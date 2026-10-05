Ravens Grades & Snap Counts: Trenton Simpson Is Making His Dreams a Reality

A third-round pick out of Clemson in 2023, Simpson entered the NFL as an ultra-athletic player with a strong work ethic. It clicked this offseason, and Simpson said he's been coming into the office early to meet with Inside Linebackers Coach Tyler Santucci. Simpson said he "dedicated my life to the game."

Simpson was the most popular pick among his teammates before the season started for defensive breakout player of the year, and he's following through.

"I finally feel like I have been playing with the confidence in who I am," Simpson said.