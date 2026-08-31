Around the AFC North: Biggest Takeaways From Roster Cuts by Ravens' Division Rivals

Pittsburgh Steelers: Four Quarterbacks Remain and Two High Draft Picks Are Traded
The Steelers will carry four quarterbacks on their 53-man roster with Mitch Trubisky, Will Howard, and rookie Drew Allar behind Aaron Rodgers.
Pittsburgh wasn't willing to part with Howard or Allar, two young quarterbacks they are developing with Rodgers planning to retire after this season.
"I feel good about the quarterback room," Head Coach Mike McCarthy said via ESPN.com’s Brooke Pryor. "I've been saying it for quite some time, and they've showed it on the field. We got two veterans that we can win with, and we got two young guys that we're excited about the future."
The Steelers made room for another roster spot when they traded 2023 first-round offensive tackle Broderick Jones to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday in exchange for third- and sixth-round picks in 2027.
The 14th-overall pick in 2023, Jones became Pittsburgh's starting left tackle in 2025 but suffered a season-ending neck injury in Week 11. Jones has been practicing but said he was still working his way back to 100%. The Cowboys were in need of a swing tackle and targeted Jones.
Pittsburgh moved Troy Fautanu from right tackle to left, and he has settled into that role since Jones' injury. Veteran offensive lineman Dylan Cook is expected to be Pittsburgh's starting right tackle after working with the starters most of the summer.
The Steelers also traded running back Kaleb Johnson to the Green Bay Packers in exchange for a 2028 sixth-round pick. Johnson was a third-round pick just a year ago but had a tough rookie season with just 28 rushing attempts for 69 yards and a costly botched kickoff return in a loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Jaylen Warren leads the Steelers' backfield with Rico Dowdle as the top backup.
The Steelers host the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1.
Cincinnati Bengals: Five Tight Ends on Roster Give Joe Burrow Plenty of Options
The Bengals have plenty of depth at tight end, carrying five on their opening roster.
Mike Gesicki returns as quarterback Joe Burrow's primary tight end target, and the Bengals believe Erick All Jr. is ready to be a consistent contributor in 2026. All missed the entire 2025 season and part of 2024 with a torn ACL, but he was cleared for the start of training camp and is expected to play Week 1.
Drew Sample returns as the blocking tight end, while Tanner Hudson and Jack Endries did enough this summer to earn roster spots.
In other roster moves, the Bengals released veteran and former Ravens quarterback Josh Johnson, leaving Burrow and Joe Flacco as their two-man quarterback room.
The well-traveled Johnson has played for 14 teams and earned praise from Head Coach Zac Taylor, who said he hoped Johnson would get another NFL opportunity.
"I would love that for Josh," Taylor said via Jay Morrison of Cincinnati Bengals on SI. "However it plays out with Josh, he has been such a pro."
The Bengals host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1.
Cleveland Browns: With Three Quarterbacks on Roster, Dillon Gabriel Goes to IR
The Browns may have a quarterback controversy, but no shortage of candidates.
Deshaun Watson was named the starter over Shedeur Sanders, but Cleveland still had a decision to make at No. 3 between Dillon Gabriel and sixth-round rookie Taylen Green. They solved the issue by keeping Green on the 53-man roster and sending Gabriel (back injury) to injured reserve/designated to return.
Gabriel will miss a minimum of four games, giving the Browns more time to decide on his future. A third-round pick in 2025, Gabriel struggled in six starts as a rookie last season, and the Browns were 1-5 with him under center. He eventually lost his job to Sanders, and Cleveland's decision to draft Green made the quarterback room even more crowded.
The Browns visit the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1.