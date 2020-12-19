Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Jaguars

Basics

Kickoff: 1 p.m., M&T Bank Stadium

TV: WJZ Channel 13 (Baltimore), WUSA Channel 9 (Washington, D.C.); CBS crew (Andrew Catalon, James Lofton, Sherree Burruss)

Radio: WBAL (1090 AM/101.5 FM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM), Ravens crew (Gerry Sandusky, Femi Ayanbadejo); WDCN La Nueva 87.7 on the Ravens app: (David Andrade, Gustavo Salazar, Ximena Lugo Latorre)

Note: There will be a moment of silence during pre-game for former Ravens RB Lorenzo Taliaferro, who passed away Wednesday.

Stakes

The Ravens are battling for an AFC playoff spot with three games remaining, and being upset by the Jaguars would be devastating.

Baltimore is currently the No. 8 seed, one spot away from qualifying for the postseason. However, the Ravens could finish as high as the No. 5 seed by winning their final three games. Jacksonville is playing for pride, riding a 12-game losing streak after beating the Indianapolis Colts in the season opener.

History

Jacksonville leads the all-time series, 12-9, but the Ravens have won seven of the last eight played in Baltimore. Their last meeting took place in London in 2017, when the Jaguars defeated the Ravens, 44-7.

Storylines

Can Calais Campbell and Yannick Ngakoue wreak havoc against their former team?

Campbell and Ngakoue were once defensive stars in Jacksonville and this is their first game against their former team. They have plenty of friends on the opposite sideline and will want to make a statement, especially with the Ravens fighting for a playoff spot. Baltimore's defense should benefit from the emotion that Campbell and Ngakoue will carry into this game.

Will Gardner Minshew provide a spark for Jacksonville?

Jacksonville is making a switch at quarterback for this game, going back to Minshew, who started the first seven games of the season. Minshew is more mobile than the quarterback he is replacing, Mike Glennon, and the Jaguars are hoping that Minshew's ability to improvise provides an offensive spark they've been lacking.

Can Baltimore avoid an emotional letdown?

Over the last two years, the Ravens have done an excellent job of maintaining their focus from week to week. But Monday night's victory over the Cleveland Browns was a thriller that left both teams emotionally drained. Facing a short week to recover, the Ravens must guard against taking success for granted against a team that hasn't won in more than three months.

Key Matchups

Gardner Minshew vs. Ravens secondary

Minshew has 35 touchdown passes against just 11 interceptions in his career, so he's capable of having a strong performance. The return of Minshew could also bring out the best in the Jaguars receiving corps led by D.J. Chark (45 catches, 591 yards, four touchdowns), Keelan Cole (47 catches, 571 yards, five touchdowns) and Laviska Shenault (42 catches, 441 yards, two touchdowns). When Minshew starts to scramble, the Ravens' secondary must remain disciplined to avoid giving up big plays.

James Robinson vs. Ravens run defense

An undrafted rookie from Illinois State, Robinson has been Jacksonville's most pleasant surprise. Only Derrick Henry (1,532 yards) and Dalvin Cook (1,352 yards) have rushed for more yards this season than Robinson (1,035 yards). Baltimore's defense didn't contain Cleveland's running attack Monday night, and Robinson will make the Ravens pay if they aren't locked in on stopping him.

Ravens rushing attack vs. Jaguars defense