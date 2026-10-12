Grades & Snap Counts: Calais Campbell Shows He's Still Got It in Historic Game

In a city known for "Ironman" feats, Calais Campbell is right up there at the top.

No defensive lineman has ever played more NFL games than Campbell's 283, a record he set in the Ravens' thrilling 30-23 overtime win in Atlanta.

There have been older players than Campbell, who turned 40 just before the start of his 19th season, but considering the grueling nature of the position he plays, there may not be any more impressive.

And on Sunday night's primetime stage, the "old" man showed he's still got it. In a fitting display of his longevity, Campbell was the Ravens' highest-graded player (81.5) in the Atlanta win, according to Pro Football Focus.