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Around the AFC North: Browns Not Trading Another Defensive Leader After Myles Garrett's Departure

Jun 08, 2026 at 01:22 PM
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Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Browns CB Denzel Ward
Kirk Irwin/AP Photo
Browns CB Denzel Ward

Cleveland Browns: Denzel Ward Doesn't Want to Follow Myles Garrett Out the Door

Denzel Ward wants to remain with the Cleveland Browns, even though he no longer has Myles Garrett as a teammate.

A five-time Pro Bowler at cornerback, Ward is now Cleveland's longest-tenured player after they traded Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams in a blockbuster deal last week. Ward said he will miss Garrett but wants to stick with the Browns.

"I definitely still want to be here," Ward said Saturday at his charity softball game, via Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com. "Myles is a good friend of mine, a great teammate, but things aren't lost. It's Ohio against the world. So people could doubt us, but we're going out there still trying to play our best ball and bring wins to the city."

The 29-year-old Ward has two years but no guaranteed salary remaining on a five-year, $100 million deal. General Manager Andrew Berry said that trading Garrett didn't impact the Browns' desire to keep Ward.

"He's still playing at a really high level," Berry said. "That doesn't change with this transaction."

Pittsburgh Steelers: Mike McCarthy Thinks Jalen Ramsey Can Have Charles Woodson-Like Impact

Steelers Head Coach Mike McCarthy has a vision for how he wants to use defensive back Jalen Ramsey.

McCarthy was in Green Bay with Hall of Fame defensive back Charles Woodson. When Woodson moved from cornerback and became a do-everything defensive back, it extended his career and gave him more freedom to impact the game.

McCarthy has the same plan for the 31-year-old Ramsey, an eight-time Pro Bowler who tied his career high with 88 tackles in 2025, in his first year with the Steelers.

"When Charles came to Green Bay – when we moved him inside and he played the nickel – I thought his game went to a whole different level," McCarthy said via Chris Harlan of TribLive. "Jalen has the same ability. He's a special piece to our defense. He can play nickel, he can play corner, he can play dime and can also play safety. I'm really looking forward to working with him."

Ramsey has spoken to Woodson this offseason and is stoked by McCarthy's comparison.

"Charles is definitely one of the best, if not the best, ever to play the game," Ramsey said. "I want to be in the positions he was once in when he was playing, and then obviously ultimately being in the Hall of Fame one day like he was."

"He's definitely somebody I look up to. Knowing that I'm around the coaches who he was around in some of his best years is pretty cool."

Cincinnati Bengals: Ja'Marr Chase Says He'll 'Talk Some [Stuff] Later' on Trey Hendrickson's Departure

Last week, Pro Bowl wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was asked for his reaction to former teammate Trey Hendrickson signing with the Ravens.

"I'm not talking about that (Hendrickson)," Chase said via Geoff Hobson of the team’s website. "I'll talk some (bleep) later."

Hendrickson joining the Ravens adds even more heat to the intense Ravens-Bengals rivalry. They will face each other in Week 7 at M&T Bank Stadium and on Thursday night, New Year's Eve in primetime at Paycor Stadium.

After four straight years of facing the Ravens in Baltimore under the lights, the Bengals are eager to host a primetime matchup against the Ravens. After getting their wish, Chase knows that puts more pressure on the Bengals to deliver.

"We've got to win…we've got to win that day," Chase said.

The Bengals added Dexter Lawrence, Jonathan Allen and Boye Mafe to their front seven this offseason, raising expectations for their defense. Chase said the players and front office are on the same page after missing the playoffs in each of the past three seasons.

"We went to the Super Bowl in 2021 and haven't been back," Chase said. "Now that we have improved our defense a little more, the expectations have gone up for the defense to show us what they could do."

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