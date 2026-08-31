Ravens Set Initial Practice Squad

Moody had a prolific college career at Michigan, where he was twice named the Big Ten Kicker of the Year and won the Lou Groza Award as the nation's top kicker in 2021. Him and Head Coach Jesse Minter overlapped in 2022 when Minter was Michigan's defensive coordinator.

The San Francisco 49ers drafted Moody in the third round in 2023, making him just the second kicker to be selected within the top 100 picks in the previous 15 drafts.

He converted 76.2% of his field-goal attempts during his first two seasons with the 49ers. As a rookie, Moody was 3-for-3 in Super Bowl LVIII, hitting from 55, 53, and 27 yards in the 49ers' loss.

He had a tougher second season, however, in which he was 24-of-34 on his field-goal attempts. Moody was then cut after the 49ers' first game last season after going 1-for-3 with a miss from 27 yards and a blocked attempt from 36 yards.

Moody went to Chicago, where he made eight of his nine attempts in two games played, then finished the season with the Commanders and was 10-for-11.

However, Moody lost a training camp battle against undrafted rookie Drew Stevens this summer in Washington. Moody was released after missing four of six attempts in one practice and had a 29-yard attempt hit the upright in the preseason opener.

Loop had a strong training camp but missed three of his eight field-goal attempts this preseason, including two from 58 and one from 51 yards. After Saturday's preseason finale, Head Coach Jesse Minter said the Ravens would, "continue to look at what the best situation is there."

In other notable practice squad news, the Ravens were able to retain Isaac, a 2024 third-round pick who was beaten out by undrafted rookie Ethan Burke for a 53-man roster spot. After missing most of his first two seasons due to injuries, Isaac flashed this summer and capped the preseason with six tackles and a sack against the Commanders.

Benny, a rookie seventh-round pick, was also brought back, as well as Dawkins, who will give the Ravens a developmental center behind veterans Jovaughn Gwyn and Ethan Pocic. Lichtenhan also spent last year on the Ravens' practice squad and provides more depth behind Carson Vinson.