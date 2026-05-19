Behind-the-Scenes Footage Reveals Ravens' Draft Trade Talks

The latest episode of "Ravens Wired" took viewers behind the scenes as Baltimore selected its 2026 draft class.
There's always drama in the war room as the team's front office, scouts and coaches make decisions while on the clock. Here are a few things we learned:
The Ravens considered trading back from No. 14 to No. 17 in Round 1.
Looking for an offensive tackle, the Detroit Lions were looking to move up three spots from No. 17 to No. 14, where the Ravens were sitting. The Lions made a trade offer that included their No. 17 overall pick, their fourth-round pick at No. 118 overall, and a 2027 third-round pick in exchange for moving up three spots.
"We have a trade offer," General Manager Eric DeCosta reminded people in the room, before the Los Angeles Rams made their pick at No. 13.
However, when the Rams made the surprising selection of Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson at No 13, it pushed other coveted prospects further down the board.
With the Ravens on the clock at No. 14, Vice President of Football Administration Nick Matteo got back on the phone with the Lions.
"Would you do your original offer? No. 14 for No. 17, 118 and next year's (third-rounder)," Matteo asked. "We're getting close because we're at three minutes."
The Lions reconsidered and decided to pass on the proposed trade. They still got offensive tackle Blake Miller at No. 17.
"You're out? Okay, thanks bud," Matteo said and hung up. DeCosta then picked up the phone and happily dialed Penn State guard Vega Ioane and made him Baltimore's first-round pick.
DeCosta had previously said on "The Lounge" podcast that he was only willing to move back a little so he could still get Ioane, outside linebacker Rueben Bain Jr., or tight end Kenyon Sadiq. One of the three would have been there at 17 if the Lions took Miller at 14.
The Ravens had Zion Young ranked 20th on their board, making him a steal at No. 45.
The Ravens were extremely worried that another team would take Young, the talented outside linebacker from Missouri, before Baltimore grabbed him at No. 45.
However, the Ravens waited and it paid off.
Matteo thought the New Orleans Saints might take Young at No. 42.
"New Orleans could take him because they don't have Cam Jordan anymore," Matteo said to DeCosta as they nervously sat side by side.
Instead, the Saints selected Georgia defensive tackle Christen Miller.
Then the Lions traded up to No. 44, one spot ahead of Baltimore. DeCosta thought the Ravens were cooked.
"That's going to be for Zion Young," DeCosta said.
But it wasn't. Instead, Detroit took Michigan edge rusher Derrick Moore.
A happy DeCosta phoned Young, who the Ravens had ranked No. 20 on their big board and No. 2 entering the second day of the draft.
"Never really thought he'd have been there," DeCosta said. "Easy card for us to turn in."
DeCosta detailed why the Ravens did not draft a center.
Two centers Baltimore coveted went in Round 2 – Logan Jones of Iowa at No. 57 to the Chicago Bears, and Jake Slaughter Florida at No. 63 to the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Ravens considered trading up to get Jones or Slaughter, but the price would've been steep to get them in Round 2. DeCosta decided against it and doesn't want a mulligan.
"We weren't able to navigate the board between 45 and 80 to get one of those two guys. It wasn't for lack of effort," DeCosta said.
Matteo was seen having a conversation about trading pick No. 80 and a third-round pick in next year's draft to move up to No. 45, which was where the Houston Texans sat two picks after Jones came off the board.
The Texans ended up staying put and selected tight end Marlin Klein. Four picks later, the Chargers drafted Slaughter.
DeCosta said the Ravens had a plan to move up a little bit to get one of those two guys, but moving up 35 spots was "probably too much of a jump." He wanted a more modest jump into the early 70s.
"We realized it would probably take our third-round pick, our fourth-round pick, and then a fifth-round pick," DeCosta said, "That ends up being Ja'Kobi Lane, Eli Sarratt, and Chandler (Rivers), three really good players. Is it worth giving up those three guys to go up and get maybe one of those centers? It's a hard decision. As much as I regret not getting a center, I don't regret any of our picks at all. I love our picks."
More insight into Steve Bisciotti's pick.
The Ravens' owner had pick No. 174 in the fifth round, but he was worried DeCosta might take the guy he loved – Clemson running back Adam Randall.
"Eric, if you take him at 173, we're gonna have big problems," Bisciotti said with a laugh.
Bisciotti called Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney before the pick was turned in to tell him he was taking Randall. He told Swinney that he was leaving a Penn State prospect on the board and joked that if he was wrong, he would never get another pick.
"You ain't gonna be wrong," Swinney said. "In fact, they might give you three picks after this one. Three next year."
Penn State defensive tackle Zane Durant was selected seven picks later by the Buffalo Bills and Penn State running back Kaytron Allen went to the Washington Commanders at pick No. 187 early in the sixth round.
DeCosta said Bisciotti was hesitant to make the phone call to Randall, but DeCosta insisted that the Ravens owner go through the whole process and making the call to the player is DeCosta's favorite part.