Why the Ravens Have So Much Success With Undrafted Rookies

At the end of the day, the Ravens have a trump card over other teams. It's proven that undrafted rookies who come to Baltimore have a real shot to make it. Even the past two years, when the Ravens had 11 draft picks, undrafted rookies beat out some of them for spots.

Last year, three undrafted rookies made the initial 53-man roster – linebacker Jay Higgins IV, cornerback Keyon Martin, and safety Reuben Lowery III. Two more undrafted rookies, safety Keondre Jackson and linebacker Chandler Martin, were brought up to the 53-man roster during the season. Three of those players (Higgins, Martin, Jackson) are on this year's initial 53-man roster.

The Ravens had 11 draft picks again this year, but Fagnano and Burke still made the team while a couple of seventh-round picks did not.

"I think it speaks to our team and the talent that we've assembled," DeCosta said. "It's one of the curses of having so many draft picks is you know it's built in that you're going to cut some guys."

Fagnano played at UConn, which is more of a hotbed for NBA talent rather than NFL talent. He was a footnote in stories about the undrafted quarterbacks the Ravens brought in, overshadowed by Heisman Trophy finalist Diego Pavia. But in Fagnano, the Ravens saw a quarterback who completed 69% of his passes and tossed 28 touchdowns to just one interception in his senior season, and he operated with the same efficiency in NFL games.

"I knew it was an uphill battle when I got here," Fagnano said. "I just put my head down and keep working. Now that starts even more."

Burke was a little easier to find considering he played at the University of Texas. He also stands out at 6-foot-6, 267 pounds. But Burke had more sacks (5.5) in his sophomore season than he notched in his final two years combined. The Ravens had a vision for him in Baltimore that has come to fruition.