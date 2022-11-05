Cover Story: A Quiet Competitor Is Starting to Roar

Speed and competition are in Duvernay's DNA, and it didn't take his father, Henry Duvernay, long to see it and stoke it.

Duvernay has a twin brother, Donovan. When they were babies, Henry lined them up side-by-side on the carpet for crawl races.

"I think that's what got them pretty strong in their legs," Henry said with a laugh.

Devin is younger by four minutes. Donovan beating him into the world is the only defeat Devin is forced to concede.

"Devin never wanted anybody to beat him at anything. I credit that to his twin brother," Henry said. "He would never let Donovan beat him – in anything."

The brothers shared a room for a long time, and they competed pretty much as soon as they woke up.

"Everything was a competition – everything," Devin said. "Anything we did – video games, playing in the back yard, first one down the stairs. We were both super competitive. We loved it. It may have started a fight here and there, but it was all good."

Devin doesn't show his emotions often, but when he lost at something as a kid, he would get quite upset. Donovan said they got into a fight almost every day. If it wasn't about who won in sports, it was who was better at video games – Madden, NBA 2K, FIFA.

"We didn't really swing on each other. It was mainly just wrestling, brother-on-brother wrestling, pin the other one down, choke them. Things like that," Donovan said. "We just always wanted to be the best one of the two, be the best at everything we did."

Even when Devin says the word "losing," he spits it out like it tastes bad.