Around the AFC North: Biggest Takeaways From Roster Cuts by Ravens' Division Rivals

Pittsburgh Steelers: Four Quarterbacks Remain and Two High Draft Picks Are Traded

The Steelers will carry four quarterbacks on their 53-man roster with Mitch Trubisky, Will Howard, and rookie Drew Allar behind Aaron Rodgers.

Pittsburgh wasn't willing to part with Howard or Allar, two young quarterbacks they are developing with Rodgers planning to retire after this season.

"I feel good about the quarterback room," Head Coach Mike McCarthy said via ESPN.com’s Brooke Pryor. "I've been saying it for quite some time, and they've showed it on the field. We got two veterans that we can win with, and we got two young guys that we're excited about the future."

The Steelers made room for another roster spot when they traded 2023 first-round offensive tackle Broderick Jones to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday in exchange for third- and sixth-round picks in 2027.

The 14th-overall pick in 2023, Jones became Pittsburgh's starting left tackle in 2025 but suffered a season-ending neck injury in Week 11. Jones has been practicing but said he was still working his way back to 100%. The Cowboys were in need of a swing tackle and targeted Jones.

Pittsburgh moved Troy Fautanu from right tackle to left, and he has settled into that role since Jones' injury. Veteran offensive lineman Dylan Cook is expected to be Pittsburgh's starting right tackle after working with the starters most of the summer.

The Steelers also traded running back Kaleb Johnson to the Green Bay Packers in exchange for a 2028 sixth-round pick. Johnson was a third-round pick just a year ago but had a tough rookie season with just 28 rushing attempts for 69 yards and a costly botched kickoff return in a loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Jaylen Warren leads the Steelers' backfield with Rico Dowdle as the top backup.