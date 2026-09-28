Ravens Grades & Snap Counts: Nnamdi Madubuike Has a Strong Return

MaduBeast is back.
After more than a year of being sidelined by a neck injury, Ravens defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike has a strong return in the Ravens' 34-31 win over the Dallas Cowboys in Rio de Janeiro.
There were questions about whether Madubuike would be on a pitch count in his first game back, but he started and played the most snaps of any Ravens defensive lineman with 47.
Madubuike also received the highest grade of any Ravens player in the game with a 90.1 mark from Pro Football Focus. He finished the game with three tackles and two pressures but was also flagged for roughing the passer.
"It felt great just to be out there," Madubuike said. "It's been a while since I've been out there, so I felt a little rusty. But I think I got a little bit of pressure, helped the team on defense."
Madubuike said Ravens Defensive Line Coach Lou Esposito told his star defensive tackle to monitor how his body felt as the game went on to determine how much he would play.
"I was just playing. I didn't really think about snaps or nothing. I felt good the whole game," Madubuike said.
Madubuike previously said he never thought his football career was in jeopardy, but it was definitely a difficult journey getting back to the field. To get a victory in the first NFL game in Rio de Janeiro, in epic fashion, made it even sweeter.
"I was really emotional just being back and being away from the game for a little bit," Madubuike said. "It was just emotional being here. I had a great conversation with my mom this morning, just gratitude, just being in the moment and just seeing how far I came. So, I was definitely emotional. I was glad to play after that."
Here are more notes from Sunday's win:
- While Madubuike didn't have any limitations, the Ravens eased Zay Flowers back into action as he came back from a hamstring injury. Flowers had just 21 snaps, including 18 on passing plays. However, he was extremely effective in his opportunities, leading the Ravens with five catches for 84 yards, including his 27-yard grab to set up Tyler Loop's game-winning 56-yard field goal. Flowers also had a 20-yard run.
- Through three games, Flowers leads the league in yards per route run this season with nine, nearly doubling the next-closest player in that category, Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who was last year's Offensive Player of the Year.
- Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie got a bump up in snaps, as Head Coach Jesse Minter said he would. Awuzie played 15 of the Ravens 74 defensive snaps, mixing into the rotation with Nate Wiggins (69 snaps) and Marlon Humphrey (64 snaps). Humphrey and Wiggins each got a series off each half. Rookie nickel Chandler Rivers continued to have a large role with 32 snaps.
- Rookie tight ends Matt Hibner (32 snaps) and Josh Cuevas (16) each had increased snaps with Mark Andrews (hand) sidelined for part of the game. Hibner scored a go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter and Cuevas made his first career catch.
- In his first career start, left tackle Carson Vinson scored a solid 63.4 grade. Stepping in for Ronnie Stanley (toe), Vinson had 22 true pass blocking reps and gave up zero pressures, per PFF. However, he was called for an illegal formation penalty that negated a 12-yard run by Lamar Jackson.
- Inside linebacker Teddye Buchanan played three snaps in his first game back from a season-ending knee injury. Trenton Simpson continued to play a large role with 46 snaps.