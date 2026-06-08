Around the AFC North: Joel Bitonio Announces His Retirement After 12 Seasons With Browns

Joel Bitonio, a seven-time Pro Bowler at guard who spent his entire career with the Cleveland Browns, announced his retirement on Tuesday after 12 seasons.
Bitonio made his decision official by writing a heartfelt message that the Browns posted on the team's website.
A second-round pick in 2014, Bitonio became a starter from Day 1 and is the franchise's new-era leader in games played with 178. The future Hall of Fame candidate was one of the top guards of his era and was named an All-Pro five times.
The 34-year-old Bitonio dealt with back issues the past few seasons and his retirement was not unexpected. Bitonio played every snap last season at left guard in the final year of his contract and would have been coveted as a free agent if he wanted to continue his career.
However, Bitonio never envisioned himself playing for another team.
"Heading into the 2025 season, I was fairly confident it would be my last," Bitonio wrote.
"Truthfully, as time passed and my career kept going, there was never a point where I could envision myself in a different uniform. I felt a loyalty to the Browns and it gave me a sense of pride to represent a fan base who is consistently loyal to us. I started the job here, and once I got to a certain point, I knew I wanted to finish the job in Cleveland."
His departure means the Browns will likely have at least four new starting offensive linemen in Head Coach Todd Monken's first season.
Heading into this week's mandatory minicamp, rookie Spencer Fano had been working as the starting left tackle, joined by Zion Johnson (left guard), Tytus Howard (right tackle), with Elgton Jenkins getting reps at both center and right guard. If Jenkins is the starting center, third-round rookie Austin Barber could become the starting right guard.
Pittsburgh Steelers: Mike McCarthy Thinks Jalen Ramsey Can Have Charles Woodson-Like Impact
Steelers Head Coach Mike McCarthy has a vision for how he wants to use defensive back Jalen Ramsey.
McCarthy was in Green Bay with Hall of Fame defensive back Charles Woodson. When Woodson moved from cornerback and became a do-everything defensive back, it extended his career and gave him more freedom to impact the game.
McCarthy has the same plan for the 31-year-old Ramsey, an eight-time Pro Bowler who tied his career high with 88 tackles in 2025, in his first year with the Steelers.
"When Charles came to Green Bay – when we moved him inside and he played the nickel – I thought his game went to a whole different level," McCarthy said via Chris Harlan of TribLive. "Jalen has the same ability. He's a special piece to our defense. He can play nickel, he can play corner, he can play dime and can also play safety. I'm really looking forward to working with him."
Ramsey has spoken to Woodson this offseason and is stoked by McCarthy's comparison.
"Charles is definitely one of the best, if not the best, ever to play the game," Ramsey said. "I want to be in the positions he was once in when he was playing, and then obviously ultimately being in the Hall of Fame one day like he was."
"He's definitely somebody I look up to. Knowing that I'm around the coaches who he was around in some of his best years is pretty cool."
Cincinnati Bengals: Ja'Marr Chase Says He'll 'Talk Some [Stuff] Later' on Trey Hendrickson's Departure
Last week, Pro Bowl wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was asked for his reaction to former teammate Trey Hendrickson signing with the Ravens.
"I'm not talking about that (Hendrickson)," Chase said via Geoff Hobson of the team’s website. "I'll talk some (bleep) later."
Hendrickson joining the Ravens adds even more heat to the intense Ravens-Bengals rivalry. They will face each other in Week 7 at M&T Bank Stadium and on Thursday night, New Year's Eve in primetime at Paycor Stadium.
After four straight years of facing the Ravens in Baltimore under the lights, the Bengals are eager to host a primetime matchup against the Ravens. After getting their wish, Chase knows that puts more pressure on the Bengals to deliver.
"We've got to win…we've got to win that day," Chase said.
The Bengals added Dexter Lawrence, Jonathan Allen and Boye Mafe to their front seven this offseason, raising expectations for their defense. Chase said the players and front office are on the same page after missing the playoffs in each of the past three seasons.
"We went to the Super Bowl in 2021 and haven't been back," Chase said. "Now that we have improved our defense a little more, the expectations have gone up for the defense to show us what they could do."