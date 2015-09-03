Funny Pages: Fantasy Team Name Options & Steve Smith's Curtain Call

There are few guarantees when it comes to an NFL season, but it's a near certainty that Steve Smith Sr. will put on a show in his final year. The 15-year veteran has already given the world plenty of jaw-dropping highlights to savor, but there really isn't much content for the message boards. Thankfully, after the elaborate bow he gave fans as he exited the third preseason game, the internet finally has some Smitty gifs to enjoy: !