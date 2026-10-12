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Grades & Snap Counts: Calais Campbell Shows He's Still Got It in Historic Game

Oct 12, 2026 at 01:32 PM
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Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

DL Calais Campbell
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
DL Calais Campbell

In a city known for "Ironman" feats, Calais Campbell is right up there at the top.

No defensive lineman has ever played more NFL games than Campbell's 283, a record he set in the Ravens' thrilling 30-23 overtime win in Atlanta.

There have been older players than Campbell, who turned 40 just before the start of his 19th season, but considering the grueling nature of the position he plays, there may not be any more impressive.

And on Sunday night's primetime stage, the "old" man showed he's still got it. In a fitting display of his longevity, Campbell was the Ravens' highest-graded player (81.5) in the Atlanta win, according to Pro Football Focus.

"I left it all on the field today," Campbell said. "I really didn't make a whole lot of plays, but I felt like I was playing some of my best football of my career, in spurts."

Campbell isn't called on to play a full snap share anymore, and he trains his body accordingly. His goal is to give a strong 30-or-so snaps. He played 32 against the Falcons and made two tackles, including one for a loss on Falcons All-Pro running back Robinson.

Campbell was a big reason why the Ravens were able to keep a lid on Robinson, who is arguably the best in the game right now. The Ravens held him to 86 rushing yards on 17 carries. He got loose for one 38-yard scamper but averaged just three yards per carry on his other runs.

Here are other takeaways from the Ravens' PFF grades and snap counts:

  • Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley had an 80.2 grade stepping in for injured Lamar Jackson (ankle). In his last three games played, which dates back to last year's win in Green Bay, he's notched grades over 80.
  • Safety Malaki Starks had one of the best games of his young career. Starks led the team with 10 tackles and had the defense's third-highest grade (71.8). It's his highest grade of the season so far and he had just two higher marks last year as a rookie. Starks surprisingly got his lowest marks for tackling despite making several tough stops on Robinson, but got a 70 grade in coverage, the highest mark in the secondary.
  • Rookie Vega Ioane thrived again at center in his second start out of position. He didn't allow any pressures on 38 pass-blocking reps and had the offensive line's best grade (71.9) in run blocking. It's particularly noteworthy because the game was on the road, presenting another challenge with crowd noise. If Cam Jurgens clears concussion protocol to play next Sunday in Cleveland, Ioane will return to right guard. But his two-game spell at center couldn't have gone much better.
  • Veteran tight end Nick Vannett played 19 snaps (25%) stepping into Durham Smythe's role as a blocking tight end after Smythe went on injured reserve with an Achilles injury. Vannett earned the offense's highest PFF grade (81.3).
  • Cornerback Marlon Humphrey played every defensive snap (64) opposite Nate Wiggins. Chidobe Awuzie only played two defensive snaps, while rookie Chandler Rivers saw 19 as a nickel cornerback.
  • Defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike continues to ramp up his usage, as he played a season-high 53 snaps. He's gone from 64% of the defensive snaps in his Week 3 debut in Brazil to 72% versus the Titans and 83% against the Falcons.
  • Wide receiver Devontez Walker continued to see a larger snap share with a career-high 45. He delivered late in the fourth quarter with a tough 7-yard touchdown grab to tie the game in the fourth quarter, which was followed by a Derrick Henry two-point conversion.

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