How Joe Fagnano Became the Ravens' 'Cinderella Man'

After completing 74.7% of his passes for a league-high 509 yards with three touchdowns and just one interception during the preseason, Fagnano proved he belonged in the NFL. So why was he such a longshot in the first place?

Coming out of Williamsport, Pa., Fagnano didn't receive any FBS offers in high school and walked on at the University of Maine in 2019. Plenty of players who started their college careers as walk-ons made it to the NFL, including J.J. Watt, Clay Matthews, and Jordy Nelson. But they walked on at Wisconsin, USC, and Kansas State, respectively, which are much bigger schools than Maine. Fagnano's path to the pros was especially murky.

Fagnano came out firing, though, impressing during fall camp and earning a scholarship along with Maine's backup quarterback spot. When starter Chris Ferguson went down with a foot injury in early October, Fagnano stepped in and balled out, winning the team's Offensive Rookie of the Year award. After Maine cancelled its fall 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns, Fagnano played well the following spring, tossing eight touchdowns to just one interception in four games.

That fall, Fagnano continued excelling before an ankle injury cut his season short after four games. He started all 11 games in the fall of 2022, then transferred to the University of Connecticut.

More adversity was on the way. After being named UConn's starting quarterback entering the 2023 campaign, he suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in the Huskies' Week 2 loss to Georgia State and took a redshirt. Then, prior to the 2024 season, Fagnano lost the starting job to Nick Evers, who'd transferred to UConn following stints at Oklahoma and Wisconsin.

There's a saying that history doesn't repeat itself, but it merely rhymes. History rhymed in UConn's first game of the season at Maryland, as Evers went down with an injury. Just like his freshman season at Maine, Fagnano was forced onto the field, and this time, he would go on to appear in 10 games for the Huskies as Evers dealt with injuries throughout the season. After Fagnano helped them to their first nine-win season since 2007, he started the Fenway Bowl against North Carolina and took home the game's Offensive MVP honors in a 27-14 win.

Fagnano then had his best season in 2025, completing 69% of his passes and tossing 28 touchdowns to just one interception while leading led UConn to nine regular-season wins, marking the program's first-ever instance of consecutive nine-win seasons.

Fagnano finished his college career with 94 touchdowns and only 18 interceptions. Although he was invited to the East-West Shrine Bowl and NFL Combine, he wasn't expected to be drafted for a few reasons. He was an older prospect at 25 years old, didn't run much, and also didn't play the kind of high-level competition other college prospects did.

Still, Fagnano's remarkable ability to take care of the ball didn't go unnoticed by NFL personnel.

"Fagnano brings a veteran poise and stature to his decision-making," The Athletic's Dane Brugler wrote in his draft guide, titled "The Beast." "There were 130 FBS quarterbacks last season with at least 210 dropbacks, but Fagnano was the only one to throw fewer than two interceptions. His coaches frequently bring up his situational awareness as the key trait that separates him and explains why UConn always had a chance in every game."

The Ravens brought Fagnano in for a minicamp tryout along with another quarterback, Diego Pavia. Like Fagnano, Pavia was a college journeyman. Unlike Fagnano, Pavia was a college football celebrity as the Heisman Trophy runner-up in 2025.

Both Fagnano and Pavia's paths to the NFL were about as straight as a circle. Both could've been dubbed "Cinderella Man" when they left college. But when they arrived in Owings Mills, the paths in front of them wouldn't be built by how they had played, but how they would play.

By the end of minicamp, the proof was in the pudding: Fagnano stuck around while Pavia was waived just before training camp. And then, history rhymed again. Skylar Thompson, who appeared to have a stronghold on the Ravens' No. 3 quarterback spot behind Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley, suffered a season-ending injury during training camp.