Around the AFC North: Browns Not Trading Another Defensive Leader After Myles Garrett's Departure

Pittsburgh Steelers: Mike McCarthy Thinks Jalen Ramsey Can Have Charles Woodson-Like Impact

Steelers Head Coach Mike McCarthy has a vision for how he wants to use defensive back Jalen Ramsey.

McCarthy was in Green Bay with Hall of Fame defensive back Charles Woodson. When Woodson moved from cornerback and became a do-everything defensive back, it extended his career and gave him more freedom to impact the game.

McCarthy has the same plan for the 31-year-old Ramsey, an eight-time Pro Bowler who tied his career high with 88 tackles in 2025, in his first year with the Steelers.

"When Charles came to Green Bay – when we moved him inside and he played the nickel – I thought his game went to a whole different level," McCarthy said via Chris Harlan of TribLive. "Jalen has the same ability. He's a special piece to our defense. He can play nickel, he can play corner, he can play dime and can also play safety. I'm really looking forward to working with him."

Ramsey has spoken to Woodson this offseason and is stoked by McCarthy's comparison.

"Charles is definitely one of the best, if not the best, ever to play the game," Ramsey said. "I want to be in the positions he was once in when he was playing, and then obviously ultimately being in the Hall of Fame one day like he was."