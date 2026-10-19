Grades & Snap Counts: Two Offensive Rookies Emerge in Cleveland

While the Ravens have been tested by injuries early this season, Head Coach Jesse Minter has maintained the same refrain: Nobody's going to feel sorry for Baltimore.

On the positive side, it presents an exciting opportunity for someone else.

While the Ravens' 13-10 loss in Cleveland Sunday stung, two rookies who got their first extended opportunities emerged.

Wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane, playing in his first game back from a wrist injury that sidelined him for four games, was the Ravens' highest-graded offensive player (79.7) by Pro Football Focus (PFF). Not far behind was tight end Josh Cuevas, who earned a 68.1 grade with fellow rookie tight end Matt Hibner sidelined by a hand injury.

Lane played 31 snaps (54%), which may have been elevated after Rashod Bateman left the game due to a shoulder injury. He caught four passes for 40 yards on five targets.