Jones Jr. played 36 offensive snaps. Veteran cornerback Chidobe Awuzie handled 56 defensive snaps in relief of Marlon Humphrey (calf), who was sidelined after just eight snaps.