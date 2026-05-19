Behind-the-Scenes Footage Reveals Ravens' Draft Trade Talks

DeCosta detailed why the Ravens did not draft a center.

Two centers Baltimore coveted went in Round 2 – Logan Jones of Iowa at No. 57 to the Chicago Bears, and Jake Slaughter Florida at No. 63 to the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Ravens considered trading up to get Jones or Slaughter, but the price would've been steep to get them in Round 2. DeCosta decided against it and doesn't want a mulligan.

"We weren't able to navigate the board between 45 and 80 to get one of those two guys. It wasn't for lack of effort," DeCosta said.

Matteo was seen having a conversation about trading pick No. 80 and a third-round pick in next year's draft to move up to No. 45, which was where the Houston Texans sat two picks after Jones came off the board.

The Texans ended up staying put and selected tight end Marlin Klein. Four picks later, the Chargers drafted Slaughter.

DeCosta said the Ravens had a plan to move up a little bit to get one of those two guys, but moving up 35 spots was "probably too much of a jump." He wanted a more modest jump into the early 70s.