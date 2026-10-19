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Grades & Snap Counts: Two Offensive Rookies Emerge in Cleveland

Oct 19, 2026 at 12:42 PM
Author Image
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

TE Josh Cuevas (left) and WR Ja'Kobi Lane (right)
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
TE Josh Cuevas (left) and WR Ja'Kobi Lane (right)

While the Ravens have been tested by injuries early this season, Head Coach Jesse Minter has maintained the same refrain: Nobody's going to feel sorry for Baltimore.

On the positive side, it presents an exciting opportunity for someone else.

While the Ravens' 13-10 loss in Cleveland Sunday stung, two rookies who got their first extended opportunities emerged.

Wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane, playing in his first game back from a wrist injury that sidelined him for four games, was the Ravens' highest-graded offensive player (79.7) by Pro Football Focus (PFF). Not far behind was tight end Josh Cuevas, who earned a 68.1 grade with fellow rookie tight end Matt Hibner sidelined by a hand injury.

Lane played 31 snaps (54%), which may have been elevated after Rashod Bateman left the game due to a shoulder injury. He caught four passes for 40 yards on five targets.

Cuevas played 23 snaps (40%) and hauled in four passes for 44 yards and the Ravens' lone touchdown, which came on fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line.

Ravens Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle found a creative way to use Cuevas, lining him up at guard on a 29-yard catch-and-run.

Here are more takeaways from the Ravens' PFF Grades and snap counts from Sunday's game in Cleveland:

  • The Ravens pivoted back to Keyon Martin as their nickel cornerback, as he played 24 defensive snaps after seeing none the past three weeks behind rookie Chandler Rivers. Martin played well given the opportunity, registering a 71.2 PFF grade. Martin made back-to-back plays breaking up a pass and getting a sack. He was flagged for a questionable pass interference call that extended the Browns' lone touchdown drive.
  • Inside linebacker Trenton Simpson continues to thrive, as he scored the Ravens' highest defensive PFF grade (90.2). He registered the highest coverage grade (90.6) of his four-year career, as he was in coverage on 14 snaps and allowed just one catch for four yards.
  • Kyle Hamilton had the second-highest grade among any safety in the NFL in Week 6 at 87.1. Three of Hamilton's seven tackles were for a loss, and he had arguably the NFL's biggest hit of the weekend.
  • Outside linebacker Trey Hendrickson returned after missing two games following a finger procedure and finished with eight pressures and a sack on 26 pass rush matchups against Browns rookie left tackle Spencer Fano, per Next Gen Stats. Hendrickson's return to the field meant snap reductions for Mike Green and Ethan Burke. Green played one fewer snap (24) than rookie Zion Young (25).
  • Wide receiver Devontez Walker still played 37 snaps (65%) despite Lane's return. Bateman was sidelined after 17 snaps.

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